Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Cuttack Panthers Match Prediction
BHU
56%
Chance of Winning
CUT
44%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
T20
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Facts:
- With 14 wickets, Vagesh Sharma was the leading wicket taker for Odhisha Jaguars.
- This would be the first time both teams go head to head in this tournament.
Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Cuttack Panthers Chance of Winning
Bhubaneshwar Tigers and Cuttack Panthers go head to head in the opening game of the season. Considering this is a short tournament hence every game will have a significant impact as both sides would be hoping to go all the way in this campaign. Both teams have a combination of experience and next generation talent who have done well in the U19 levels in all formats. As per our calculations, Bhubaneshwar Tigers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Bhubaneshwar Tigers’ chances of winning - 56%
- Cuttack Panthers’ chances of winning - 44%
Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Cuttack Panthers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Abhiroop Das would be expected to make an instant impact in this tournament as he was brilliant for Rest of Balasore B prior to this tournament which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Biplab Samantray is one of the most experienced batsmen for Cuttack Panthers and he is expected to play a key role for his side. Samantray has scored 1146 runs in T20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Cuttack Panthers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Cuttack during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Bhubaneshwar Tigers News & Player List
Bhubaneshwar Tigers Player List
Abhineet K Patnaik, Aryashree D Bhatta, Gourav Choudhury, Maroju Prasanth, Prayan Prantik Samal, Bivash Shaw, Debabrata Pradhan, Sambit Beja, Suryakant Pradhan, Swagat Mishra, Abhiroop Das, Bikram Samal, Rajesh Dhupar, Anshuman Bej, Anshuman Mishra, Badal Biswal, Jayanta Behera, Satyakam Bharadwaj, Shubham Priyadarshi, SK Ajharuddin
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhineet K Patnaik
|
Batter
|
Gourav Choudhury
|
Batter
|
Maroju Prasanth
|
Batter
|
Prayan Prantik Samal
|
Batter
|
Abhiroop Das
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Swagat Mishra
|
Batter
|
Sambit Beja
|
All-rounder
|
Suryakant Pradhan
|
All-rounder
|
Badal Biswal
|
Bowler
|
Jayanta Behera
|
Bowler
|
SK Ajharuddin
|
Bowler
Bhubaneshwar Tigers Team Form
This would be the first time Bhubaneshwar Tigers would be competing in this tournament.
Cuttack Panthers News & Player List
Cuttack Panthers Player List
Abhishek Champati, Mohammad Sohail Khan, Panakala Sasanka, Soubhagya Rout, Subham Satrujit, Swastik Samal, Abhishek Raut, Biplab Samantray, Sibun Nanda, Tapas Das, Anurag Mallick, Dinesh Majhi, Sourav Gouda, Dev Prasad Rout, Harshit Rathod, Prasanta Rana, Raaz Yadav, Satyajeet Sabat, Swayam Routray, Vagesh Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhishek Champati
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Sohail Khan
|
Batter
|
Swastik Samal
|
All-rounder
|
Biplab Samantray
|
All-rounder
|
Anurag Mallick
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Subham Satrujit
|
Batter
|
Dev Prasad Rout
|
All-rounder
|
Harshit Rathod
|
All-rounder
|
Swayam Routray
|
Bowler
|
Raaz Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Vagesh Sharma
|
Bowler
Cuttack Panthers Team Form
This would be the first time Cuttack Panthers would be competing in this tournament.
Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Cuttack Panthers Head to Head
This would be the first time Cuttack Panthers and Bhubaneshwar Tigers go head to head in this tournament.
Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Cuttack Panthers Betting Odds
Cuttack Panthers and Bhubaneshwar Tigers to struggle in the powerplay
Bhubaneshwar Tigers and Cuttack Panthers go head to head for the first time in this tournament. Both sides had enough quality in the lineup to dominate in the powerplay in this match. in what seems like one sided series for the neutrals. Looking at the last few matches at the venue the teams have struggled to score well especially in the powerplay which makes us believe powerplay score for both teams would be low in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Cuttack Panthers
T20
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, null
Bhubaneswar Tigers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Cuttack Strikers
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Cuttack Panthers Top Batters
Abhineet K Patnaik to be Bhubaneshwar Tigers’ top batter
Abhineet K Patnaik has been one the up and coming cricketers from Odhisa who has done well in the U19 two day test matches and we expect him to showcase his class which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Swastik Samal to be Cuttack Panthers’ top batter
Swastik Samal has been outstanding in T20 format. So far in the T20 format Samal has played 11 matches and has scored 324 runs and we expect him to do well in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Cuttack Panthers Top Bowlers
Suryakant Pradhan to be Bhubaneshwar Tigers’ top bowler
Suryakant Pradhan is the most experienced player in the Bhubaneshwar Tigers line up and is the standout bowler for them in this tournament. We expect him to make a mark in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Vagesh Sharma to be Cuttack Panthers’ top bowler
Vagesh Sharma played for Odhisha Jaguars last season and was sensational last term as he bagged 14 wickets in the tournament. We expect him to be the standout bowler this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bhubaneshwar Tigers
- Bhubaneshwar Tigers to win - 1.77 (PariMatch)
- Cuttack Panthers to win - 1.94 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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