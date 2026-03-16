Facts: Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza is the leading run scorer of the tournament so far with 92 runs in one innings.

Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka is the top wicket-taker of the series, having claimed four wickets in the first game.

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have a 50-12 scoreline in their ODI head-to-head tally so far.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Chances of Winning

Zimbabwe were fortunate to win the toss in the first One Day International of the ongoing bilateral series but they allowed Sri Lanka to secure a 298-run stand. The island nation’s opener, Pathum Nissanka, kicked off the innings with a 76-run knock while Janith Liyanage and Kamindu Mendis were on the money with 70* and 57 runs, respectively. Wicket-keeper batter Kusal Mendis’s 38 and Sadeera Samarawickrama’s 35 were certainly helpful contributions, too, and the team had a solid total that they could defend.

During Zimbabwe’s chase, Ben Curran led the onslaught from the front with a 70-run half-century and the middle order took over well. Sikandar Raza and skipper Sean Williams forged a nearly invincible partnership as they each contributed 92 and 57 runs, respectively, while Tony Munyonga’s unbeaten 43 was a helpful addition. However, with inadequate support from the other batters, the hosts found themselves restricted to 291 runs by the end of the innings, leading to a close seven-run defeat.

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 25%

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 75%

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Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score over 29.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Pathum Nissanka and Nishan Madushka have been Sri Lanka’s mainstay openers in the format and the former, in particular, kicked off the tournament in brilliant form. He notched up a 76-run half-century in the last game but Nishan Madushka’s 13-ball duck led to a measly nine-run partnership. However, Nissanka and Madushka have excellent averages of 40.36 and 37.72, respectively, in their ODI career so far which gives them the opportunity to bounce back and return stronger in the second encounter.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Zimbabwe Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

The surface at Harare Sports Club is better suited to the teams chasing who have the upper hand at this venue with 106 wins in 204 ODIs. The teams batting first have 92 victories so far, and although the previous match went in favor of the batting side, the average first innings total of 230 is rather low which makes fielding first the favored option in the next game, too.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests sunny and clear conditions at Harare with no threat of rainfall whatsoever, and the temperature will touch 28 degrees Celsius on the day of the game.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sean Williams (c), Craig Ervine, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Trevor Gwandu, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Ernest Masuku.

Predicted Playing XI

Brian Bennett All-rounder Ben Curran Batter Brendan Taylor Wicket-keeper Sean Williams (C) Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Wessly Madhevere All-rounder Tony Munyonga Bowler Brad Evans All-rounder Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Trevor Gwandu Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe conceded too many runs and their batters were rendered ineffective. Despite a commendable effort from the likes of Sikandar Raza, Ben Curran, and Sean Williams, the others could not contribute enough to get the team over the line.

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Milan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dunith Wellalage.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Nishan Madushka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Charith Asalanka (C) All-rounder Janith Liyanage All-rounder Dunith Wellalage Bowler Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka were par for the course with the bat and the bowlers pulled off a miracle towards the end, giving the team victory by a close margin.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka extended their substantial lead over Zimbabwe with a victory in their last outing, making it a 50-12 scoreline.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 65

Zimbabwe - 12

Sri Lanka - 50

No Result - 3

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe @ 1.63 (Parimatch)

Brian Bennett’s uncharacteristic early dismissal proved to be a detriment to Zimbabwe’s first wicket, considering his first-ball duck resulted in no opening stand with Ben Curran. They were a powerful pair during their last ODI series against Ireland but it is highly unlikely that they will be competitive in the present series, given Sri Lanka’s bowling prowess. Pathum Nissanka and Nishan Madushka’s nine-run stand in the previous game was not an exceptional performance either but Sri Lanka’s opening wicket certainly has the upper hand going into the next fixture as well.

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Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Best Batters

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter

Brian Bennett failed to make an impact during the previous game against Sri Lanka as he faced an unseemly golden duck dismissal. Nevertheless, he was their top run scorer in the last series versus Ireland with a whopping 247 runs in three innings, including a 169-run century. He had an outstanding average of 82.33 and will be expected to come good in the upcoming game.

Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Kusal Mendis was not among the top scorers in the previous game where he notched up 38 runs. Despite that, he emerged as the leading run-getter for the team in their series against Bangladesh with 225 runs in three innings prior to this. He had an impressive average of 75.00, making him the favorite for the next encounter as well.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Best Bowlers

Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

In the last encounter against Sri Lanka, Blessing Muzarabani was tied for second place with a single wicket in ten overs which included a maiden and an economy rate of 6.50. He was their leading wicket-taker during the last series against Ireland with six wickets in three innings and a brilliant average of 24.83, making him the top contender for the second match.

Asitha Fernando to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Asitha Fernando was the second leading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the last outing where he delivered ten overs, captured three wickets and achieved a remarkable economy rate of 5.00. He garnered an exceptional average of 16.66 in the tournament so far and will be anticipated to be their premier bowler against Zimbabwe in the upcoming fixture.