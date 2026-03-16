Facts: Zimbabwe were undefeated in the first five competitive games they played against Irealand in the 50-over format.

Ireland have not lost a series against Zimbabwe in nearly 10 years, having won two series and drawing another in that period.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe are playing hosts to Ireland in all three formats of the sport. They lost the only Test match played between the two teams and are set to kick off the 3-match ODI series in Harare. The hosts have lost two of the last three series they played against Ireland. They come into the match having lost their last two series at home against Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Ireland will be buoyed after winning their first Test match in over six months. The visitors have won the last three games played between the two sides with all of the matches being played in Harare. Ahead of this series, they managed to get a confidence-boosting win over South Africa, their only win in the last five matches.

Zimbabwe Chance of Winning - 52%

Ireland Chance of Winning - 48%

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Harare Sports Club has been witness to quite a few low-scoring matches in ODI cricket. The average first inning score at the venue is a paltry 229. Neither Zimbabwe nor Ireland are known for posting big scores with the visitors averaging a total of 183 runs in their last 7 games while Zimbabwe have crossed the 200-run mark just once in their last 14 matches. We’re expecting a match that doesn’t see a lot of runs to kickstart the ODI series.

We are not expecting a century to be scored in the match and are backing odds of 1.40 on Batery for the game not to see a triple-digit score by any individual. Despite our prediction of a low-scoring match, we are backing Ireland’s middle-order batter Harry Tector to post a decent score. The 25-year-old averages over 48 in ODIs, a number that shoots up to just under 70 in games against Zimbabwe. We’re backing odds of 1.83 on Parimatch for him to score more than 25.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Ireland to score over 2.5 runs in the first over 1.50 Bet on Batery Harry Tector to score over 25.5 runs against Zimbabwe 1.83 Bet on Parimatch None of the batsmen will score a hundred in the game 1.40 Bet on Batery

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction

The Harare Sports Club favours teams chasing with those batting first only winning 45% of the games. The last 8 games have seen teams that bowl first win on 6 occasions. Taking into account the weather conditions along with the recent results, we believe that the captain that wins the toss will want to bowl first.

Weather Report

We are expecting to see a rain-curtailed game with over 45% chance of rain in the afternoon. The temperature is forecast to be between 18 and 25 degrees celsius but with humidity of nearly 90%, the players are in for a sweltering afternoon.

Zimbabwe News & Player List

Zimbabwe Player List

Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Tadiwanashe Marumani Wicketkeeper Ben Curran Batter Craig Ervine Batter Sean Williams Allrounder Sikandar Raza Allrounder Brian Bennett Allrounder Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Wellington Masakadza Bowler Newman Nyamhuri Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Trevor Gwandu Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe are winless in their last five games in ODI cricket. The African nation come into the series on the back of a 0-2 loss against Afghanistan. They have won only once in their last 11 games with the win coming against Pakistan at home.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Morgan Topping, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Paul Stirling Allrounder Curtis Campher Allrounder Harry Tector Batter Lorcan Tucker Wicketkeeper George Dockrell Allrounder Mark Adair Allrounder Andy McBrine Allrounder Graham Hume Bowler Matthew Humphreys Bowler Craig Young Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland won their last match ahead of the 3-match ODI series in Zimbabwe, which was their only win in their last 6 games. Prior to that, they had won the series away to Zimbabwe 2-0.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head to Head

The hosts trail the head-to-head record 8-10 against Ireland with three games not seeing any result and one match ending in a tie. Interestingly, Zimbabwe were undefeated in their first five games against Ireland while they’ve lost their last three games that have seen a result.

Head to Head

Zimbabwe: 8

Ireland: 10

Draw: 1

No Result: 3

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Odds

Both teams’ opening partnership to fall early

Barring one inning, neither Zimbabwe’s nor Ireland’s opening pair have managed to put up a decent score for the first wicket. The hosts average under 15 runs for the first wicket in the 9 ODIs they have played since January last year. Ireland have played five games in that period and, apart from the one match where they put together 102 runs, have only managed scores of 10, 4, 3, and 3 for the first wicket. We’re expecting both teams to lose their first wicket early in the match in Harare.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland National teams Harare Sports Club, null Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now! Ireland Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now!

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Batters

Craig Ervine to be Zimbabwe’s top batsman

We’re backing Zimbabwe's captain, Craig Ervine, to go big in the first game of the 3-match series against Ireland. The experienced batter has scored 167 runs in his last 9 ODIs. Ireland are his favourite opponents, scoring two hundreds and three fifties in 14 innings against them so far in his career.

Harry Tector to be Ireland’s top batsman

Ireland’s middle order batter Harry Tector has scored 129 runs in his last three matches against Zimbabwe in Harare. The 25-year-old averages 40.75 in his last 10 ODIs, scoring 326 runs in that period. He has returned with 50 or more runs in four of his 7 games against Zimbabwe and we’re expecting him to post a good score once again.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler

Zimbabwe’s 27-year-old medium pacer has been the team’s most prolific bowler in their recent ODIs. In the last 8 games, he has taken 12 wickets while also keeping it tight with the ball, conceding under 5 runs per over. We are expecting Richard Ngarava to use his variation well to trouble the visiting batters.

Josh Little to be Ireland’s top bowler

Medium pacer Josh Little is our pick to be the best Irish bowler in the game against Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the series. The 25-year-old has taken 10 wickets in the last two matches that he has played against Zimbabwe, returning with figures of 6/36 and 4/38 in Harare.