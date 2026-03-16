Facts: Pakistan are looking to seal their sixth consecutive away series win in ODI cricket.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam is the leading run scorer among all current players in games involving West Indies and Pakistan with 764 runs in 12 games. The highest West Indies batter is Shai Hope at less than half of that total - with 360 runs in 9 matches.

West Indies vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

The West Indies registered their first ODI win in five games by successfully chasing the target down in a rain-affected tie in the second game of the series against Pakistan. The Windies won the psychological battle by winning the toss and opted to field first. Led by Jayden Seales’ performance with the ball, they didn’t allow any of the visitors batsmen to go big while their middle order came to the fore to chase the target down with 5 wickets in hand.

Pakistan looked a little shaky in the first game and after they were put to bat first in the second game, it seemed like the writing was on the wall. Multiple breaks due to rain didn’t help them either and only Hussain Talat and Hasan Nawaz managed to cross the 30-run mark. Hasan Ali got them two early breakthroughs, but the rest of the bowlers couldn’t sustain the momentum as they surrendered to the hosts in Trinidad.

West Indies Chance of Winning - 36%

Pakistan Chance of Winning - 64%

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West Indies vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

As expected, the openers failed to get going in the first ODI with the pace bowlers getting early breakthroughs in both innings. The middle order scored the bulk of their teams’ runs and we’re expecting a similar output in the second game as well.

Playing in his maiden ODI series, 22-year-old middle order batsman Hasan Nawaz has been a breath of fresh air in the otherwise inconsistent Pakistan batting line-up. He has stayed unbeaten in both matches and scored 99 runs so far. We’re expecting him to go big in the match. For the hosts, Roston Chase and Shai Hope have looked in great touch and we’re expecting, at least, one of them to score a fifty in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies to hit more sixes in the match 1.80 Bet on Batery Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique to score under 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch West Indies to score under 31.5 runs in the first 6 overs 1.64 Bet on Melbet

West Indies vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

Tarouba saw another match where the captain opted to bowl first and end up on the winning side. With the conditions at play, the toss has become crucial at the venue. With rain affecting the game and the pitch holding on for batsmen, it has become an unsaid norm that the team that wins the toss will field first.

Weather Report

Similar weather conditions to the second ODI await the teams in the third match with rain expected to interfere at the start before giving the fans some relief in the latter part of the game. The players are in store for a very humid day and the temperature is forecast to be in the late twenties.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Johann Layne, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Evin Lewis Batter Shai Hope Wicketkeeper Keacy Carty Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Roston Chase Allrounder Romario Shepherd Allrounder Shamar Joseph Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler Jediah Blades Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies put a stop to their losing run and gave their 2027 World Cup qualification hopes a boost by levelling the series against Pakistan. This was just their second win in their previous six games.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Agha, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batter Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicketkeeper Salman Agha Batter Hasan Nawaz Batter Hussain Talat Allrounder Hasan Ali Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

After winning the first game in the ODI series, Pakistan suffered their seventh loss in their previous eight games. Despite this recent record, they have won their last five ODI series away from home.

West Indies vs Pakistan Head to Head

West Indies restored their 8-game advantage over Pakistan in the head-to-head record in ODI cricket. They now have 72 wins to their name and took the lead in matches played in the Caribbean to 17 victories against 16 losses.

Head to Head

West Indies: 72

Pakistan: 64

Tied: 3

West Indies vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Expect early wickets to fall once again in Tarouba, Trinidad

Both teams lost two wickets each in the first 10 overs in the second ODI. The first game, too, saw the opening partnerships broken early and it seems like early wickets are the trend in Trinidad. Both teams’ openers have been woefully out of form with only Evin Lewis managing to score more than 30 runs in a match so far in the series. The bowlers have also taken advantage of the bowling conditions during field restrictions and are expected to continue to do so in the decider as well. Hence, we’re expecting the bowlers to manage early breakthroughs once again.

West Indies vs Pakistan Odi Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

West Indies vs Pakistan Top Batters

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batsman

West Indies’ skipper Shai Hope scored 32 runs in the second ODI to add to a fifty he had managed in the first game. The 31-year-old looks in good touch, averaging over 43 in the two games so far. In his previous 11 games, Hope has scored 422 runs, a total he is likely to add to significantly in the third match.

Hasan Nawaz to be Pakistan’s top batsman

Alongside Hussain Talat, middle order batter Hasan Nawaz is the only batsmen from Pakistan who can hold his head held high in the series so far. He made his ODI debut in the series and is yet to lose his wicket, scoring 63 and 36 in the first two games.

West Indies vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Jayden Seales to be West Indies’ top bowler

Jayden Seales breathed fire in the second ODI. On the back of 14 wickets in his previous 7 games, the 23-year-old pacer took three wickets and bowled two maidens in the match. He leads the bowling charts alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi with four wickets in the two matches and we wouldn’t bet against him adding to that tally.

Hasan Ali to be Pakistan’s top bowler

Pakistan brought Hasan Ali into the playing XI for the second ODI in place of Naseem Shah and he immediately repaid the faith. The 31-year-old medium pacer restricted the batsmen well and returned with figures of 2/35 in 6.2 overs, including a maiden. We are expecting him to keep his place and trouble the hosts’ batsmen in Trinidad once again.