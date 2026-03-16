Facts: With 91 runs, Harshitha Samarawickrama is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka Women in this series.

Pratika Rawal has scored two half centuries in two matches.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka Women headed into this series after a disappointing showing in the bilateral series against New Zealand Women. They struggled in the opening game against Indians Women as they lost the game by nine wickets but in the last match they beat South Africa Women with five wickets to spare.

India Women headed into this tournament as the favourites to win the series and they have not disappointed. They dominated Sri Lanka Women in the opening game and then in the last match they beat South Africa Women by 15 runs. As per our calculations, India Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka Women ’ chances of winning - 14%

India Women’ chances of winning - 86%

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Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Chamari Athapaththu has struggled to make an impact in the ODI format this year. In five matches she has scored 38 runs. In the last match she scored six runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Smriti Mandhana has been outstanding for India in the last 12 months. She has got off to a great start in this series as in two games she has scored 43 and 36 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Women Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch India Women Opening Partnership to be Over 35.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be India Women 1.44 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Hansima Karunaratne, Piumi Badalge, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Malki Madara, Vishmi Gunaratne, Manudi Nanayakkara, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Dewmi Vihanga

Predicted Playing XI

Hasini Perera Batter Chamari Athapaththu Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Hansima Karunaratne All-rounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Piumi Badalge Batter Nilakshi de Silva All-rounder Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Malki Madara Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women lost the opening game against India but in the last match they beat South Africa and registered first points in this series.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Shuchi Upadhyay

Predicted Playing XI

Pratika Rawal Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Harleen Deol Batter Jemimah Rodrigues All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Kashvee Gautam All-rounder Arundhati Reddy Bowler Sneh Rana Bowler Nallapureddy Charani Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament and are currently at the top of the table.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Head to Head

India Women have dominated this fixture Sri Lanka Women 30-2. Both sides went head to head earlier in this series and India won the game.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka Women: 02

India Women: 30

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Betting Odds

India Women to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women and India Women go head to head after both sides have had contrasting starts to the series so far. India Women headed into this series as the favourites to go all the way in this series and they have not disappointed as they have won back to back games and are currently at the top of the table with two emphatic wins. On the other hand Sri Lanka Women did not have a great start to the campaign as they got battered by India Women in the opening game as they lost the match by nine wickets. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in terms of quality India Women are far more superior and their openers have given them a strong start in all two games thus far which makes us believe India Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Top Batters

Harshitha Samarawickrama to be Sri Lanka Women’ top batter

Harshitha Samarawickrama continued her outstanding form in the last game as she scored another half century and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pratika Rawal to be India Women’ top batter

Pratika Rawal has been sensational in this series so far for India as she has two half centuries in two matches and is the leading run scorer for India Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’ top bowler

Kavisha Dilhari did not bag any wickets against South Africa Women but she bowled well and conceded just 26 runs. She has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Sri Lanka Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sneh Rana to be India Women’ top bowler

Sneh Rana has been one of the most consistent bowlers for India Women. In the last game against South Africa Women she bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win India Women Sri Lanka Women to win - 5.00 (PariMatch)

India Women to win - 1.15 (PariMatch) India Women have dominated this fixture in the past as they have only lost twice against Sri Lanka Women in ODI format. They have already beaten Sri lanka Women by nine wickets, the bookmakers have sided with India Women and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





