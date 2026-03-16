Facts: Brian Bennett, through his 169-run knock, became the fourth-youngest batsman to score more than 150 runs in men’s ODI cricket.

Ireland’s Paul Stirling needs 173 runs to become the first Irish player to score 6000 runs in ODI cricket.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chance of Winning

Brian Bennett inspired Zimbabwe to a stunning victory over Ireland in the first ODI to end their 3-match losing run against the same opponents. The allrounder opened the innings and batted till the 50th over, smashing 3 sixes and 20 fours to score 169 and help the team post 299 as the target. The total was easily defended by the bowling unit spearheaded by Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava.

Ireland fell miserably short in both innings. They allowed the hosts’ to score 231 runs between the first three batters and paid miserably for it. Their chase didn’t start off well either as they lost Andy Balbirnie off the very first ball. While the middle order batted sensibly, they lost four wickets in the last 10 deliveries to see their chase falling down like a house of cards.

Zimbabwe Chance of Winning - 45%

Ireland Chance of Winning - 55%

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The first match at the Harare Sports Club saw the batters manage to put up impressive scores and that has grabbed our attention. A traditionally low-scoring venue saw an aggregate of 549 runs in the first ODI. We are expecting a mid to high scoring game and backing the batters to do well once again.

Odds of 1.85 on Parimatch for Ireland’s Curtis Campher to score over 22.5 runs in the match seem tempting to us. He has crossed that total in each of his previous two games and we’re backing him to repeat that feat once again. Alongside Campher, we’re also expecting Zimbabwe’s captain Craig Ervine to go big in the match. The 39-year-old scored 69 in the first match and can be backed at 1.85 on Parimatch to score over 24.5 runs in the match. He averages nearly 35 at home and hence, we are expecting him to go above that mark in Harare.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe to score under 53.5 runs in the first 10 overs 1.46 Bet on Batery Ireland’s Paul Stirling to score over 22.5 runs in the match 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Zimbabwe to have a better opening partnership 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction

While Zimbabwe defended their score at the Harare Sports Club in the first ODI, both teams wanted to bowl first. The pitch at the venue favours teams chasing and the last 9 matches have seen only three teams successfully defend their target, including the most recent result. Despite the result of the first game, we are expecting the team that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

We’re expecting a rain-interrupted match in Harare. There’s a 20% chance of rain during the day in Harare with the chances increasing as the match progresses. The temperature is forecast to be between 20 and 25 degrees celsius with humidity up to 87%.

Zimbabwe News & Player List

Zimbabwe Player List

Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Tadiwanashe Marumani Wicketkeeper Ben Curran Batter Craig Ervine Batter Sean Williams Allrounder Sikandar Raza Allrounder Brian Bennett Allrounder Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Wellington Masakadza Bowler Newman Nyamhuri Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Trevor Gwandu Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe ended their winless run in ODI cricket with a win in the first game of the series. Prior to the win over Ireland, they had won just once in 11 games.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Morgan Topping, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Paul Stirling Allrounder Curtis Campher Allrounder Harry Tector Batter Lorcan Tucker Wicketkeeper George Dockrell Allrounder Mark Adair Allrounder Andy McBrine Allrounder Graham Hume Bowler Matthew Humphreys Bowler Craig Young Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland’s start to the tour in limited overs cricket didn’t go as planned as they lost to Zimbabwe for the first time in four games. They have won just once in their last five games in ODI cricket.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head to Head

The hosts reduced their deficit in the head-to-head record against Ireland to just 1 with a win in the first ODI in Harare. Zimbabwe can take the lead if they complete a whitewash against the visitors at home.

Head to Head

Zimbabwe: 9

Ireland: 10

Draw: 1

No Result: 3

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Odds

Neither team to have a big opening partnership

The hosts promoted T20 specialist Brian Bennett to the top of the order in the first game and it reaped immediate dividends. Their opening stand of 95 was largely driven by the 21-year-old with his opening partner Ben Curran managing only 28 runs. With the pitch favouring bowlers, especially in the opening overs, we are not expecting the hosts to put up a big partnership in the second ODI as well. Ireland, on the other hand, have failed to get going in five of their last six ODIs, putting up scores of 10, 4, 3, 3, and 0 for the first wicket. We’re expecting the opening pair of both teams to fail to cross 22.5 runs in their respective innings and you can get in on the action on Parimatch at odds of 1.85 for each prediction.

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Batters

Craig Ervine to be Zimbabwe’s top batsman

Zimbabwe’s captain Craig Irvine posted a half-century in the first ODI. He supported Bennett well with a 61-ball-66 knock before falling in the 41st over. The experienced 39-year-old has taken his tally to four fifties and two hundreds in just 15 innings against his favourite opponents, Ireland.

Curtis Campher to be Ireland’s top batsman

Irish batter Curtis Campher has been on the periphery of a big score in three of his last 5 games, but has been unable to convert it into a fifty or a hundred. He looked good in the first ODI, hitting five fours during his inning of 44 runs off 57 balls. He averages 32 against the hosts, a number which goes up to over 48 in matches in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler

Zimbabwe’s 28-year-old medium pacer Blessing Muzarabani ensured the team kept on taking regular wickets to prevent Ireland from chasing down the target of 300 in Harare. Muzarabani was brought in to bowl by the team whenever the team needed a wicket and he duly obliged by getting rid off 4 batters who were batting in their thirties.

Mark Adair to be Ireland’s top bowler

Medium pacer Mark Adair was the team’s best bowler in the first ODI returning with figures of 2/55. The 28-year-old took both his wickets in the death overs. Adair will be the team’s hope to restrict the host team’s batters to a low score once again.