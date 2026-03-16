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West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Match Prediction

WI

26%

Chance of Winning

RSA

74%

Parimatch

1.36
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Batery

1.38
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Odi

Three Ws Oval

The first ODI of South Africa Women’s tour of West Indies is going to be hosted at Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados, on June 11, 2025. The action will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Qiana Joseph was West Indies Women’s top batter in the series against England Women with 96 runs in two innings.
  • South Africa Women’s Annerie Dercksen was the leading run scorer of the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series with 276 runs in four innings.

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West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

West Indies Women are coming into this tournament on the back of a 0-3 whitewash against England Women in their ODI series. In the first two matches, England Women were the first to bat and their scores of 345 and 366 runs were too much for West Indies Women, having lost by 108 and 143 runs. West Indies Women had already lost the series at this point and England Women added salt to the wound by handing them yet another defeat by a margin of nine wickets.

South Africa Women, too, were awful during their last ODI tournament in the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series where they lost three out of four fixtures. They started with a hat trick of defeats, having lost to India Women twice and once at the hands of Sri Lanka Women. They finally had some respite in the last game where they beat Sri Lanka Women by a 76-run margin after showcasing a solid knock with the bat.

  • West Indies Women chance of winning - 26%
  • South Africa Women chance of winning - 74%

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West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips

West Indies Women to score low before first dismissal

West Indies Women’s opening wicket has been a tad inconsistent in the tournaments prior to this and they have used a few variations in opening partners. However, Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph are the most recognized pair from the team and they are most likely to lead from the front. In the three matches against England Women, they scored 1, 37 and 91 runs together, and during the last three matches of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, they secured 81, 26 and 0 runs. The fluctuations in their stands puts them on the backfoot against South Africa Women.

Match Prediction Best Odds

South Africa Women Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5

1.87
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West Indies Women Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5

1.87
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West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction

The only ODI held at Three Ws Oval was a youth game between Ireland U19 and Zimbabwe U19 where the former won the toss and elected to bat first. They only managed to score 196 runs but defended it by 117 runs. For the next match, too, batting first will be the preferred choice.

Weather Report

Light rain is reported at Barbados with a significant 40% chance of rain, coupled with a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius.

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Mandy Mangru, Realeanna Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack.

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (C)

All-rounder

Qiana Joseph

All-rounder

Zaida James

All-rounder

Stafanie Taylor

Batter

Shemaine Campbelle

Wicket-keeper

Shabika Gajnabi

Batter

Jannillea Glasgow

Bowler

Aaliyah Alleyne

Bowler

Jahzara Claxton

All-rounder

Karishma Ramharack

Bowler

Ashmini Munisar

Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women were not competitive with the bat at all, and their top order is the only one making a contribution.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Miane Smit, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C)

Batter

Tazmin Brits

Batter

Marizanne Kapp

All-rounder

Miane Smit

Batter

Nondumiso Shangase

All-rounder

Sinalo Jafta

Wicket-keeper

Annerie Dercksen

All-rounder

Chloe Tryon

All-rounder

Nadine De Klerk

All-rounder

Masabata Klaas

Bowler

Nonkululeko Mlaba

Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women’s batters have the potential to perform better after their last tournament. The bowlers are competitive.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head

South Africa Women have the lead in their head-to-head tally with West Indies Women, having won 16 times in 33 matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 33

West Indies Women - 10

South Africa Women - 16

Tied - 3

No Result - 4

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

South Africa Women to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Women @ 1.77 (Parimatch)

In West Indies Women’s previous ODI series against England Women, Qiana Joseph was their mainstay opener and she opened with Hayley Matthews in the first game. However, the latter’s absence in the following two games became an obvious detriment to the team’s first wicket, and she was replaced by Realeanna Grimmond. The openers added 1, 37 and 91 runs to the first wicket, and the decline in performance had a negative impact on their opening partnership. On the other hand, South Africa Women’s opening wicket improved over the course of the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series where Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits scored 68, 7 and 17 runs together in the last three games. The bookmakers believe the latter to be a more reliable pair, putting them in an advantageous position.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women

Odi

Three Ws Oval, Bridgetown

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West Indies

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West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Best Batters

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews has 2970 runs in her ODI career so far in 93 innings which includes a whopping nine centuries and seven half-centuries. She was their top scorer in the previous T20I series against England Women with 177 runs in three innings. She has an ODI career average of 33.75 and will be expected to emerge as their standout batter.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Laura Wolvaardt was not particularly impactful in the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series where she scored 86 runs across three innings. However, she has a grand total of 4389 runs in 103 T20I innings, having garnered eight centuries and 34 half-centuries. She has an outstanding average of 49.31 and remains the top choice to lead the charge.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Best Bowlers

Karishma Ramharack to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler

Karishma Ramharack was tied as the leading bowler for West Indies Women in their last ODI series against England Women with three wickets in three innings. She has a total of 40 wickets in 38 ODI innings, making her the favorite for the upcoming match against South Africa Women.

Nonkululeko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Nonkululeko Mlaba was the joint highest wicket-taker for South Africa Women during the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series with six wickets in three innings and an average of 28.33. Based on her recent form, she is the leading pick against West Indies Women.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

South Africa Women

West Indies Women and South Africa Women were both off the mark in their respective previous tournaments, and both teams lost by massive margins. However, West Indies Women were particularly terrible as they were bested by a 0-3 scoreline. The bookmakers back South Africa Women to emerge victorious in this clash.
  • West Indies Women to win @ 3.00 (Parimatch)
  • South Africa Women to win @ 1.36 (Parimatch)
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