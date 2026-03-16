Facts: With 144 runs, Harshitha Samarawickrama is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka Women in this series.

With 172 runs, Annerie Dercksen is the leading run scorer for South Africa Women in this series.

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka Women headed into this series as an underdog but have made the finals after some stunning performances against India Women and South Africa Women in this series. In the last match Sri Lanka Women went head to head against India Women and they beat them with three wickets to spare.

South Africa Women have struggled to make an impact in this season as they remain the only winless team in this series and have already been knocked out of the tournament. In the last match they lost against India Women by 23 runs. As per our calculations, South Africa Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka Women ’ chances of winning - 40%

South Africa Women’ chances of winning - 60%

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Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Chamari Athapaththu has struggled to make an impact in the ODI format this year. In six matches she has scored 61 runs. Even though she scored well in the last game, we believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Lara Goodall has struggled for consistency in this series. So far this season Goodall has scored 9, 46 and 4 which clearly showcases her inconsistency which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Women Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Women Opening Partnership to be Under 28.5 1.8 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be South Africa Women 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 35% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Hansima Karunaratne, Piumi Badalge, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Malki Madara, Vishmi Gunaratne, Manudi Nanayakkara, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Dewmi Vihanga

Predicted Playing XI

Hasini Perera Batter Chamari Athapaththu Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Hansima Karunaratne All-rounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Piumi Badalge Batter Nilakshi de Silva All-rounder Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Malki Madara Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women lost the opening game against South Africa but have won back to back games and have made the finals this season.

South Africa Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Karabo Meso (wk), Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sinalo Jafta, Miane Smit, Nondumiso Shangase, Seshnie Naidu

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Lara Goodall Batter Sune Luus All-rounder Karabo Meso Wicket-keeper Chloe Tryon Batter Annerie Dercksen All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Masabata Klaas Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women remain the only winless side in this tournament and have been knocked out of the tournament.

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head

South Africa Women have dominated this fixture Sri Lanka Women 15-6. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Sri Lanka Women won the game.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka Women: 06

South Africa Women: 15

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

South Africa Women to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women and South Africa Women go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting campaign in this series. Sri Lanka Women headed into this series as an underdog but they have gone on and beaten India Women and South Africa Women and have already made the finals this term. On the other hand South Africa Women headed into this series after struggling in ODIs in the recent past. Their struggles have continued in this series as they have lost all games in this series and have already been knocked out of the tournament. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Sri Lanka Women won the game but it was South Africa Women who had a better opening stand which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Harshitha Samarawickrama to be Sri Lanka Women’ top batter

Harshitha Samarawickrama continued her outstanding form in the last game as she scored another half century and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tazmin Brits to be South Africa Women’ top batter

Tazmin Brits had a decent game against India Women as she scored 26 runs in the game. She was fantastic in the opening game of the season as she scored a century which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Sugandika Kumari to be Sri Lanka Women’ top bowler

Sugandika Kumari was sensational in the last game against India Women as she bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nonkululeko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’ top bowler

Nonkululeko Mlaba has been one of the most consistent bowlers for South Africa Women this season. In the last game against India Women she bagged two wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.