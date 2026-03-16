Facts: Puri Titans and Cuttack Panthers will meet for the first time in the competition.

Cuttack Panthers are placed at the second place whereas Puri Titans are positioned at the bottom place.

Cuttack Panthers vs Puri Titans Chance of Winning

The Odisha Pro T20 League (OPTL) is set to deliver a thrilling spectacle, bringing together the finest cricketing talent from across the state. Designed as a platform for local players to display their skills, the tournament has already generated excitement with its grand opening ceremony. Fans can look forward to a fiercely competitive event that promises nonstop action and entertainment throughout.

Cuttack Panthers had the perfect start to their campaign in this brand competition. They faced Bhubaneshwar Tigers in the first game of the competition and managed to win it in a last ball thriller. The batters were impressive and managed to score past the target. With a win, they currently occupy the second place of the standings with a net run rate of 0.050.

Puri Titans went up against Keonjhar Miners in their opening match but failed to impress with both bat and ball, ultimately falling short and suffering a defeat. The setback in their first outing has pushed them down to the bottom spot in the points table. The team will be looking to get back in the competition with a win.

Cuttack Panthers chance of winning: 57%

Puri Titans chance of winning: 43%

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Cuttack Panthers vs Puri Titans Betting Odds

The Cuttack Panthers faced Bhubaneshwar Tigers in the first game of the competition. Winning the toss, Cuttack Panthers decided to bowl first. They conceded 188 runs while they picked 5 wickets in the first innings. Soubhagya Rout and Vagesh Sharma picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, the team posted 189 runs while losing 7 wickets in the game. Swastik Samal (52) and Panakala Sasanka (46) gave the team the perfect start to the chase. With contributions from the middle order, the team managed to score past the target and won the game by 3 wickets.

Puri Titans met with Keonjhar Miners in their first game of the tournament. They bowled well as they restricted Keonjhar Miners to 159/8 in overs. Md Danish was the best bowler from the side with 4 wickets in the fixture. Chasing the target, Puri Titans faced consecutive early dismissals. Sandeep Pattnaik was the best batter from the side with 25 runs to his name. The team bundled out for 114 runs, losing the fixture by 45 runs.

Cuttack Panthers vs Puri Titans Toss Prediction

At Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, historical data indicates a slight advantage for teams opting to chase after winning the toss. The pitch tends to favor batting in the second innings, with dew potentially affecting the ball's behavior, making it more challenging for bowlers. While the pitch offers some assistance to spinners, especially in the middle overs, the dew factor can mitigate their effectiveness during the latter stages of the game. Considering the above factors, captains winning the toss might prefer to field first, aiming to capitalize on the conditions that favor chasing teams. This strategy allows them to assess the target and adjust their approach accordingly, especially in the presence of dew.

Weather Report

As the sun rises, skies will begin to break up: intermittent clouds in the morning giving way to partly sunny to mostly sunny periods from late morning into the afternoon. The evening will cool down gradually, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, dropping to 27-29 °C (81-85 °F) by around 7-10 PM.

Cuttack Panthers Player List

Swastik Samal, Biplab Samantaray, Abhishek Raut, Harshit Rathod, Subham Satrujit, Tapas Kumar Das, Panakala Sasanka, Dinesh Kumar Majhi, Md Sohail Khan, Prashant Rana, Swayam Routray, Raj Yadav, Anurag Mallick, Sibun Nanda, Vagesh Sharma, Abhishek Champati, Soubhagya Rout, Sourav Gouda

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Samal Batter Panakala Sasanka Wicket-keeper Biplab Samantaray All-rounder Abhishek Raut All-rounder Sourav Gouda Batter Abhishek Champati Batter Subham Satrujit (Captain) Batter Tapas Das All-rounder Harshit Rathod Bowler Soubhagya Rout All-rounder Vagesh Sharma Bowler

Cuttack Panthers Recent Form

Cuttack Panthers were fantastic in the first game of the competition. They won the first game by 3 wickets. The top order looks splendid with their batting form. The bowlers need to do better. But the team will be confident coming into the next game with a win.

Puri Titans Player List

Sandeep Pattnaik (Marquee Player), Rajesh Mohanty, Kartik Biswal, Ashutosh Chhuria, Anurag Sarangi, Sawan Paharia, Sushil Kumar Barik, Udaya Jata, Surya Mohapatra, Shantanu Mishra, Aditya K Jaysingh, Rudra Prasad Mallick, Piyush Ranjan Mantri, Ayush Sutar, Saransh Kumar, Md Danish.

Predicted Playing XI

Shantanu Mishra Batter Kartik Biswal All-rounder Sandeep Pattnaik © Batter Rajesh Mohanty All-rounder Anurag Sarangi Batter Sushil Kumar Barik All-rounder Sawan Paharia Wicket-keeper Udaya Jata All-rounder Saransh Kumar Batter Ashutosh Chhuria Bowler Md Danish Bowler

Puri Titans Team Form

Puri Titans has a strong bowling order. However, the team failed to balance the same in the batting order as they bundled out for 114 runs in the last game. The team will be looking to do better at the batting front.

Cuttack Panthers vs Puri Titans Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first match between the sides in the competition. They have not met before in the competition.

Puri Titans won- 0

Cuttack Panthers won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Cuttack Panthers vs Puri Titans Betting Tips

Cuttack Panthers to score over XXX runs before first dismissal @ XXX (Parimatch)

Cuttack Panthers have a spectacular squad in the competition. Swastik Samal and Panakala Sasanka opened for the side in the game. The players scored 52 & 46 runs respectively in the game. The opening partnership lasted for 74 runs. They had an impressive opening partnership and will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in the next game as well.

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Cuttack Panthers vs Puri Titans Top Batters

Swastik Samal to be the top batter for Cuttack Panthers

Swastik Samal averages nearly 30 in his T20 career so far. The batter looks promising with his form across all formats. He scored 52 runs off 32 balls in the first game. He scored a six and 6 boundaries in the game. He will walk in as the best batter from the side.

Sandeep Pattnaik to be the top batter for Puri Titans

Sandeep Pattnaik has demonstrated consistent form across formats. His recent innings highlight his ability to anchor innings and accelerate when required. He was the top batter from the side in the last game with 25 runs.

Cuttack Panthers vs Puri Titans Top Bowlers

Vagesh Sharma to be the top bowler for Cuttack Panthers

Vagesh Sharma was the best bowler from the side in the first game of the competition. He gave away 25 runs in 4 overs while picking 2 wickets in the game. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.

Md Danish to be the top bowler for Puri Titans

Md Danish was the best bowler in the last game from Puri Titans. He picked 4 wickets, giving away 34 runs in the fixture.