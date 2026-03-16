Facts: South Africa Women opener Laura Wolvaardt has scored 464 runs in his last nine ODIs at an average of 66.29

West Indies Women captain Hayley Matthews scored 40 runs and picked a wicket in the 1st ODI

South Africa Women opener Tazmin Brits smashed a fifty in the first ODI on Thursday

West Indies-W vs South Africa-W Chance of Winning

West Indies Women will take on South Africa Women in the second ODI match at the Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados on Saturday, June 14. The match will kick start at 7:30 PM IST. In the first match between the two teams, West Indies Women won by four wickets (DLS Method). West Indies were asked to chase down 180 in 34 overs. They completed the win with two overs to spare.

Despite the defeat in the series-opener, South Africa are expected to bounce back with a win and level the series 1-1. South Africa Women have players to make a comeback in the series. Captain Laura Wolvaardt, and her opening partner Tazmin Brits looked good with bat, and so did experienced Sune Luus. There were handy knocks from Nadine de Klerk, and Ayabonga Khaka down the order as well. On the flip side, West Indies Women batters except for their openers, and Stafanie Taylor did not do much. The depth in their batting was lacking.

South Africa Women also have a very experienced bowling unit which did not pick any wicket in the first ODI, but Chloe Tryon and Ayabonga Khaka would be determined to make a strong comeback in the second game. The match will also see the comeback of star pacer Marizanne Kapp. West Indies Women also relied heavily on their all-rounder captain Hayley Matthews. Considering all these factors, there is a good chance of West Indies Women beating South Africa Women.

West Indies-W chances of winning - 40%

South Africa-W chances of winning - 60%

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West Indies-W vs South Africa-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

West Indies Women opener Qiana Joseph scored 60 runs off 58 balls in the first ODI against South Africa Women. The innings which consisted of ten fours and a six helped West Indies chase down a revised target of 180 runs in just 32 overs. The 24-year-old is expected to capitalise on her good start to the tournament.

South Africa Women opener Tazmin Brits also scored a fluent fifty in the first ODI. and scored 57 runs off 65 balls. The innings from the 34-year-old consisted of five fours and a six. Brits has played a total of 35 ODIs and scored 1020 runs at an average of 29.14.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies Women to score under 17.5 runs in first five overs 3.20 Bet on Batery South Africa Women to score over 18.5 runs in first five overs 1.32 Bet on Batery

West Indies-W vs South Africa-W Match Toss Prediction

The first ODI of the series was also played at the same venue - Three Ws Oval in Barbados. West Indies Women opted to bowl first and won by four wickets (DLS Method). The team winning the toss on Saturday, could again look to bowl first.

Weather Report

The precipitation level in Barbados on Saturday, June 14 will be close to 20 percent. There is no prediction for rain during the match hours. With a humidity level of 76 percent, the temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 29 km/h.

West Indies-W vs South Africa-W News & Player List

West Indies Women Players List

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Qiana Joseph, Realeanna Grimmond, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Shabika Gajnabi, Jahzara Claxton, Ashmini Munisar

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (c) All-rounder Qiana Joseph Batter Realeanna Grimmond Batter Stafanie Taylor Batter Chinelle Henry Batter Shemaine Campbelle (wk Wicketkeeper-batter Jannillea Glasgow All-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler Zaida James Bowler Afy Fletcher Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women won the series-opener against visitors South Africa Women by four wickets (DLS Method). It was their first win in the ODI format after three matches.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nondumiso Shangase, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi, Ayabonga Khaka, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Karabo Meso, Miane Smit

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (c) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Nondumiso Shangase Batter Sune Luus Batter Annerie Dercksen Batter Sinalo Jafta Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Marizanne Kapp Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayanda Hlubi Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women lost their series-opener against West Indies by four wickets (DLS method). They defeated Sri Lanka by 76 runs in their second-last match. They have lost four of their last five matches.

West Indies-W vs South Africa-W Head to Head

South Africa Women are leading the head-to-head tally against West Indies Women.

Matches: 34

South Africa Women won: 16

West Indies Women won: 11

Tied: 3

NR: 4

West Indies-W vs South Africa-W Betting Odds

South Africa Women to score over 31.5 runs before fall of 1st wicket @ 1.87

South Africa Women openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits partnered for 73 runs in the first ODI. While Wolvaardt scored 27 off 49 balls, Brits chipped in with 57 off 65 balls. The partnership between them came off 95 balls. South Africa Women played their second-last ODI against Sri Lanka Women in May. The duo scored 68 runs together for the first wicket. With the series at stake on Saturday, the two openers will again look for a watchful start and a solid partnership for the first wicket to give their team a good chance of levelling the series 1-1. South Africa Women should score over 31 runs before the fall of first wicket.

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West Indies-W vs South Africa-W Top Batters

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women's top batter

West Indies Women captain Hayley Matthews led from the front on Thursday. She picked a wicket and also scored 40 runs off 44 balls at the top to set the tone for the 180-run chase in 32 overs. The 27-year-old right-hand batter has played 97 ODIs and scored 3010 runs at an average of 33.82. She has nine hundreds and seven ODI fifties to his name.

Sune Luus to be South Africa Women's top batter

Experienced Sune Luus could emerge as the leading run-scorer for South Africa Women in the second ODI. The 29-year-old scored 32 runs in the first ODI. It was the second-highest score from her side in the match. Overall, Luus has played 130 ODI games and scored 2369 runs at an average of 24.93. The all-rounder has one hundred and 14 ODI fifties to her name.

West Indies-W vs South Africa-W Top Bowlers

Aaliyah Alleyne to be West Indies Women's top bowler

The 30-year-old West Indies Women pacer bowled eight overs and picked two wickets for 35 runs in the first ODI. She has played a total of 45 ODIs so far and picked 43 wickets at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 29.26. The five ODIs against South Africa Women has seen her pick four wickets. She would be aiming for another good outing on Saturday.

Marizanne Kapp to be South Africa Women's top bowler

South Africa Women captain and pacer Marizanne Kapp has picked seven wickets in her last three ODIs. The economy rate during the period has been 4.13 and strike rate 12.85. Kapp has played 149 ODIs and picked 164 wickets at an average of 24.62. She has picked 15 wickets in 18 ODIs against West Indies Women.