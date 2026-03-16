Facts: Cuttack Panthers and Keonjhar Miners will meet for the first time in the competition.

Cuttack Panthers are placed at the 1st place whereas Keonjhar Miners are positioned at the 3rd position.

Cuttack Panthers vs Keonjhar Miners Chance of Winning

After a loss, Cuttack Panthers were eager to get back into the competition. They managed to win their last game against Sambalpur Warriors. With two wins and a loss in four matches, they have placed themselves at the top position of the points table. They have 5 points and a net run rate of -0.132.

Keonjhar Miners have a good squad and have proved to become a strong contender for the title. They have played three games in the competition and managed to win two of them. Their last win came against Rourkela Steelers. With two wins and a loss, the team sits at the third place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.261. They will be ready for another challenge in the next game.

Keonjhar Miners chance of winning: 43%

Cuttack Panthers chance of winning: 57%

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Cuttack Panthers vs Keonjhar Miners Betting Odds

Cuttack Panther clashed against Sambalpur Warriors in the last game. Cuttack Panthers batted first in the game and scored 128/9 in 12 overs. After a cold start, Subham Satrujit posted 33 runs, highest from the side. Abhishek Raut also posted 28 runs in the fixture. Chasing the target, Sambalpur Warriors fell prey to the bowling attack of the Panthers and settled for 111/10 to lose the game by 17 runs. Biplab Samantray was excellent with the ball as he picked 4 wickets in the game.

Keonjhar Miners clashed against Rourkela Steelers in their last game of the competition and lost the game by 4 wickets. The match was shortened to 15 overs due to rain. Rourkela Steelers batted first in the game and secured 126/6 in 15 overs. Sarbeswar Mohanty and Pappu Roy picked 3 wickets each in the game. Keonjhar Miners scored 131 runs for 6 wickets in the game in 14.5 overs to win the game by 4 wickets. Om T Munde emerged as the top batter with 64 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Cuttack Panthers Opening Partnership to be under 20.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Keonjhar Miners Opening Partnership to be over 23.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Keonjhar Miners 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Cuttack Panthers vs Keonjhar Miners Toss Prediction

At Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, historical data indicates a slight advantage for teams opting to chase after winning the toss. The pitch tends to favor batting in the second innings, with dew potentially affecting the ball's behavior, making it more challenging for bowlers. While the pitch offers some assistance to spinners, especially in the middle overs, the dew factor can mitigate their effectiveness during the latter stages of the game. Considering the above factors, captains winning the toss might prefer to field first, aiming to capitalize on the conditions that favor chasing teams. This strategy allows them to assess the target and adjust their approach accordingly, especially in the presence of dew.

Weather Report

Cloudcover will persist throughout the day, with temperatures gradually rising to about 29-30 °C (84-86 °F). The afternoon will be mostly cloudy with the possibility of rain showing up around 4-5 PM. Temperature will hover around 28-30 °C (82-85 °F).

Keonjhar Miners Player List

Govinda Poddar (c), Abhishek Yadav, Om T Munde, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Anil Parida, Sujal Singh, Sayed Tuffel Ahmed, Debabrata Pradhan Jr, Soubhagya Ojha, Abhishek Singh, Panakala Mokshit, Sreeraj Pattnaik, Biswa Baibhab Muduli, Biswa Bhusan Bihari, Soumya Ranjan Lenka, Papu Roy.

Predicted Playing XI

Govinda Poddar (Captain) Batter Shekhar Majhi Bowler Om T Munde Batter Biswabhushan Bihari All-rounder Sujal Singh All-rounder Abhishek Yadav Batter Soumya Lenka All-rounder Debabrata Pradhan Wicket-keeper Abhishek Singh Bowler Pappu Roy Bowler Sayed Tuffel Ahmed Bowler

Keonjhar Miners Recent Form

The team batted well in the last game. They also managed to bowl economically and were successful in picking important wickets in the last game. They will be confident coming into the next game.

Cuttack Panthers Player List

Swastik Samal, Biplab Samantaray, Abhishek Raut, Harshit Rathod, Subham Satrujit, Tapas Kumar Das, Panakala Sasanka, Dinesh Kumar Majhi, Md Sohail Khan, Prashant Rana, Swayam Routray, Raj Yadav, Anurag Mallick, Sibun Nanda, Vagesh Sharma, Abhishek Champati, Soubhagya Rout, Sourav Gouda

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Samal Batter Panakala Sasanka Wicket-keeper Biplab Samantaray All-rounder Abhishek Raut All-rounder Sourav Gouda Batter Abhishek Champati Batter Subham Satrujit (Captain) Batter Tapas Das All-rounder Harshit Rathod Bowler Soubhagya Rout All-rounder Vagesh Sharma Bowler

Cuttack Panthers Recent Form

Cuttack Panthers were fantastic in the last game, especially with their bowling attack. They managed to bundle out Sambalpur Warriors at 111 to win the game by 17 runs.

Cuttack Panthers vs Keonjhar Miners Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first match between the sides in the competition. They have not met before in the competition.

Cuttack Panthers won- 0

Keonjhar Miners won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Cuttack Panthers vs Keonjhar Miners Betting Tips

Cuttack Panthers to score over 20.5 runs before first dismissal @ XXX (Parimatch)

Cuttack Panthers have a spectacular squad in the competition. Swastik Samal and Panakala Sasanka opened for the side in the competition. The duo secured 74, 25 and 22 runs for their opening partnership in the three games. With the current batting momentum, the side will be confident batting against Keonjhar Miners in the next fixture. Samal and Sasanka look in terrific form and will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

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Cuttack Panthers vs Keonjhar Miners Top Batters

Swastik Samal to be the top batter for Cuttack Panthers

Swastik Samal is a terrific batter in the squad. He scored 52, 22 and 19 runs in three games so far. Despite his low scores, he remains as one of the best batters in the squad. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Om T Munde to be the top batter for Keonjhar Miners

Om T Munde is the current best batter from the side. He has scored 91 runs in 3 games for the side. He scored 64 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Cuttack Panthers vs Keonjhar Miners Top Bowlers

Biplab Samantray to be the top bowler for Cuttack Panthers

Biplab Samantray is the best bowler from the side in the competition. He has picked 5 wickets in three games. He took 4 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.

Sarbeswar Mohanty to be the top bowler for Keonjhar Miners

Sarbeswar Mohanty is the top bowler from the side in the competition. He has 10 wickets in 3 games. He took 3 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.