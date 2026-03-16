Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Prediction
ZIM
43%
Chance of Winning
IRE
57%
National teams
Harare Sports Club
Facts:
- Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett needs just 1 run to complete 200 runs in the 3-match ODI series.
- Irishman Harry Tector needs 115 runs to complete 2000 runs in ODI cricket.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chance of Winning
Zimbabwe’s happiness from the first game was short-lived as they finished second best to Ireland in both departments in the second ODI. They failed to cross 250 despite half centuries by Wessly Madhevere and Sikandar Raza while failing to restrict the Irish batters, who chased the target down with 6 wickets in hand.
Curtis Campher’s all-round effort helped Ireland level the score and take the series into the decider in Harare. The 25-year-old scored a half-century and took 3 wickets with the ball to lead Ireland to another win over Zimbabwe. The Irish are well placed to finish the job in the third ODI of the series.
- Zimbabwe Chance of Winning - 43%
- Ireland Chance of Winning - 57%
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Both batters and bowlers have been able to extract something out of the Harare Sports Club pitch in the first two ODIs. The ground has seen an average of over 260 runs and we’re expecting another mid to high scoring match in the final ODI of the series. We’re backing the hero of the second game, Curtis Campher, to go big in the match. The Irishman has scores of 44 and 63 in the series so far and averages nearly 50 in ODI matches played in Zimbabwe.
Alongside Campher, we are backing the host team’s opening batter Brian Bennett to post another big score in the match. The youngster set the record of being the fourth youngest player to post a 150+ run score in the history of ODI cricket in the first game. He scored 30 runs in the second game and we’re expecting him to build on that and cement his place as the leading run scorer of the series.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Zimbabwe to score over 43.5 runs in the first 10 overs
Ireland to score over 67.5 runs after 15 overs
A hundred not to be scored in the match
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction
Both matches played in the series have seen teams opt to field first. Seven of the previous 10 games at the Harare Sports Club have been won by teams that chased the target. We’re nearly certain that the captain that wins the toss will choose to send the opposition in to bat.
Weather Report
The clouds refuse to go away in Harare and are expected to steal the headlines for the third ODI. There’s a 35% chance of rain on the day, which is forecast to have humidity of 78%. Temperature between 18 and 25 degrees celsius, however, is likely to provide players some respite from the humidity.
Zimbabwe News & Player List
Zimbabwe Player List
Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tadiwanashe Marumani
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Ben Curran
|
Batter
|
Craig Ervine
|
Batter
|
Sean Williams
|
Allrounder
|
Sikandar Raza
|
Allrounder
|
Brian Bennett
|
Allrounder
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
|
Wellington Masakadza
|
Bowler
|
Newman Nyamhuri
|
Bowler
|
Richard Ngarava
|
Bowler
|
Trevor Gwandu
|
Bowler
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe have won just once in their last five games. They began the series strongly but were handed a defeat by the visitors in the second ODI. They have won just twice in their previous 13 ODI matches.
Ireland News & Player List
Ireland Player List
Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Morgan Topping, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young
Predicted Playing XI
|
Andy Balbirnie
|
Batter
|
Paul Stirling
|
Allrounder
|
Curtis Campher
|
Allrounder
|
Harry Tector
|
Batter
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Wicketkeeper
|
George Dockrell
|
Allrounder
|
Mark Adair
|
Allrounder
|
Andy McBrine
|
Allrounder
|
Graham Hume
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Humphreys
|
Bowler
|
Craig Young
|
Bowler
Ireland Team Form
Ireland have won two of their last three games in ODI cricket. The team, however, had lost their previous two games against South Africa.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head to Head
Zimbabwe could have gone ahead in the head-to-head record with a whitewash in the series, but with Ireland taking the second game, they will now have to wait till the next time the two sides face each other to level the score. Ireland lead the hosts 11-9 in ODI cricket with three matches not seeing a result and one game ending in a tie.
Head to Head
Zimbabwe: 9
Ireland: 11
Draw: 1
No Result: 3
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Odds
Batters to dominate the powerplay in both innings
The first two ODIs have seen just four wickets fall in as many innings in the powerplay overs. The hosts have lost just one wicket while the visitors have seen three dismissals in the first 10 overs in each match. The opening 10 overs in the series have scores of 60/0, 60/2, 43/1, and 47/1. We’re expecting the third ODI to mimic the first two and the batters to post a good score in their respective innings. Batery is offering odds of 1.48 for each of Zimbabwe and Ireland to score more than 43.5 runs in the powerplay. We’re finding the odds pretty tempting for both the teams.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland
National teams
Harare Sports Club, null
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Batters
Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’s top batsman
The hero of the first ODI - Brian Bennett - is our pick to be the best batsman for Zimbabwe in the decider. The young 21-year-old top order batter is the leading run scorer in the series with 199 runs in two games. Despite playing just 8 ODIs so far in his short career, he will be shouldering the responsibility of scoring the bulk of the team’s runs.
Curtis Campher to be Ireland’s top batsman
Ireland’s star batsman, Curtis Campher, averages over 37 runs in his last ten matches in the 50-over format. The 25-year-old scored 44 runs in the first match and managed to complete his fifty in the second game, putting up 63 runs in a successful chase. Having managed to score his first half century against Zimbabwe, we’re backing him to be the team’s best batsman in the match.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Bowlers
Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler
Zimbabwe collectively failed as a bowling unit in the second match, managing to take just four wickets in the game. Their 28-year-old medium pacer Blessing Muzarabani contributed with 1 wicket to take his tally for the series to 5 dismissals. We’re backing Muzarabani to be among the wickets once again in the third ODI.
Mark Adair to be Ireland’s top bowler
Mark Adair took matters into his own hands in the second ODI and bowled with venom. The medium pacer took 4 wickets to add to his 2-wicket return from the first game to emerge as the leading wicket-taker of the series so far. We’re expecting the 28-year-old to be lethal in the deciding match as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Ireland
- Zimbabwe to Win - 1.93 (Parimatch)
- Ireland to Win - 1.75 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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