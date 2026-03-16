Facts: Bhubaneshwar Tigers and Keonjhar Miners will meet for the first time in the competition.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers are placed near the bottom place whereas Keonjhar Miners are positioned at the top position.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Keonjhar Miners Chance of Winning

The OPTL promises to be an exciting tournament, showcasing the best of Odisha’s cricketing talent and providing a platform for local players to shine. With its grand inauguration ceremony, the league has set the stage for a thrilling competition that will keep cricket fans on the edge of their seats.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers displayed glimpses of promising batting performance. However, the team failed to win the first game in the competition as Cuttack Panthers won the game. With that, they are currently placed near the bottom of the standings with no points and a net run rate of -0.050.

Keonjhar Miners faced Puri Titans in their first game of the competition. They had a bad start in the game but the bowlers compensated well to stir the game in their favour. With a huge win over the Titans, they are now placed at the top place of the points table.

Keonjhar Miners chance of winning: 55%

Bhubaneshwar Tigers chance of winning: 45%

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Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Keonjhar Miners Betting Odds

Bhubaneswar Tigers faced Cuttack Panthers in the first match and had to face a defeat against them. Batting first, they secured 188 runs, losing 5 wickets in the game. Gourav Choudhury opened for the side and smashed 78 runs. Rajesh Dhupar and Bikram Samal posted 65 & 34 runs respectively from the middle order. They failed to restrict Cuttack Panthers who scored 189/7 to win the game by 3 wickets in a last ball thriller. Badal Biswal picked 2 wickets and was the best bowler from the Tigers.

Keonjhar Miners clashed against Puri Titans in their last game of the competition. They batted first in the game and secured 159 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. After the top order did not make much impact, Sujal Singh (45) and Anil Parada (38) batted well from the middle order. The bowlers did excellent to bundle out the Titans at 114 to win the game by 45 runs. Sarbeswar Mohanty stole the show with 5 wickets to his name while Sayed Ahmad picked 2 wickets.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Keonjhar Miners Toss Prediction

At Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, historical data indicates a slight advantage for teams opting to chase after winning the toss. The pitch tends to favor batting in the second innings, with dew potentially affecting the ball's behavior, making it more challenging for bowlers. While the pitch offers some assistance to spinners, especially in the middle overs, the dew factor can mitigate their effectiveness during the latter stages of the game. Considering the above factors, captains winning the toss might prefer to field first, aiming to capitalize on the conditions that favor chasing teams. This strategy allows them to assess the target and adjust their approach accordingly, especially in the presence of dew.

Weather Report

As the sun rises, skies will begin to break up: intermittent clouds in the morning giving way to partly sunny to mostly sunny periods from late morning into the afternoon. The evening will cool down gradually, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, dropping to 27-29 °C (81-85 °F) by around 7-10 PM.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers Player List

Suryakant Pradhan (c), Rajesh Dhupar, Gourav Choudhry, Debabrata Pradhan, Badal Biswal, Aryashree D Bhatta, Satyakam Bharadwaj, Bivash Shaw, Sambit Kumar Beja, Subham Priyadarshi, Ansuman Bej, Prayan Prantik Samal, Abhineet K Pattnaik, Swagat S Mishra, Bikram Samal, Md Azharuddin, Maroju Prasanth, Jayanta Behera

Predicted Playing XI

Prayan Prantik Samal Batter Gourav Choudhry Batter Maroju Prasanth Batter Badal Biswal Bowler Suryakant Pradhan (c) All-rounder Bikram Samal Batter Rajesh Dhupar Wicket-keeper Satyakam Bharadwaj Bowler Debabrata Pradhan All-rounder Jayanta Behera Bowler Sambit Kumar Beja All-rounder

Bhubaneshwar Tigers Team Form

Bhubaneshwar Tigers have a strong batting order and smashed 188 runs in the previous game of the competition. Two players scored well while the others were dismissed for cheap scores. The bowlers needed to stay more economical as they conceded a lot of runs and lost the game.

Keonjhar Miners Player List

Govinda Poddar (c), Abhishek Yadav, Om T Munde, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Anil Parida, Sujal Singh, Sayed Tuffel Ahmed, Debabrata Pradhan Jr, Soubhagya Ojha, Abhishek Singh, Panakala Mokshit, Sreeraj Pattnaik, Biswa Baibhab Muduli, Biswa Bhusan Bihari, Soumya Ranjan Lenka, Papu Roy.

Predicted Playing XI

Govinda Poddar (Captain) Batter Shekhar Majhi Bowler Om T Munde Batter Sarbeshwar Mohanty All-rounder Sujal Singh All-rounder Abhishek Yadav Batter Soumya Lenka All-rounder Debabrata Pradhan Wicket-keeper Abhishek Singh Bowler Pappu Roy Bowler Sayed Tuffel Ahmed Bowler

Keonjhar Miners Recent Form

The team performed very well in the last game and currently occupy the top place. The bowlers were exceptional in the last game as they bundled out Puri Titans at 114 runs.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Keonjhar Miners Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first match between the sides in the competition. They have not met before in the competition.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers won- 0

Keonjhar Miners won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Keonjhar Miners Betting Tips

Bhubaneshwar Tigers to score under XXX runs before first dismissal @ XXX (Parimatch)

Bhubaneshwar Tigers is a strong team. The team has strong batting names but looked irregular with their form in the first game.Prayan Samal ducked out whereas the other opener, Gourav Choudhury, scored 78 runs in the game. The team posted no runs before their first loss in the game. Moreover, the bowling line-up of the Miners look pretty strong and scoring in the powerplay overs might be difficult. That said, Bhubaneshwar Tigers will be expected to lose an early wicket.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Keonjhar Miners T20 Barabati Stadium, null Bhubaneswar Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Keonjhar Miners Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now!

Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Keonjhar Miners Top Batters

Govinda Poddar to be the top batter for Keonjhar Miners

Govinda Poddar averages at 27.38 in the T20 format. He has played 56 T20 innings and scored 1342 runs in his career so far. He was knocked out for 4 runs in the last game but will be expected to bounce back in the next game.

Gourav Choudhury to be the top batter for Bhubaneshwar Tigers

Gourav Choudhury was the best batter from the side in the last game. He smashed 78 runs from 43 balls at a strike rate of 181.40. He struck 4 sixes and 7 fours in the game. That said, he will enter as the best batsman from Bhubaneshwar Tigers.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Keonjhar Miners Top Bowlers

Sarbeswar Mohanty to be the top bowler for Keonjhar Miners

Sarbeswar Mohanty was the top bowler from the side in the last game. He picked 5 wickets in the fixture and was the man of the match. He will enter as the best bowler from the side in the next game.

Badal Biswal to be the top bowler for Bhubaneshwar Tigers

Badal Biswal is the team’s top bowler. He took 2 wickets in the first game. He was very economical as well and leaked 26 runs in the fixture. Biswal will enter as the best bowling pick.