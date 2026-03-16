Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Tri-Series Match Prediction
SRI
40%
Chance of Winning
RSA
60%
Odi
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Facts:
- With 144 runs, Harshitha Samarawickrama is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka Women in this series.
- With 172 runs, Annerie Dercksen is the leading run scorer for South Africa Women in this series.
Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka Women headed into this series as an underdog but have made the finals after some stunning performances against India Women and South Africa Women in this series. In the last match Sri Lanka Women went head to head against India Women and they beat them with three wickets to spare.
South Africa Women have struggled to make an impact in this season as they remain the only winless team in this series and have already been knocked out of the tournament. In the last match they lost against India Women by 23 runs. As per our calculations, South Africa Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sri Lanka Women ’ chances of winning - 40%
- South Africa Women’ chances of winning - 60%
Chamari Athapaththu has struggled to make an impact in the ODI format this year. In six matches she has scored 61 runs. Even though she scored well in the last game, we believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Lara Goodall has struggled for consistency in this series. So far this season Goodall has scored 9, 46 and 4 which clearly showcases her inconsistency which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sri Lanka Women Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
South Africa Women Opening Partnership to be Under 28.5
Best Opening Partnership to be South Africa Women
Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 35% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Sri Lanka Women News & Player List
Sri Lanka Women Player List
Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Hansima Karunaratne, Piumi Badalge, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Malki Madara, Vishmi Gunaratne, Manudi Nanayakkara, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Dewmi Vihanga
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hasini Perera
|
Batter
|
Chamari Athapaththu
|
Batter
|
Harshitha Samarawickrama
|
Batter
|
Hansima Karunaratne
|
All-rounder
|
Anushka Sanjeewani
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Piumi Badalge
|
Batter
|
Nilakshi de Silva
|
All-rounder
|
Kavisha Dilhari
|
All-rounder
|
Achini Kulasuriya
|
Bowler
|
Malki Madara
|
Bowler
|
Inoka Ranaweera
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Women Team Form
Sri Lanka Women lost the opening game against South Africa but have won back to back games and have made the finals this season.
South Africa Women News & Player List
South Africa Women Player List
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Karabo Meso (wk), Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sinalo Jafta, Miane Smit, Nondumiso Shangase, Seshnie Naidu
Predicted Playing XI
|
Laura Wolvaardt
|
Batter
|
Tazmin Brits
|
Batter
|
Lara Goodall
|
Batter
|
Sune Luus
|
All-rounder
|
Karabo Meso
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chloe Tryon
|
Batter
|
Annerie Dercksen
|
All-rounder
|
Nadine de Klerk
|
All-rounder
|
Masabata Klaas
|
Bowler
|
Nonkululeko Mlaba
|
Bowler
|
Ayabonga Khaka
|
Bowler
South Africa Women Team Form
South Africa Women remain the only winless side in this tournament and have been knocked out of the tournament.
Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head
South Africa Women have dominated this fixture Sri Lanka Women 15-6. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Sri Lanka Women won the game.
Head to Head
Sri Lanka Women: 06
South Africa Women: 15
Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds
South Africa Women to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka Women
Sri Lanka Women and South Africa Women go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting campaign in this series. Sri Lanka Women headed into this series as an underdog but they have gone on and beaten India Women and South Africa Women and have already made the finals this term. On the other hand South Africa Women headed into this series after struggling in ODIs in the recent past. Their struggles have continued in this series as they have lost all games in this series and have already been knocked out of the tournament. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Sri Lanka Women won the game but it was South Africa Women who had a better opening stand which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women
Odi
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, null
Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters
Harshitha Samarawickrama to be Sri Lanka Women’ top batter
Harshitha Samarawickrama continued her outstanding form in the last game as she scored another half century and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tazmin Brits to be South Africa Women’ top batter
Tazmin Brits had a decent game against India Women as she scored 26 runs in the game. She was fantastic in the opening game of the season as she scored a century which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers
Sugandika Kumari to be Sri Lanka Women’ top bowler
Sugandika Kumari was sensational in the last game against India Women as she bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nonkululeko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’ top bowler
Nonkululeko Mlaba has been one of the most consistent bowlers for South Africa Women this season. In the last game against India Women she bagged two wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa Women
- Sri Lanka Women to win - 2.14 (PariMatch)
- South Africa Women to win - 1.66 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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