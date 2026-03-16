475

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Match Prediction

LKA

39%

Chance of Winning

SA

61%

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1.63
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1.65
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National teams

R.Premadasa Stadium

Sri Lanka Women take on South Africa Women in the third game of the 2025 Tri-Nation Series at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The game is scheduled to be played on May 02 at 10:00 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 147 runs, Harshitha Samarawickrama is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka Women in 2025.
  • With 109 runs, Tazmin Brits is the leading run scorer for South Africa Women in 2025.

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Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka Women headed into this series after a disappointing showing in the bilateral series against New Zealand Women. They got outplayed in the series and lost the series 2-0. In the opening game they went head to head against India Women and eventually lost the game with nine wickets to spare.

South Africa Women have struggled to make an impact in ODI format in the last few matches as they have one win in eight matches. In the opening game in this campaign they got outplayed by India Women. As per our calculations, South Africa Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Sri Lanka Women ’ chances of winning - 39%
  • South Africa Women’ chances of winning - 61%

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Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Chamari Athapaththu has struggled to make an impact in the ODI format this year. In four matches she has scored 32 runs. In the last match she scored seven runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Laura Wolvaardt did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact she has scored 740 runs since Jan 2024 and is the leading run scorer which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Sri Lanka Women Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5

1.85
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South Africa Women Opening Partnership to be Under 29.5

1.85
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Best Opening Partnership to be South Africa Women

1.67
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Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 70% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Hansima Karunaratne, Piumi Badalge, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Malki Madara, Vishmi Gunaratne, Manudi Nanayakkara, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Dewmi Vihanga

Predicted Playing XI

Hasini Perera

Batter

Chamari Athapaththu

Batter

Harshitha Samarawickrama

Batter

Hansima Karunaratne

All-rounder

Anushka Sanjeewani

Wicket-keeper

Piumi Badalge

Batter

Nilakshi de Silva

All-rounder

Kavisha Dilhari

All-rounder

Achini Kulasuriya

Bowler

Malki Madara

Bowler

Inoka Ranaweera

Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women lost the series against New Zealand Women prior to this tournament. In the opening game this season they lost against India Women.

South Africa Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Karabo Meso (wk), Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sinalo Jafta, Miane Smit, Nondumiso Shangase, Seshnie Naidu

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt

Batter

Tazmin Brits

Batter

Lara Goodall

Batter

Sune Luus

All-rounder

Karabo Meso

Wicket-keeper

Chloe Tryon

Batter

Annerie Dercksen

All-rounder

Nadine de Klerk

All-rounder

Masabata Klaas

Bowler

Nonkululeko Mlaba

Bowler

Ayabonga Khaka

Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women have struggled to make an impact in the ODI format as they have lost seven of the last eight matches.

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head

South Africa Women have dominated this fixture Sri Lanka Women 15-5. Both sides went head to head back in 2024 and Sri Lanka Women won the game.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka Women: 05

South Africa Women: 15

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

South Africa Women to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women and South Africa Women go head to head after both sides struggled in the opening game of the campaign. Sri Lanka Women headed into this tournament after a disappointing tour of New Zealand where they were outplayed by the home team as they lost the series 2-0. In the opening game they went head to head against India Women and they lost the game with nine wickets to spare. On the other hand South Africa Women have struggled to make an impact in ODIs in the recent past as they have lost seven of the last eight matches. They have a phenomenal record against Sri Lanka Women and we expect them to bag their first win of the campaign. We also expect South Africa Women to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women

National teams

R.Premadasa Stadium, null

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Sri Lanka (w)

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South Africa (w)

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Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Harshitha Samarawickrama to be Sri Lanka Women’ top batter

Harshitha Samarawickrama has been the standout batter for Sri Lanka Women in this calendar year. With 147 runs so far she is the leading run scorer in 2025 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tazmin Brits to be South Africa Women’ top batter

Tazmin Brits was sensational in the last game against India Women as South Africa failed to complete the run chase, Brits scored a brilliant century in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’ top bowler

Kavisha Dilhari struggled in the last outing against India Women in the opening game regardless we are going to back her as she has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Sri Lanka Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nonkululeko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’ top bowler

South Africa Women bowlers had a tough game in the last outing but regardless Nonkululeko Mlaba was the stand out bowler as she had the best bowling figures which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

South Africa Women

South Africa Women have struggled in ODI format in recent past regardless they have a phenomenal record against Sri Lanka Women in ODI format which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with South Africa Women and you should do the same as they would register their first win in this tournament in the upcoming game.
  • Sri Lanka Women to win - 2.28 (PariMatch)
  • South Africa Women to win - 1.63 (PariMatch)
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