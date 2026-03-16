Facts: Qiana Joseph was West Indies Women’s top batter in the series against England Women with 96 runs in two innings.

South Africa Women’s Annerie Dercksen was the leading run scorer of the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series with 276 runs in four innings.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

West Indies Women are coming into this tournament on the back of a 0-3 whitewash against England Women in their ODI series. In the first two matches, England Women were the first to bat and their scores of 345 and 366 runs were too much for West Indies Women, having lost by 108 and 143 runs. West Indies Women had already lost the series at this point and England Women added salt to the wound by handing them yet another defeat by a margin of nine wickets.

South Africa Women, too, were awful during their last ODI tournament in the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series where they lost three out of four fixtures. They started with a hat trick of defeats, having lost to India Women twice and once at the hands of Sri Lanka Women. They finally had some respite in the last game where they beat Sri Lanka Women by a 76-run margin after showcasing a solid knock with the bat.

West Indies Women chance of winning - 26%

South Africa Women chance of winning - 74%

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West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips

West Indies Women to score low before first dismissal

West Indies Women’s opening wicket has been a tad inconsistent in the tournaments prior to this and they have used a few variations in opening partners. However, Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph are the most recognized pair from the team and they are most likely to lead from the front. In the three matches against England Women, they scored 1, 37 and 91 runs together, and during the last three matches of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, they secured 81, 26 and 0 runs. The fluctuations in their stands puts them on the backfoot against South Africa Women.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Women Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5 1.87 Bet on Batery West Indies Women Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction

The only ODI held at Three Ws Oval was a youth game between Ireland U19 and Zimbabwe U19 where the former won the toss and elected to bat first. They only managed to score 196 runs but defended it by 117 runs. For the next match, too, batting first will be the preferred choice.

Weather Report

Light rain is reported at Barbados with a significant 40% chance of rain, coupled with a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius.

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Mandy Mangru, Realeanna Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack.

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (C) All-rounder Qiana Joseph All-rounder Zaida James All-rounder Stafanie Taylor Batter Shemaine Campbelle Wicket-keeper Shabika Gajnabi Batter Jannillea Glasgow Bowler Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler Jahzara Claxton All-rounder Karishma Ramharack Bowler Ashmini Munisar Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women were not competitive with the bat at all, and their top order is the only one making a contribution.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Miane Smit, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Miane Smit Batter Nondumiso Shangase All-rounder Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Annerie Dercksen All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Nadine De Klerk All-rounder Masabata Klaas Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women’s batters have the potential to perform better after their last tournament. The bowlers are competitive.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head

South Africa Women have the lead in their head-to-head tally with West Indies Women, having won 16 times in 33 matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 33

West Indies Women - 10

South Africa Women - 16

Tied - 3

No Result - 4

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

South Africa Women to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Women @ 1.77 (Parimatch)

In West Indies Women’s previous ODI series against England Women, Qiana Joseph was their mainstay opener and she opened with Hayley Matthews in the first game. However, the latter’s absence in the following two games became an obvious detriment to the team’s first wicket, and she was replaced by Realeanna Grimmond. The openers added 1, 37 and 91 runs to the first wicket, and the decline in performance had a negative impact on their opening partnership. On the other hand, South Africa Women’s opening wicket improved over the course of the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series where Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits scored 68, 7 and 17 runs together in the last three games. The bookmakers believe the latter to be a more reliable pair, putting them in an advantageous position.

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West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Best Batters

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews has 2970 runs in her ODI career so far in 93 innings which includes a whopping nine centuries and seven half-centuries. She was their top scorer in the previous T20I series against England Women with 177 runs in three innings. She has an ODI career average of 33.75 and will be expected to emerge as their standout batter.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Laura Wolvaardt was not particularly impactful in the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series where she scored 86 runs across three innings. However, she has a grand total of 4389 runs in 103 T20I innings, having garnered eight centuries and 34 half-centuries. She has an outstanding average of 49.31 and remains the top choice to lead the charge.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Best Bowlers

Karishma Ramharack to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler

Karishma Ramharack was tied as the leading bowler for West Indies Women in their last ODI series against England Women with three wickets in three innings. She has a total of 40 wickets in 38 ODI innings, making her the favorite for the upcoming match against South Africa Women.

Nonkululeko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Nonkululeko Mlaba was the joint highest wicket-taker for South Africa Women during the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series with six wickets in three innings and an average of 28.33. Based on her recent form, she is the leading pick against West Indies Women.