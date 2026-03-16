Facts: Zimbabwe Women have made a good comeback to win the last two matches after losing the first game.

Zimbabwe Women will not lose this series now having already taken an unassailable lead of 2-1 in the series.

Zimbabwe Women vs UAE Women Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe Women are in a strong position in the ongoing ODI series against the UAE. After losing the series opener, they have come back strongly to win the last two matches. In the previous game, the hosts defended a modest total of 203 runs successfully with Lindokuhle Mabhero picking up three wickets. Zimbabwe will be keen on sealing the series 3-1 with a win in the fourth ODI.

Meanwhile, UAE Women will be gutted to have given away a series lead after shocking Zimbabwe in the series opener. They defended the total of 222 runs in the first ODI but have been poor in the last two matches. But they are still alive in the series and will be hoping to make it 2-2 in the fourth ODI with a sparkling show.

Zimbabwe-W chances of winning - 67%

UAE-W chances of winning - 33%

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Zimbabwe Women vs UAE Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Josephine Nkomo scored a brilliant half-century in the previous game while playing for the first time in the series. She scored 52 runs while batting at number five off 76 bals with four fours to her name. She is a kind of a batter who can hold one end in the innings and can turn the game on its head when needed. Hence, Nkomo can be expected to score at least 35 runs yet again in this match.

Athige Silva is a new-ball bowler and can swing the new ball both ways. She picked up two wickets in the previous game and did well to deliver a maiden over as well. Overall, Silva has picked up five wickets in three matches so far and is the second highest wicket-taker for UAE Women in this series so far. Hence, she can be backed to pick at least two wickets yet again in this game.

Zimbabwe Women vs UAE Women Match Toss Prediction

The surface at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo has held up well for the first three ODIs. 222 is the highest score batting first so far in the series while 161 is the highest chase so far in three matches. The team batting first will have to post a total of around 230 runs which is a par score on this surface. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first with the pitch expected to slow down as the match progresses.

Weather Report

The weather in Bulawayo is perfect for a cricket match to take place on Thursday (October 2). There is no chance of rain whatsoever during the match and the fans will get to witness all 100 overs of action. The temperature will hover in the range of 28 to 30 Degrees Celsius during the match on Thursday.

Zimbabwe-W News & Player List

Zimbabwe-W Player List

Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Kelis Ndhlovu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (c), Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri, Chiedza Dhururu, Josephine Nkomo, Adel Zimunu, Audrey Mazvishaya, Tendai Makusha, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Francisca Chipare, Christabel Chatonzwa, Kudzai Chigora, Beloved Biza, Runyararo Pasipanodya

Predicted Playing XI

Modester Mupachikwa Wicketkeeper Kelis Nadhlovu All-Rounder Chipo Mugeri (C) All-Rounder Loreen Tshuma Batter Joseph Nkomo All-Rounder Loryn Phiri All-Rounder Chiedza Dhururu All-Rounder Adel Zimunu Bowler Audrey Mazvishaya Bowler Tendai Makusha Bowler Lindokuhle Mabhero Bowler

Zimbabwe-W Team Form

Zimbabwe Women have won two out of their last three matches in this series.

UAE-W News & Player List

UAE-W Player List

Esha Rohit Oza (c), Lavanya Keny, Heena Hotchandani, Samaira Dharnidharka, Rinitha Rajith, Theertha Satish (wk), Athige Silva, Michelle Botha, Al Maseera Jahangir, Indhuja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh, Udeni Dona, Katie Thompson, Emily Thomas, Mehak Thakur, Suraksha Kotte, Siya Gokhale

Predicted Playing XI

Esha Rohit Oza (C) Wicketkeeper Lavanya Keny Batter Heena Hotchandani Batter Samaira Dharnidharka Batter Theertha Satish Bater Rinitha Rajith All-Rounder Michelle Botha Batter Al Maseera Jahangir All-Rounder Vaishnave Mahesh Bowler Indhuja Nandakumar Bowler Athige Silva Bowler

UAE-W Team Form

UAE Women have lost two out of their last three matches in the ODI format.

Zimbabwe Women vs UAE Women Head to Head

Zimbabwe and UAE Women have locked horns against each other three times in the ongoing ODI series. Zimbabwe have won matches while UAE emerged victorious in one of them.

Zimbabwe Women vs UAE Women Betting Odds

Zimbabwe to have a better opening partnership than UAE Women

Mupachikwa and Kelis Ndhlovu opened the innings for Zimbabwe in the previous game and they added 20 runs for the first wicket in the previous game. Even though both players are not in great form, they have tried to spend some time in the middle. Their UAE Women counterparts Esha Oza and Lavanya Keny added only 12 runs for the opening wicket in the previous game. Looking at the recent form of the openers in the last two games, Zimbabwe Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than their UAE counterparts in this game.

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Zimbabwe Women vs UAE Women Top Batters

Kelis Ndhlovu to be Zimbabwe-W’s top batter

Kelis Ndhlovu is the leading run-scorer for Zimbabwe in the ongoing ODI series. She has so far scored 109 runs at an average of 36.33 in three matches of the series so far with a fifty to her name. She opens the innings for Zimbabwe and gets the maximum chance to score runs with the bat. Ndhlovu is a brilliant batter and can be expected to score the most runs for Zimbabwe in this game.

Heena Hotchandani to be UAE-W's top batter

Heena Hotchandani bats at number three for the UAE Women and has done well so far. She scored 40 runs off 91 balls with five fours in the previous game, playing a crucial role in the team scoring 168 runs in thor 50 overs. Hotchandani, overall, has scored 94 runs in this series and is the leading run-scorer for the UAE in this series. Hence, she can become the top batter for her side in the fourth ODI.

Zimbabwe Women vs UAE Women Top Bowlers

Loreen Tshuma to be Zimbabwe-W’s top bowler

Loreen Tshuma is the leading wicket-taker for Zimbabwe at the moment in the ongoing ODI series. She has picked up six wickets so far in three matches at an average of 11.16 and a strike rate of 18 with an economy of 3.72. Tshuma is one of the best bowlers in the Zimbabwe side and can become the top bowler for her team in the fourth ODI.

Esha Oza to be UAE-W's top bowler

Esha Oza has led from the front with the ball for UAE Women and she is the leading wicket-taker of the series as well. She has so far accounted for eight wickets at an average of 10.75 and a strike rate of 21.7 with an economy rate of 2.96. Looking at her great form, she can again become the top bowler for UAE Women in the final ODI of the series.