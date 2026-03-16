Facts: Bhubaneshwar Tigers and Puri Titans will meet for the first time in the competition.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers are placed at the 3rd 4th place whereas Puri Titans are positioned at the 3rd position.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Puri Titans Chance of Winning

Bhubaneshwar Tigers faced a narrow defeat in their first game but made up with a win in the last game against Keonjhar Miners. The team displayed exuberant batting performances in the two games. Their latest game was abandoned due to poor weather conditions. They lacked in their bowling department in the first game but played well in the last game. With a win and a loss, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table. They have 3 points and a net run rate of 0.900. Bhubaneshwar Tigers will be ready for another thrilling encounter.

Puri Titans have been in inconsistent form. They have played four matches where they managed to win two games and lost as many. With that, they are placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.707. Puri Titans will be looking to maintain their winning momentum coming into the next game.

Puri Titans chance of winning: 45%

Bhubaneshwar Tigers chance of winning: 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Puri Titans Betting Odds

Bhubaneswar Tigers faced Keonjhar Miners in the previous match they played. The team batted first in the game and smashed 198/8 in 20 overs. Gourav Choudhury was the top batter from the side with a knock of 113 runs in the fixture. Defending the target, they restricted Keonjhar Miners to 161 runs, picking all their wickets and winning the game by 37 runs. Suryakant Pradhan and Jayanta Behera picked 3 wickets each in the game while Badal Biswal was successful in picking 2 wickets.

Puri Titans faced Rourkela Steelers in the previous encounter. They batted first in the game and scored 161/7 in 18 overs. The rain interrupted the game due to which it was cut short. In the second innings, Rourkela Steelers scored 51/5 in 10.4 overs before the game had to be stopped due to heavy pouring. Puri Titans were declared as winners by a margin of 45 runs, by virtue of DLS method.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Puri Titans Toss Prediction

At Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, historical data indicates a slight advantage for teams opting to chase after winning the toss. The pitch tends to favor batting in the second innings, with dew potentially affecting the ball's behavior, making it more challenging for bowlers. While the pitch offers some assistance to spinners, especially in the middle overs, the dew factor can mitigate their effectiveness during the latter stages of the game. Considering the above factors, captains winning the toss might prefer to field first, aiming to capitalize on the conditions that favor chasing teams. This strategy allows them to assess the target and adjust their approach accordingly, especially in the presence of dew.

Weather Report

Cloud cover will persist throughout the day, with temperatures gradually rising to about 29-30 °C. There is a possibility of rain showing up around 4-5 PM. Temperature will hover around 28-30 °C.

Puri Titans Player List

Sandeep Pattnaik (Marquee Player), Rajesh Mohanty, Kartik Biswal, Ashutosh Chhuria, Anurag Sarangi, Sawan Paharia, Sushil Kumar Barik, Udaya Jata, Surya Mohapatra, Shantanu Mishra, Aditya K Jaysingh, Rudra Prasad Mallick, Piyush Ranjan Mantri, Ayush Sutar, Saransh Kumar, Md Danish.

Predicted Playing XI

Shantanu Mishra Batter Kartik Biswal All-rounder Sandeep Pattnaik © Batter Rajesh Mohanty All-rounder Anurag Sarangi Batter Sushil Kumar Barik All-rounder Sawan Paharia Wicket-keeper Udaya Jata All-rounder Saransh Kumar Batter Ashutosh Chhuria Bowler Md Danish Bowler

Puri Titans Team Form

Puri Titans have managed to hold on to their form and played well on both fronts in the last game.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers Player List

Suryakant Pradhan (c), Rajesh Dhupar, Gourav Choudhry, Debabrata Pradhan, Badal Biswal, Aryashree D Bhatta, Satyakam Bharadwaj, Bivash Shaw, Sambit Kumar Beja, Subham Priyadarshi, Ansuman Bej, Prayan Prantik Samal, Abhineet K Pattnaik, Swagat S Mishra, Bikram Samal, Md Azharuddin, Maroju Prasanth, Jayanta Behera

Predicted Playing XI

Prayan Prantik Samal Batter Gourav Choudhry Batter Maroju Prasanth Batter Badal Biswal Bowler Suryakant Pradhan (c) All-rounder Bikram Samal Batter Rajesh Dhupar Wicket-keeper Satyakam Bharadwaj Bowler Debabrata Pradhan All-rounder Jayanta Behera Bowler Sambit Kumar Beja All-rounder

Bhubaneshwar Tigers Team Form

Bhubaneshwar Tigers have a strong batting order and smashed 188 runs in the previous game of the competition. Two players scored well while the others were dismissed for cheap scores. The bowlers needed to stay more economical as they conceded a lot of runs and lost the game.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Puri Titans Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first match between the sides in the competition. They have not met before in the competition.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers won- 0

Puri Titans won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Puri Titans Betting Tips

Bhubaneshwar Tigers to score under XXX runs before first dismissal @ XXX (Parimatch)

Bhubaneshwar Tigers is a strong team. The team has strong batting names but looked irregular with their opening partnership in the two games. The team posted 0 and 11 runs before their first dismissal in the two games. Prayan Prantik Samal dismissed out the earliest in both the games for a single digit score. Moreover, the bowling line-up of the Warriors look pretty strong and scoring in the powerplay overs might be difficult. That said, Bhubaneshwar Tigers will be expected to lose an early wicket.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Puri Titans T20 Barabati Stadium, null Bhubaneswar Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Puri Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now!

Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Puri Titans Top Batters

Shantanu Mishra to be the top batter for Puri Titans

Shantanu Mishra is the top batter from the side in the competition. He has scored 95 runs in 4 games. He was dismissed out at 10 runs in the last game but holds top notch skills to gather many runs in the format. He will enter as the best batting pick from the side.

Gourav Choudhury to be the top batter for Bhubaneshwar Tigers

Gourav Choudhury was the best batter in the competition right now. He smashed 78 runs in the first game followed by 113 runs in the second outing. His fantastic form makes him the best batting pick from the side.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers vs Puri Titans Top Bowlers

Jayanta Behera to be the top bowler for Bhubaneshwar Tigers

Jayanta Behera is the best bowler from the side. He has picked 4 wickets in 2 games for the side. He took 3 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next fixture.

Md Danish to be the top bowler for Puri Titans

Md Danish picked 2 wickets from the side in the last game. With that, he has 9 wickets in 4 matches. He will walk in as the best bowling pick from the side in the next game.