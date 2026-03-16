Facts: With 77 runs, Disha Dhingra is the leading run scorer for USA Women in T20 series.

With 88 runs, Loreen Tshuma is the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe Women in T20 series.

USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chance of Winning

USA Women headed into this series after an underwhelming performance in the T20 series against Zimbabwe Women. The first two games of the series was a wash as Zimbabwe Women took a 2-0 lead in the series. USA Women fought back in the third game as they managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with three wickets to share and Zimbabwe Women won the series 2-1. Everyone expected USA Women to build on the last win and they did not disappoint as they dominated the first ODI game in all departments. Zimbabwe Women were restricted to 162 runs and USA Women won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Zimbabwe Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

USA Women ’ chances of winning - 38%

Zimbabwe Women’ chances of winning - 62%

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USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Chetna Pagydyala had a decent T20 series against Zimbabwe Women as she scored 54 runs. In the first ODI match she scored a half century which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Kelis Ndhlovu did not have a great start to the campaign but was impressive in the T20 format as she scored 18 and 49 in the last two games. Even though she did not bat well in the first ODI game we believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

USA Women News & Player List

USA Women Player List

Disha Dhingra, Chetna Pagydyala, Pooja Ganesh (wk), Aditi Chudasama (c), Mitali Patwardhan, Ritu Priya Singh, Chetnaa Prasad, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Saanvi Immadi, Geetika Kodali, Maahi Madhavan, Lekha Shetty, Suhani Thadani, Yashaaditi Teki

Predicted Playing XI





Disha Dhingra Batter Chetna Pagydyala Batter Mitali Patwardhan Batter Aditi Chudasama All-rounder Pooja Ganesh Wicket-keeper Gargi Bhogle Batter Ritu Priya Singh All-rounder Jessica Willathgamuwa All-rounder Geetika Kodali Bowler Chetnaa Prasad Bowler Saanvi Immadi Bowler

USA Women Team Form

USA Women headed into this series after an impressive win in the last T20 games. They won the opening ODI game with seven wickets to spare.

Zimbabwe Women News & Player List

Zimbabwe Women Player List

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (c), Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Modester Mupachikwa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Loreen Tshuma, Natasha Mtomba, Beloved Biza, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Adel Zimunu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Tendai Makusha, Titus Chipare

Predicted Playing XI

Modester Mupachikwa Batter Kelis Ndhlovu Batter Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano Batter Loreen Tshuma All-rounder Chiedza Dhururu Wicket-keeper Beloved Biza Batter Natasha Mtomba All-rounder Runyararo Pasipanodya Bowler Adel Zimunu Bowler Lindokuhle Mabhero Bowler Nomvelo Sibanda Bowler

Zimbabwe Women Team Form

Zimbabwe Women won the T20 series 2-1 but failed to replicate their form in ODI as they trail the series 1-0.

USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women Head to Head

Zimbabwe Women and USA Women have identical records in this fixture with three wins each. In the last game USA Women dominated the match and eventually won the game.

Head to Head

USA Women: 3

Zimbabwe Women: 3

USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women Betting Odds

Zimbabwe Women to have a better opening partnership than USA Women

Zimbabwe Women and USA Women head into this final game of the series with the visitors needing a win to tie the series 1-1. This entire tour that comprises three T20 games and two ODIs have had its ups and downs for both teams. Zimbabwe Women looked a far better team early on in the series as they won back to back T20 matches and sealed the series win. The home side bounced back in the final T20 game and carried their form in the ODI series as they dominated Zimbabwe Women in all departments and USA Women eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare. Even though Zimbabwe Women lost the game, they had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Batters

Disha Dhingra to be USA Women’ top batter

Disha Dhingra was brilliant in the T20 series against Zimbabwe Women and she continued her form in the first game as she scored a half century which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Loreen Tshuma to be Zimbabwe Women’ top batter

Loreen Tshuma did not have a good game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact she has been brilliant in the tour and was the top run scorer in T20 format which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Bowlers

Geetika Kodali to be USA Women’ top bowler

Geetika Kodali went wicket less in the first game but still remained economical in the game. She was the leading wicket taker for her side in T20i which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Beloved Biza to be Zimbabwe Women’ top bowler

Beloved Biza was brilliant once again in the first ODI game as she ended up with the best bowling figures in the game. We expect her to continue her domination which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Zimbabwe Women USA Women to win - 2.13 (PariMatch)

Zimbabwe Women to win - 1.61 (PariMatch) Zimbabwe Women and USA Women head into the final game of the series after the home side dominated the first game and eventually won the match with seven wickets to spare. The bookmakers have backed visitors to bounce back and you should do the same as Zimbabwe Women would level the series 1-1 come May 03. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





