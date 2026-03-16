Facts: If Pakistan win one of the next two ODIs, they will complete their sixth consecutive away series win in ODI cricket.

West Indies and Pakistan are level at 16 wins each in the head-to-head record in the Caribbean.

West Indies vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

West Indies suffered yet another loss at home in the first game despite a good batting performance by the team. The Windies batters played as a unit with three half centuries as they posted a challenging total of 280 runs. The bowlers took early wickets, but failed to close the match as the visitors chased the target down with 5 wickets in hand.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are having a brilliant run away from home. They won the T20I series 2-1 and took the next step by winning the first ODI. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah shone with the ball, taking 7 of the 10 wickets. Despite losing regular wickets, Hussain Talat and Hasan Nawaz put together an unbeaten 104-run partnership to take the lead in the series.

West Indies Chance of Winning - 32%

Pakistan Chance of Winning - 68%

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West Indies vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

As expected, the openers failed to get going in the first ODI with the pace bowlers getting early breakthroughs in both innings. The middle order scored the bulk of their teams’ runs and we’re expecting a similar output in the second game as well.

Babar Azam missed out on his fifty, getting outfoxed by Gudakesh Motie on 47, but he looked in great touch when he was on the pitch. We are backing him to build on the first ODI and go big in the game. For the hosts, we are going with captain Shai Hope to do well once again. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored a fifty in the first game and we feel he could repeat that feat in Tarouba in the second game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Both teams to score 225 or more runs in the match 1.40 Bet on Melbet Pakistan to hit more fours in the game 1.53 Bet on Batery A West Indies batsman to score a fifty 1.23 Bet on Batery

West Indies vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

Pakistan opted to bowl first in the first ODI and ended up on the winning side. The pitch held up throughout the game and while the pacers outperformed the spinners, the batsmen had the last laugh. Going by the first game, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to field first and back his batsmen to chase any target down.

Weather Report

There is a 25-40% chance of rain at the start of the match, after which the clouds should dissipate. We are expecting a full game to be played out, but the humidity could affect the players’ output.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Johann Layne, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Evin Lewis Batter Shai Hope Wicketkeeper Keacy Carty Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Roston Chase Allrounder Romario Shepherd Allrounder Shamar Joseph Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler Jediah Blades Bowler

West Indies Team Form

A fourth consecutive loss in ODI cricket further hampered West Indies’ chances of getting automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup. They have won just once in their last five games and look bereft of any confidence.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Agha, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batter Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicketkeeper Salman Agha Batter Hasan Nawaz Batter Hussain Talat Allrounder Faheem Ashraf Allrounder Naseem Shah Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan won their first match in seven games in ODI cricket when they defeated the Windies in the first ODI of the 3-game series. If they win the next game, they will seal their sixth consecutive away series.

West Indies vs Pakistan Head to Head

Pakistan reduced the gap to West Indies in the head-to-head record with a win in the first ODI, which also levelled the score in the Caribbean at 16 wins each. The score now stands at 71-64 in favour of Windies. The Falcons have won five of the previous six games and look set to increase that run further.

Head to Head

West Indies: 71

Pakistan: 64

Tied: 3

West Indies vs Pakistan Betting Odds

None of the teams to put up a big score for the opening wicket

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba supports fast bowlers over spinners as we saw in the first game as well. The batsmen have done well in the middle overs, but during the field restrictions and at the death, the pacers have had a big say. The first game saw West Indies lose their first wicket in the first over itself while Pakistan could only manage 16 runs before their opening partnership was broken. Barring an 85-run partnership by Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, the openers have failed to cross 40 runs in the last 14 innings. In those 7 games, the teams average just 22.5 runs for the opening wicket, with the average coming down to under 18 if we exclude that 85-run stand. Hence, we’re not expecting the openers to go big in the game and backing early wickets to fall in both innings.

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West Indies vs Pakistan Top Batters

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batsman

With 390 runs in 10 games, Windies skipper Shai Hope is one of the team’s most in-form batsmen. The 31-year-old scored a fifty in the first ODI in challenging conditions and we’re expecting him to go big once again.

Babar Azam to be Pakistan’s top batsman

With 5 fours and a six, Babar Azam stabilised the Pakistan innings after they had lost Saim Ayub early in the innings. The 30-year-old batter has an exceptional record against the West Indies, averaging 76.40 runs in 11 games. He has scored 5 hundreds and a fifty in that period and we’re expecting him to add to that in Tarouba.

West Indies vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Jayden Seales to be West Indies’ top bowler

With 14 wickets in his last 7 games, Jayden Seales is the most in-form bowler from the Windies stable. The young pacer took the wicket of Saim Ayub early in the game and while the bowlers failed at the death, Seales bowled at an economy of under 6 in the game, keeping the West Indies in the running. We’re backing him to help himself to 2 or more wickets in the second ODI.

Naseem Shah to be Pakistan’s top bowler

Pakistan’s 22-year-old pace sensation Naseem Shah came alive at the death, taking three wickets in the 45th and 49th overs to restrict West Indies to a sub-300 score. Naseem ably supported Shaheen Shah Afridi in the first game and will be expected to add to his tally of 13 wickets in the previous 9 ODIs.