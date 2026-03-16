Facts: Keonjhar Miners and Sambalpur Warriors will meet for the first time in the competition.

Keonjhar Miners are placed at the 3rd place whereas Sambalpur Warriors are positioned at the 2nd position.

Keonjhar Miners vs Sambalpur Warriors Chance of Winning

After a win against Rourkela Steelers, Keonjhar Miners fell into the trap set by Cuttack Panthers and lost the fixture against them. With two wins and as many losses, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.023. The team will be eager to jump ahead in the race for the title with a win in their last group game.

Sambalpur Warriors have been in commanding form, securing victories in both of their matches so far. However, the team suffered a defeat in the last fixture against Cuttack Panthers. With two wins and a loss, the team is placed at the second place of the points table. The team has 5 points and a net run rate of -0.185. Riding on strong momentum and confidence, the team looks eager to bounce back and get back to their winning ways in their last group game.

Sambalpur Warriors chance of winning: 45%

Keonjhar Miners chance of winning: 55%

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Keonjhar Miners vs Sambalpur Warriors Betting Odds

Keonjhar Miners clashed against Cuttack Panthers in the last game. Batting first, Keonjhar Miners collected 127/10 in the game. Om T Munde (28) and Anil Parada (36) were the top batters from the side whereas the majority of the batters dismissed out for a single digit score. The Miners failed to defend the target as Cuttack Panthers secured 128/5 to win the game by 5 wickets. Pappu Roy was the best bowler from Keonjhar Miners as he picked 3 wickets in the game. Keonjhar Miners will be looking to post a victory in the next game.

Sambalpur Warriors went against Cuttack Panthers in the last game. Batting first, Cuttack Panthers scored 128/9 in the fixture. Sumi Sharma was the top bowler with 3 wickets to his name. Vimal Kumar and Ayush Barik picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Sambalpur Warriors failed to chase the target and bundled for 111 runs, losing the game by 17 runs. Aditya Rout and Prayash Singh were the top batters with the score of 32 runs each in the game.

Keonjhar Miners vs Sambalpur Warriors Toss Prediction

At Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, historical data indicates a slight advantage for teams opting to chase after winning the toss. The pitch tends to favor batting in the second innings, with dew potentially affecting the ball's behavior, making it more challenging for bowlers. While the pitch offers some assistance to spinners, especially in the middle overs, the dew factor can mitigate their effectiveness during the latter stages of the game. Considering the above factors, captains winning the toss might prefer to field first, aiming to capitalize on the conditions that favor chasing teams. This strategy allows them to assess the target and adjust their approach accordingly, especially in the presence of dew.

Weather Report

The day starts off cloudy through the early morning hours, with temperatures around 25-26 °C. By mid-morning, rain is expected to set in, with temperatures climbing into the high 20s to low 30s°C. Periods of cloud cover will persist through the afternoon, with rain again likely around 2-4 PM. Into the evening, conditions remain mostly cloudy with mild cooling; rain chances reduce somewhat but still possible.

Keonjhar Miners Player List

Govinda Poddar (c), Abhishek Yadav, Om T Munde, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Anil Parida, Sujal Singh, Sayed Tuffel Ahmed, Debabrata Pradhan Jr, Soubhagya Ojha, Abhishek Singh, Panakala Mokshit, Sreeraj Pattnaik, Biswa Baibhab Muduli, Biswa Bhusan Bihari, Soumya Ranjan Lenka, Papu Roy.

Predicted Playing XI

Govinda Poddar (Captain) Batter Shekhar Majhi Bowler Om T Munde Batter Biswabhushan Bihari All-rounder Sujal Singh All-rounder Abhishek Yadav Batter Soumya Lenka All-rounder Panakala Mokshit Wicket-keeper Sarbeswar Mohanty Bowler Pappu Roy Bowler Sayed Tuffel Ahmed Bowler

Keonjhar Miners Recent Form

The team batted poorly in the last game. They scored only 127 runs while losing all their wickets in the game. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Sambalpur Warriors Player List

Subhranshu Senapati (Marquee Player), Prayash Kumar Singh, Shreyansh Bharadwaj, Tarini Sa, Rakesh Pattnaik, Pravin Luha, Ayush K Barik, Vimal Kumar, Sumit Sharma, Swayam Srivastav, Manas Ranjan Patra, Hemant Kumar Rathi, Priyanshu Mohanty, Sarthak S Prakash, Aditya Rout, Rama Chandra Behera.

Predicted Playing XI

Subhranshu Senapati © Batter Rakesh Pattnaik Batter Shreyansh Bharadwaj Batter Prayash Singh Batter Ayush K Barik All-rounder Vimal Kumar Bowler Pravin Luha Wicket-keeper Aditya Rout All-rounder Tarini Sa Bowler Priyanshu Mohanty Bowler Sumit Sharma Bowler

Sambalpur Warriors Team Form

Sambalpur Warriors were having an undefeated campaign but they suffered their first loss in the last game. They batted poorly and secured only 111 runs for 10 wickets in the last game. The Warriors will be looking to get back to their winning ways.

Keonjhar Miners vs Sambalpur Warriors Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first match between the sides in the competition. They have not met before in the competition.

Keonjhar Miners won- 0

Sambalpur Warriors won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Keonjhar Miners vs Sambalpur Warriors Betting Tips

Keonjhar Miners to score over XXX runs before first dismissal @ XXX (Parimatch)

Keonjhar Miners were struggling with their opening order but worked on it to score respectable scores for the opening partnership in the last two games. The team features Govinda Poddar and Om Munde open for the side in the competition. They have posted 7, 16, 29 and 29 runs before their first dismissal in the last four games. The team looks like a strong unit and bringing Govinda Poddar has enabled them to start well in the last few games. Looking at their form, they are expected to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

Keonjhar Miners vs Sambalpur Warriors T20 Barabati Stadium, null Keonjhar Miners Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Sambalpur Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now!

Keonjhar Miners vs Sambalpur Warriors Top Batters

Aditya Rout to be the top batter for Sambalpur Warriors

Aditya Rout is a terrific batter in the team. The batter has secured 100 runs in three games. He scored 32 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Om T Munde to be the top batter for Keonjhar Miners

Om T Munde is the current best batter from the side. He has scored 117 runs in 4 games for the side. He scored 28 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Keonjhar Miners vs Sambalpur Warriors Top Bowlers

Vimal Kumar to be the top bowler for Sambalpur Warriors

Vimal Kumar is the top bowler from the side after three games. He managed to stay consistent and picked 2 wickets in each game. With a total of 6 wickets, he will lead the bowling order in the next game.

Sarbeswar Mohanty to be the top bowler for Keonjhar Miners

Sarbeswar Mohanty is the top bowler from the side in the competition. He has 10 wickets in 4 games. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.