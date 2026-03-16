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Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Tri-Series Match Prediction

SRI

40%

Chance of Winning

RSA

60%

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Odi

R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka Women take on South Africa Women in the sixth game of the 2025 Tri-Nation Series at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The game is scheduled to be played on May 09 at 10:00 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 144 runs, Harshitha Samarawickrama is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka Women in this series.
  • With 172 runs, Annerie Dercksen is the leading run scorer for South Africa Women in this series.

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Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka Women headed into this series as an underdog but have made the finals after some stunning performances against India Women and South Africa Women in this series. In the last match Sri Lanka Women went head to head against India Women and they beat them with three wickets to spare.

South Africa Women have struggled to make an impact in this season as they remain the only winless team in this series and have already been knocked out of the tournament. In the last match they lost against India Women by 23 runs. As per our calculations, South Africa Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Sri Lanka Women ’ chances of winning - 40%
  • South Africa Women’ chances of winning - 60%

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Chamari Athapaththu has struggled to make an impact in the ODI format this year. In six matches she has scored 61 runs. Even though she scored well in the last game, we believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Lara Goodall has struggled for consistency in this series. So far this season Goodall has scored 9, 46 and 4 which clearly showcases her inconsistency which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Sri Lanka Women Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5

1.87
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South Africa Women Opening Partnership to be Under 28.5

1.8
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Best Opening Partnership to be South Africa Women

1.71
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Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 35% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Hansima Karunaratne, Piumi Badalge, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Malki Madara, Vishmi Gunaratne, Manudi Nanayakkara, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Dewmi Vihanga

Predicted Playing XI

Hasini Perera

Batter

Chamari Athapaththu

Batter

Harshitha Samarawickrama

Batter

Hansima Karunaratne

All-rounder

Anushka Sanjeewani

Wicket-keeper

Piumi Badalge

Batter

Nilakshi de Silva

All-rounder

Kavisha Dilhari

All-rounder

Achini Kulasuriya

Bowler

Malki Madara

Bowler

Inoka Ranaweera

Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women lost the opening game against South Africa but have won back to back games and have made the finals this season.

South Africa Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Karabo Meso (wk), Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sinalo Jafta, Miane Smit, Nondumiso Shangase, Seshnie Naidu

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt

Batter

Tazmin Brits

Batter

Lara Goodall

Batter

Sune Luus

All-rounder

Karabo Meso

Wicket-keeper

Chloe Tryon

Batter

Annerie Dercksen

All-rounder

Nadine de Klerk

All-rounder

Masabata Klaas

Bowler

Nonkululeko Mlaba

Bowler

Ayabonga Khaka

Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women remain the only winless side in this tournament and have been knocked out of the tournament.

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head

South Africa Women have dominated this fixture Sri Lanka Women 15-6. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Sri Lanka Women won the game.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka Women: 06

South Africa Women: 15

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

South Africa Women to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women and South Africa Women go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting campaign in this series. Sri Lanka Women headed into this series as an underdog but they have gone on and beaten India Women and South Africa Women and have already made the finals this term. On the other hand South Africa Women headed into this series after struggling in ODIs in the recent past. Their struggles have continued in this series as they have lost all games in this series and have already been knocked out of the tournament. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Sri Lanka Women won the game but it was South Africa Women who had a better opening stand which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women

Odi

R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, null

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Sri Lanka

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Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Harshitha Samarawickrama to be Sri Lanka Women’ top batter

Harshitha Samarawickrama continued her outstanding form in the last game as she scored another half century and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tazmin Brits to be South Africa Women’ top batter

Tazmin Brits had a decent game against India Women as she scored 26 runs in the game. She was fantastic in the opening game of the season as she scored a century which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Sugandika Kumari to be Sri Lanka Women’ top bowler

Sugandika Kumari was sensational in the last game against India Women as she bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nonkululeko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’ top bowler

Nonkululeko Mlaba has been one of the most consistent bowlers for South Africa Women this season. In the last game against India Women she bagged two wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

South Africa Women

South Africa Women have dominated this fixture in the past as they have only lost twice against Sri Lanka Women in ODI format. They have already beaten Sri lanka Women by nine wickets, the bookmakers have sided with South Africa Women and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Sri Lanka Women to win - 2.14 (PariMatch)
  • South Africa Women to win - 1.66 (PariMatch)
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