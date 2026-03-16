Facts: Puri Titans and Keonjhar Miners will meet for the first time in the competition.

Govinda Poddar will lead Keonjhar Miners while Sandeep Pattnaik is the captain of Puri Titans.

Keonjhar Miners vs Puri Titans Chance of Winning

The Odisha Pro T20 League (OPTL) 2025 marks the first-ever edition of Odisha’s top-tier T20 cricket competition, hosted by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA). The tournament kicked off on September 17, 2025, and will run until September 26, 2025, with 18 matches scheduled across 10 days. The teams feature a blend of promising local players and seasoned cricketers, all aiming to highlight the state’s cricketing talent. Former Indian stars Irfan Pathan and Debasish Mohanty have been named as the league’s brand ambassadors, with the goal of increasing its reach and motivating young players throughout Odisha.

In the player draft, each franchise selected 16 players, and they are allowed to add two more before the tournament starts. With their first match set to be their debut, how they perform in this opening encounter will play a key role in shaping their journey in the competition.

Keonjhar Miners chance of winning: 39%

Puri Titans chance of winning: 61%

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Keonjhar Miners vs Puri Titans Betting Odds

The Keonjhar Miners have announced their drafted squad, expressing readiness to represent the city with pride in the league. The team is set to feature a mix of emerging local talent and experienced players, aiming to showcase Odisha's cricketing prowess. Govinda Poddar is the Marquee player in the Keonjhar Miners. Anil Parida, Biswa Muduli, Biswabhusan Bihari, Dhananjay Yadav and Om Munde feature in the batting order. Poddar, with Abhishek Yadav and Sahil Khan will contribute with their batting and bowling talents. Abhishek Singh, Lipu Nayak, Pappu Roy will strengthen the bowling order.

The Puri Titans are one of the six franchise teams competing in the inaugural Odisha Pro T20 League (OPTL) 2025, organized by the Odisha Cricket Association. Representing the coastal city of Puri, the team is led by captain Sandeep Pattnaik, a marquee player known for his leadership and batting prowess. The squad also includes notable players such as Rajesh Mohanty, Kartik Biswal, Ashutosh Chhuria, and Anurag Sarangi, each bringing a mix of experience and youthful energy to the team. Under the guidance of head coach Saurabh Sehgal and assistant coach Deepak Mangaraj, the Puri Titans aim to showcase their skills and compete fiercely in the league. Their participation marks a significant step in promoting and developing cricket talent in the state of Odisha.

Keonjhar Miners vs Puri Titans Toss Prediction

At Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, historical data indicates a slight advantage for teams opting to chase after winning the toss. The pitch tends to favor batting in the second innings, with dew potentially affecting the ball's behavior, making it more challenging for bowlers. While the pitch offers some assistance to spinners, especially in the middle overs, the dew factor can mitigate their effectiveness during the latter stages of the game. Considering the above factors, captains winning the toss might prefer to field first, aiming to capitalize on the conditions that favor chasing teams. This strategy allows them to assess the target and adjust their approach accordingly, especially in the presence of dew.

Weather Report

On Friday, September 19, 2025, the weather in Cuttack, Odisha is expected to be partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. The day will begin with temperatures around 26°C (79°F) and rise to a high of 34°C (93°F) by the afternoon.

Keonjhar Miners Player List

Govinda Poddar (Marquee Player), Abhishek Yadav, Om T Munde, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Anil Parida, Sujal Singh, Sayed Tuffel Ahmed, Debabrata Pradhan Jr, Soubhagya Ojha, Abhishek Singh, Panakala Mokshit, Sreeraj Pattnaik, Biswa Baibhab Muduli, Biswa Bhusan Bihari, Soumya Ranjan Lenka, Papu Roy.

Predicted Playing XI

Govinda Poddar (Captain) Batter Debabrata Pradhan Batter Om T Munde Batter Sarbeshwar Mohanty All-rounder Sujal Singh All-rounder Abhishek Yadav Batter Sahil Khan All-rounder Debabrata Pradhan Wicket-keeper Abhishek Singh Bowler Pappu Roy Bowler Sayed Tuffel Ahmed Bowler

Keonjhar Miners Recent Form

Keonjhar Miners will play their first game in the competition. Their performance in the first game will determine their form.

Puri Titans Player List

Sandeep Pattnaik (Marquee Player), Rajesh Mohanty, Kartik Biswal, Ashutosh Chhuria, Anurag Sarangi, Sawan Paharia, Sushil Kumar Barik, Udaya Jata, Surya Mohapatra, Shantanu Mishra, Aditya K Jaysingh, Rudra Prasad Mallick, Piyush Ranjan Mantri, Ayush Sutar, Saransh Kumar, Md Danish.

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Sutar Batter Kartik Biswal Batter Sandeep Pattnaik © Batter Rajesh Mohanty All-rounder Rudra Prasad Mallick All-rounder Sushil Kumar Barik All-rounder Sawan Paharia Wicket-keeper Udaya Jata All-rounder Ashutosh Chhuria Bowler Aditya K Jaysingh Bowler Md Danish Bowler

Puri Titans Team Form

Puri Titans will play their first game of the season. They will go against the Miners in the next game.

Keonjhar Miners vs Puri Titans Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first match between the sides in the competition. They have not met before in the competition.

Puri Titans won- 0

Keonjhar Miners won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Keonjhar Miners vs Puri Titans Betting Tips

Puri Titans to score over XXX runs before first dismissal @ XXX (Parimatch)

Puri Titans is a strong team. The team is led by Sandeep Pattnaik and he will lead the side with his batting talents. Rajesh Mohanty, Ayush Sutar and Kartik Biswal are prominent batting figures in the team. They will have an edge with top batters and young passion in the squad. Puri Titans will be expected to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

Keonjhar Miners vs Puri Titans T20 Barabati Stadium, null Keonjhar Miners Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Puri Titans Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

Keonjhar Miners vs Puri Titans Top Batters

Govinda Poddar to be the top batter for Keonjhar Miners

Govinda Poddar averages at 27.38 in the T20 format. He has played 56 T20 innings and scored 1342 runs in his career so far. He recently knocked 121 runs against Meghalaya in the Ranji Trophy. He is capable of batting well in the short format as well.

Sandeep Pattnaik to be the top batter for Puri Titans

Sandeep Pattnaik has demonstrated consistent form across formats, with notable performances in List A cricket. His recent innings highlight his ability to anchor innings and accelerate when required. His experience and adaptability make him a valuable asset for the Puri Titans in the inaugural Odisha Pro T20 League (OPTL) 2025.

Keonjhar Miners vs Puri Titans Top Bowlers

Abhishek Singh to be the top bowler for Keonjhar Miners

Abhishek Singh is an exceptional bowler. He will lead his side with the ball in the next game.

Rajesh Mohanty to be the top bowler for Puri Titans

Rajesh Mohanty is the team’s top bowler. He took 2 wickets in 2 games in SMAT. Mohanty will be expected to bowl well in his first game of the competition.