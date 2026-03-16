Facts: South Africa Women opener Laura Wolvaardt has scored 357 runs in his last nine ODIs at an average of 44.63

South Africa Women batter Annerie Dercksen has scored 386 runs in last nine matches at an average of 103.48

Marizanne Kapp scored 32 runs and picked two wickets for South Africa Women in the second ODI

West Indies-W vs South Africa-W Chance of Winning

West Indies Women will take on South Africa Women in the third and ODI match at the Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados on Tuesday, June 17. The match will kick start at 7:30 PM IST. West Indies Women won the first ODI by four wickets (DLS Method). South Africa Women came hard at the hosts in the second match and registered a comprehensive 40-run win.

South Africa Women again have a very high chance of winning the series-decider on Tuesday. South African batting group is far ahead of West Indies' in terms of depth and quality. Saturday's outing was proof of the same. Only three West Indies Women batters managed to cross the 20-run mark in the second ODI after South Africa Women posted 309/9. Also, six of the eight bowlers used by Laura Wolvaardt picked wickets for South Africa Women.

West Indies-W chances of winning - 30%

South Africa-W chances of winning - 70%

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West Indies-W vs South Africa-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

West Indies Women opener Qiana Joseph top-scored for West Indies Women with 60 runs off 58 balls in the first ODI against South Africa Women. The innings consisted of ten fours and a six. However, she was dismissed for 17 off 19 in the second ODI. But the confidence is there in the 24-year-old as she hit two fours and a six in her short innings. Joseph would be aiming to up the ante in the decider on Tuesday.

After slow starts from the two South Africa Women openers, Nondumiso Shangase played attacking cricket and scored 55 runs off 48 balls with the help of four boundaries and two sixes. Her third wicket partnership with Sune Luus accounted for 85 runs off 69 balls. After registering her highest ODI total, the 29-year-old would be high on confidence in the all-important match.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies Women to score over 17.5 runs in first five overs 1.33 Bet on Batery South Africa Women to score over 19.5 runs in first five overs 1.35 Bet on Batery

West Indies-W vs South Africa-W Match Toss Prediction

The first ODI of the series was also played at the same venue - Three Ws Oval in Barbados. West Indies Women opted to bowl first and won by fours wickets (DLS Method). In the second ODI as well West Indies Women opted to bowl first but lost by 40 runs. The team winning the toss could opt to bat first and put the scoreboard pressure in the series-decider.

Weather Report

There is a high chance of rain in the first-half of the third and final ODI on Tuesday. The precipitation level in Barbados on Tuesday, June 17 will be close to 40 percent. With a humidity level of 81 percent, the temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 27 km/h.

West Indies-W vs South Africa-W News & Player List

West Indies Women Players List

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Qiana Joseph, Realeanna Grimmond, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Shabika Gajnabi, Jahzara Claxton, Ashmini Munisar

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (c) All-rounder Qiana Joseph Batter Realeanna Grimmond Batter Stafanie Taylor Batter Chinelle Henry Batter Shemaine Campbelle (wk Wicketkeeper-batter Jannillea Glasgow All-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler Zaida James Bowler Afy Fletcher Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women won the series-opener against visitors South Africa Women by four wickets (DLS Method). They lost the second ODI by 40 runs, and now have four defeats to their name in the last five ODIs.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nondumiso Shangase, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi, Ayabonga Khaka, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Karabo Meso, Miane Smit

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (c) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Nondumiso Shangase Batter Sune Luus Batter Annerie Dercksen Batter Sinalo Jafta (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Marizanne Kapp Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayanda Hlubi Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women lost their series-opener against West Indies by four wickets (DLS method). They bounced back with a 40-run win in the second ODI. South Africa Women defeated Sri Lanka by 76 runs in their third-last match. They have won two of their last three matches in the format.

West Indies-W vs South Africa-W Head to Head

South Africa Women are leading the head-to-head tally against West Indies Women.

Matches: 35

South Africa Women won: 17

West Indies Women won: 11

Tied: 3

NR: 4

West Indies-W vs South Africa-W Betting Odds

South Africa Women to score over 32.5 runs before fall of 1st wicket @ 1.87

South Africa Women openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits impressed once again as a pair on Saturday. The duo forged a 51-run stand for the first wicket. Wolvaardt and Brits scored 28 and 26 runs respectively. The two batters partnered for 73 runs in the first ODI. While Wolvaardt scored 27 off 49 balls, Brits chipped in with 57 off 65 balls. The partnership between them came off 95 balls. During South ASfrica Women's third-last ODI match against Sri Lanka Women in May. The duo scored 68 runs together for the first wicket. The series-decider on Tuesday is expected to see another handy start from Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, and they should comfortably manage to score over 32.5 runs together.

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West Indies-W vs South Africa-W Top Batters

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women's top batter

As per our prediction, West Indies Women captain Hayley Matthews top-scored for her team in the second ODI. She scored 56 runs off 58 balls with the help of nine boundaries. The 27-year-old led from the front in the series-opener as well. She picked a wicket and also scored 40 runs off 44 balls at the top to set the tone for the 180-run chase in 32 overs. The 27-year-old right-hand batter has played 97 ODIs and scored 3067 runs at an average of 34.08. She has nine hundreds and eight ODI fifties to her name.

Sune Luus to be South Africa Women's top batter

Ahead of the second ODI, we predicted that experienced Sune Luus could emerge as the leading run-scorer for South Africa Women. She did not disappoint and grabbed the Player-of the-Match award for her 76 off 65 balls. The 29-year-old scored 32 runs in the first ODI. Overall, Luus has played 131 ODI games and scored 2445 runs at an average of 25.47. The all-rounder has one hundred and 15 ODI fifties to her name.

West Indies-W vs South Africa-W Top Bowlers

Afy Fletcher to be West Indies Women's top bowler

West Indies Women's 38-year-old leg-spinner Afy Fletcher shone on a day when South Africa Women posted a total in excess of 300. She picked four wickets in her 10 overs for 64 runs. Fletcher was economical in her first outing of the series as well as she gave away jusyt 41 runs, and also picked the crucial wicket of in-form Annerie Dercksen. Overall, she has played 88 ODI matches and picked 108 wickets at an average of 24.29 and an economy rate of 4.22.

Marizanne Kapp to be South Africa Women's top bowler

South Africa Women's pacer spearhead Marizanne Kapp picked two wickets for 42 runs after missing the first ODI. The 35-year-old has picked nine wickets in her last four ODIs. The economy rate during the period has been 4.95 and strike rate 14.00. Kapp has played 150 ODIs and picked 166 wickets at an average of 24.47. She has picked 17 wickets in 18 ODIs against West Indies Women.