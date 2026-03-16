Cuttack Panthers vs Puri Titans Match Prediction 57 % Chance of Winning 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Puri Titans and Cuttack Panthers will clash in the second semi-finals game of the Odisha Pro T20 League 2025. The showdown will be hosted at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on September 25. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the next game of this competition.

Facts: Puri Titans won the last clash against Cuttack Panthers by 9 wickets.

Puri Titans finished at the 4th place whereas Cuttack Panthers finished at the top of the points table.

Cuttack Panthers vs Puri Titans Chance of Winning

Cuttack Panthers has emerged to become the most successful team in group games of the first edition of this competition. Cuttack Panthers won two back-to-back games and fixed themselves at the top of the standings. They have three wins and a loss while one of their games was abandoned. They possess 7 points and a net run rate of 0.116.

Puri Titans did not have much luck in the competition and suffered inconsistency through their campaign. They have won two games and lost as many matches in the tournament. Puri Titans won their last game against Rourkela Steelers. With that, they finished 4th in the standings. They have 5 points and a net run rate of -0.707. The team will face a tough task facing Cuttack Panthers in the next game.

Puri Titans chance of winning: 43%

Cuttack Panthers chance of winning: 57%

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Cuttack Panthers vs Puri Titans Betting Odds

Cuttack Panther clashed against Puri Titans in the last game. The Miners batted first in the game and secured 127/10 in the game. The Panthers bowled extremely well in the game. Biplab Samantray was the highlight of the bowling attack as he picked 5 wickets in the game. Prasanta Rana also took 2 wickets. Chasing the target, Panthers scored 128/5 to win the game by 5 wickets.

Puri Titans faced Rourkela Steelers in the previous encounter. They batted first in the game and scored 161/7 in 18 overs. The rain interrupted the game due to which it was cut short. In the second innings, Rourkela Steelers scored 51/5 in 10.4 overs before the game had to be stopped due to heavy pouring. Puri Titans were declared as winners by a margin of 45 runs, by virtue of DLS method.

Cuttack Panthers vs Puri Titans Toss Prediction

At Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, historical data indicates a slight advantage for teams opting to chase after winning the toss. The pitch tends to favor batting in the second innings, with dew potentially affecting the ball's behavior, making it more challenging for bowlers. While the pitch offers some assistance to spinners, especially in the middle overs, the dew factor can mitigate their effectiveness during the latter stages of the game. Considering the above factors, captains winning the toss might prefer to field first, aiming to capitalize on the conditions that favor chasing teams. This strategy allows them to assess the target and adjust their approach accordingly, especially in the presence of dew.

Weather Report

The day will begin with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies in the early morning. Temperatures will climb to about 30-32 °C by early afternoon. Periods of rain/ thunderstorms are likely around 3:00 PM, with a return to mostly cloudy with potential storms in the evening. The conditions suggest a high probability of interruptions, especially in the afternoon and evening sessions.

Puri Titans Player List

Sandeep Pattnaik (Marquee Player), Rajesh Mohanty, Kartik Biswal, Ashutosh Chhuria, Anurag Sarangi, Sawan Paharia, Sushil Kumar Barik, Udaya Jata, Surya Mohapatra, Shantanu Mishra, Aditya K Jaysingh, Rudra Prasad Mallick, Piyush Ranjan Mantri, Ayush Sutar, Saransh Kumar, Md Danish.

Predicted Playing XI

Shantanu Mishra Batter Kartik Biswal All-rounder Sandeep Pattnaik © Batter Rajesh Mohanty All-rounder Anurag Sarangi Batter Sushil Kumar Barik All-rounder Sawan Paharia Wicket-keeper Udaya Jata All-rounder Saransh Kumar Batter Ashutosh Chhuria Bowler Md Danish Bowler

Puri Titans Team Form

Puri Titans have managed to hold on to their form and played well on both fronts in the last game.

Cuttack Panthers Player List

Swastik Samal, Biplab Samantaray, Abhishek Raut, Harshit Rathod, Subham Satrujit, Tapas Kumar Das, Panakala Sasanka, Dinesh Kumar Majhi, Md Sohail Khan, Prashant Rana, Swayam Routray, Raj Yadav, Anurag Mallick, Sibun Nanda, Vagesh Sharma, Abhishek Champati, Soubhagya Rout, Sourav Gouda

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Samal Batter Panakala Sasanka Wicket-keeper Biplab Samantaray All-rounder Abhishek Raut All-rounder Sourav Gouda Batter Abhishek Champati Batter Subham Satrujit (Captain) Batter Tapas Das All-rounder Harshit Rathod Bowler Soubhagya Rout All-rounder Vagesh Sharma Bowler

Cuttack Panthers Recent Form

Cuttack Panthers were fantastic in the last game, especially with their bowling attack. They managed to bundle out Puri Titans at 127 to help the team snatch an easy victory.

Cuttack Panthers vs Puri Titans Head-to-Head Record

The side clashed once before in the competition before. Puri Titans won the fixture by 9 wickets.

Cuttack Panthers won- 0

Puri Titans won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Cuttack Panthers vs Puri Titans Betting Tips

Cuttack Panthers to score over xxx runs before first dismissal @ XXX (Parimatch)

Cuttack Panthers have a spectacular squad in the competition. Swastik Samal and Panakala Sasanka opened for the side in the competition. The duo secured 74, 25 and 22 for their opening partnership in the three games. Anurag Mallick replaced Panakala Sasanka in the opening order but failed to replicate the similar batting vigour. They scored 2 runs before their first wicket in the last game. Semi finals will be an important event and the team will be expected to score well before their first dismissal.

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Cuttack Panthers vs Puri Titans Top Batters

Sourav Gouda to be the top batter for Cuttack Panthers

Sourav Gouda is a terrific batter in the middle order. He has scored 104 runs in 4 games. He smashed an unbeaten 56 in the last game. He knocked three sixes and as many boundaries in the match.

Shantanu Mishra to be the top batter for Puri Titans

Shantanu Mishra is the top batter from the side in the competition. He has scored 95 runs in 4 games. He was dismissed out at 10 runs in the last game but holds top notch skills to gather many runs in the format. He will enter as the best batting pick from the side.

Cuttack Panthers vs Puri Titans Top Bowlers

Biplab Samantray to be the top bowler for Cuttack Panthers

Biplab Samantray is the best bowler from the side in the competition. He has picked 10 wickets in four games. He took 5 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.

Md Danish to be the top bowler for Puri Titans

Md Danish picked 2 wickets from the side in the last game. With that, he has 9 wickets in 4 matches. He will walk in as the best bowling pick from the side in the next game.