Facts: Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett needs just 1 run to complete 200 runs in the 3-match ODI series.

Irishman Harry Tector needs 115 runs to complete 2000 runs in ODI cricket.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe’s happiness from the first game was short-lived as they finished second best to Ireland in both departments in the second ODI. They failed to cross 250 despite half centuries by Wessly Madhevere and Sikandar Raza while failing to restrict the Irish batters, who chased the target down with 6 wickets in hand.

Curtis Campher’s all-round effort helped Ireland level the score and take the series into the decider in Harare. The 25-year-old scored a half-century and took 3 wickets with the ball to lead Ireland to another win over Zimbabwe. The Irish are well placed to finish the job in the third ODI of the series.

Zimbabwe Chance of Winning - 43%

Ireland Chance of Winning - 57%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Both batters and bowlers have been able to extract something out of the Harare Sports Club pitch in the first two ODIs. The ground has seen an average of over 260 runs and we’re expecting another mid to high scoring match in the final ODI of the series. We’re backing the hero of the second game, Curtis Campher, to go big in the match. The Irishman has scores of 44 and 63 in the series so far and averages nearly 50 in ODI matches played in Zimbabwe.

Alongside Campher, we are backing the host team’s opening batter Brian Bennett to post another big score in the match. The youngster set the record of being the fourth youngest player to post a 150+ run score in the history of ODI cricket in the first game. He scored 30 runs in the second game and we’re expecting him to build on that and cement his place as the leading run scorer of the series.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe to score over 43.5 runs in the first 10 overs 1.48 Bet on Batery Ireland to score over 67.5 runs after 15 overs 1.57 Bet on Batery A hundred not to be scored in the match 1.60 Bet on Batery

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction

Both matches played in the series have seen teams opt to field first. Seven of the previous 10 games at the Harare Sports Club have been won by teams that chased the target. We’re nearly certain that the captain that wins the toss will choose to send the opposition in to bat.

Weather Report

The clouds refuse to go away in Harare and are expected to steal the headlines for the third ODI. There’s a 35% chance of rain on the day, which is forecast to have humidity of 78%. Temperature between 18 and 25 degrees celsius, however, is likely to provide players some respite from the humidity.

Zimbabwe News & Player List

Zimbabwe Player List

Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Tadiwanashe Marumani Wicketkeeper Ben Curran Batter Craig Ervine Batter Sean Williams Allrounder Sikandar Raza Allrounder Brian Bennett Allrounder Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Wellington Masakadza Bowler Newman Nyamhuri Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Trevor Gwandu Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe have won just once in their last five games. They began the series strongly but were handed a defeat by the visitors in the second ODI. They have won just twice in their previous 13 ODI matches.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Morgan Topping, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Paul Stirling Allrounder Curtis Campher Allrounder Harry Tector Batter Lorcan Tucker Wicketkeeper George Dockrell Allrounder Mark Adair Allrounder Andy McBrine Allrounder Graham Hume Bowler Matthew Humphreys Bowler Craig Young Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland have won two of their last three games in ODI cricket. The team, however, had lost their previous two games against South Africa.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head to Head

Zimbabwe could have gone ahead in the head-to-head record with a whitewash in the series, but with Ireland taking the second game, they will now have to wait till the next time the two sides face each other to level the score. Ireland lead the hosts 11-9 in ODI cricket with three matches not seeing a result and one game ending in a tie.

Head to Head

Zimbabwe: 9

Ireland: 11

Draw: 1

No Result: 3

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Odds

Batters to dominate the powerplay in both innings

The first two ODIs have seen just four wickets fall in as many innings in the powerplay overs. The hosts have lost just one wicket while the visitors have seen three dismissals in the first 10 overs in each match. The opening 10 overs in the series have scores of 60/0, 60/2, 43/1, and 47/1. We’re expecting the third ODI to mimic the first two and the batters to post a good score in their respective innings. Batery is offering odds of 1.48 for each of Zimbabwe and Ireland to score more than 43.5 runs in the powerplay. We’re finding the odds pretty tempting for both the teams.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland National teams Harare Sports Club, null Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Ireland Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.95 Bet Now!

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Batters

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’s top batsman

The hero of the first ODI - Brian Bennett - is our pick to be the best batsman for Zimbabwe in the decider. The young 21-year-old top order batter is the leading run scorer in the series with 199 runs in two games. Despite playing just 8 ODIs so far in his short career, he will be shouldering the responsibility of scoring the bulk of the team’s runs.

Curtis Campher to be Ireland’s top batsman

Ireland’s star batsman, Curtis Campher, averages over 37 runs in his last ten matches in the 50-over format. The 25-year-old scored 44 runs in the first match and managed to complete his fifty in the second game, putting up 63 runs in a successful chase. Having managed to score his first half century against Zimbabwe, we’re backing him to be the team’s best batsman in the match.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler

Zimbabwe collectively failed as a bowling unit in the second match, managing to take just four wickets in the game. Their 28-year-old medium pacer Blessing Muzarabani contributed with 1 wicket to take his tally for the series to 5 dismissals. We’re backing Muzarabani to be among the wickets once again in the third ODI.

Mark Adair to be Ireland’s top bowler

Mark Adair took matters into his own hands in the second ODI and bowled with venom. The medium pacer took 4 wickets to add to his 2-wicket return from the first game to emerge as the leading wicket-taker of the series so far. We’re expecting the 28-year-old to be lethal in the deciding match as well.