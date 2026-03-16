West Indies vs Pakistan Match Prediction
WI
32%
Chance of Winning
PAK
68%
Odi
Brian Lara Stadium
Facts:
- If Pakistan win one of the next two ODIs, they will complete their sixth consecutive away series win in ODI cricket.
- West Indies and Pakistan are level at 16 wins each in the head-to-head record in the Caribbean.
West Indies vs Pakistan Chance of Winning
West Indies suffered yet another loss at home in the first game despite a good batting performance by the team. The Windies batters played as a unit with three half centuries as they posted a challenging total of 280 runs. The bowlers took early wickets, but failed to close the match as the visitors chased the target down with 5 wickets in hand.
Pakistan, on the other hand, are having a brilliant run away from home. They won the T20I series 2-1 and took the next step by winning the first ODI. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah shone with the ball, taking 7 of the 10 wickets. Despite losing regular wickets, Hussain Talat and Hasan Nawaz put together an unbeaten 104-run partnership to take the lead in the series.
- West Indies Chance of Winning - 32%
- Pakistan Chance of Winning - 68%
West Indies vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
As expected, the openers failed to get going in the first ODI with the pace bowlers getting early breakthroughs in both innings. The middle order scored the bulk of their teams’ runs and we’re expecting a similar output in the second game as well.
Babar Azam missed out on his fifty, getting outfoxed by Gudakesh Motie on 47, but he looked in great touch when he was on the pitch. We are backing him to build on the first ODI and go big in the game. For the hosts, we are going with captain Shai Hope to do well once again. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored a fifty in the first game and we feel he could repeat that feat in Tarouba in the second game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Both teams to score 225 or more runs in the match
Pakistan to hit more fours in the game
A West Indies batsman to score a fifty
West Indies vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction
Pakistan opted to bowl first in the first ODI and ended up on the winning side. The pitch held up throughout the game and while the pacers outperformed the spinners, the batsmen had the last laugh. Going by the first game, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to field first and back his batsmen to chase any target down.
Weather Report
There is a 25-40% chance of rain at the start of the match, after which the clouds should dissipate. We are expecting a full game to be played out, but the humidity could affect the players’ output.
West Indies News & Player List
West Indies Player List
Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Johann Layne, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Evin Lewis
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Roston Chase
|
Allrounder
|
Romario Shepherd
|
Allrounder
|
Shamar Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
|
Jediah Blades
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
A fourth consecutive loss in ODI cricket further hampered West Indies’ chances of getting automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup. They have won just once in their last five games and look bereft of any confidence.
Pakistan News & Player List
Pakistan Player List
Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Agha, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
Batter
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Salman Agha
|
Batter
|
Hasan Nawaz
|
Batter
|
Hussain Talat
|
Allrounder
|
Faheem Ashraf
|
Allrounder
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Shah Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Sufiyan Muqeem
|
Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan won their first match in seven games in ODI cricket when they defeated the Windies in the first ODI of the 3-game series. If they win the next game, they will seal their sixth consecutive away series.
West Indies vs Pakistan Head to Head
Pakistan reduced the gap to West Indies in the head-to-head record with a win in the first ODI, which also levelled the score in the Caribbean at 16 wins each. The score now stands at 71-64 in favour of Windies. The Falcons have won five of the previous six games and look set to increase that run further.
Head to Head
West Indies: 71
Pakistan: 64
Tied: 3
West Indies vs Pakistan Betting Odds
None of the teams to put up a big score for the opening wicket
The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba supports fast bowlers over spinners as we saw in the first game as well. The batsmen have done well in the middle overs, but during the field restrictions and at the death, the pacers have had a big say. The first game saw West Indies lose their first wicket in the first over itself while Pakistan could only manage 16 runs before their opening partnership was broken. Barring an 85-run partnership by Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, the openers have failed to cross 40 runs in the last 14 innings. In those 7 games, the teams average just 22.5 runs for the opening wicket, with the average coming down to under 18 if we exclude that 85-run stand. Hence, we’re not expecting the openers to go big in the game and backing early wickets to fall in both innings.
West Indies vs Pakistan
Odi
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba
West Indies vs Pakistan Top Batters
Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batsman
With 390 runs in 10 games, Windies skipper Shai Hope is one of the team’s most in-form batsmen. The 31-year-old scored a fifty in the first ODI in challenging conditions and we’re expecting him to go big once again.
Babar Azam to be Pakistan’s top batsman
With 5 fours and a six, Babar Azam stabilised the Pakistan innings after they had lost Saim Ayub early in the innings. The 30-year-old batter has an exceptional record against the West Indies, averaging 76.40 runs in 11 games. He has scored 5 hundreds and a fifty in that period and we’re expecting him to add to that in Tarouba.
West Indies vs Pakistan Top Bowlers
Jayden Seales to be West Indies’ top bowler
With 14 wickets in his last 7 games, Jayden Seales is the most in-form bowler from the Windies stable. The young pacer took the wicket of Saim Ayub early in the game and while the bowlers failed at the death, Seales bowled at an economy of under 6 in the game, keeping the West Indies in the running. We’re backing him to help himself to 2 or more wickets in the second ODI.
Naseem Shah to be Pakistan’s top bowler
Pakistan’s 22-year-old pace sensation Naseem Shah came alive at the death, taking three wickets in the 45th and 49th overs to restrict West Indies to a sub-300 score. Naseem ably supported Shaheen Shah Afridi in the first game and will be expected to add to his tally of 13 wickets in the previous 9 ODIs.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
West Indies
- West Indies to Win - 2.66 (Parimatch)
- Pakistan to Win - 1.48 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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