Facts: Rourkela Steelers and Puri Titans will play against each other for the first time in the T20 format.

Puri Titans are placed at the 5th place of the table whereas Rourkela Steelers are positioned at the bottom place.

Puri Titans vs Rourkela Steelers Chance of Winning

Puri Titans have played three games in the competition. They lost two matches while winning one of them. They are walking after a loss against Sambalpur Warriors. The team looks weak in their batting department. Currently, Puri Titans are placed at the 5th place of the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.707. The team will face Rourkela Steelers in the next match.

Rourkela Steelers showed promise with their batting performance in the first game but faced a defeat in their first game of the competition. However, they failed to compensate in their bowling attack which led to yet another defeat in their last outing. With two losses, the team is placed at the bottom of the table. They possess 1 point and a net run rate of -0.050.

Puri Titans chance of winning: 55%

Rourkela Steelers chance of winning: 45%

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Puri Titans vs Rourkela Steelers Betting Odds

Puri Titans clashed against Sambalpur Warriors in the last game. The game was cut short due to bad weather conditions. Puri Titans scored 48/5 in 5 overs. The batters fell one by one in the game. Sandeep Pattnaik was the best batter from the side with 17 runs. However, they failed to defend the target as Sambalpur Warriors secured 49 runs for 3 wickets to win the game by 7 wickets. Rajesh Mohanty was the only effective bowler from the Titans with 3 wickets to his name.

Rourkela Steelers clashed against Keonjhar Miners in the previous outing. The Rourkela Steelers batted first in the game and secured 126/6 in 15 overs. Aasirwad Swain stood out with his batting performance as he scored an unbeaten 65 off 42 balls in the game. However, the team failed to replicate their vigour in the bowling end. They conceded 131/6 runs in 14.5 overs as they lost the game by 4 wickets. Jamala Mohapatra was the top wicket taker from the team with 3 wickets to his name.

Puri Titans vs Rourkela Steelers Toss Prediction

At Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, historical data indicates a slight advantage for teams opting to chase after winning the toss. The pitch tends to favor batting in the second innings, with dew potentially affecting the ball's behavior, making it more challenging for bowlers. While the pitch offers some assistance to spinners, especially in the middle overs, the dew factor can mitigate their effectiveness during the latter stages of the game. Considering the above factors, captains winning the toss might prefer to field first, aiming to capitalize on the conditions that favor chasing teams. This strategy allows them to assess the target and adjust their approach accordingly, especially in the presence of dew.

Weather Report

Cloud cover will persist throughout the day. Temperatures will be about 32-33 °C (89-90 °F). Expect rain, possibly heavy at times, starting around 4–5 PM local time. Rain may taper off, but thunderstorms are likely later in the night.

Puri Titans Player List

Sandeep Pattnaik (Marquee Player), Rajesh Mohanty, Kartik Biswal, Ashutosh Chhuria, Anurag Sarangi, Sawan Paharia, Sushil Kumar Barik, Udaya Jata, Surya Mohapatra, Shantanu Mishra, Aditya K Jaysingh, Rudra Prasad Mallick, Piyush Ranjan Mantri, Ayush Sutar, Saransh Kumar, Md Danish.

Predicted Playing XI

Shantanu Mishra Batter Kartik Biswal All-rounder Sandeep Pattnaik © Batter Rajesh Mohanty All-rounder Anurag Sarangi Batter Sushil Kumar Barik All-rounder Sawan Paharia Wicket-keeper Udaya Jata All-rounder Saransh Kumar Batter Ashutosh Chhuria Bowler Md Danish Bowler

Puri Titans Team Form

Puri Titans did not have a good start in the competition and are walking here after a loss as well. The team lacks in their batting order and rely on a few players in the squad.

Rourkela Steelers Player List

Aashirbad Swain (Marquee Player), Sambit S Barala, Saideep Mohapatra, Pradeep Pradhan, Jamela Mohapatra, Ashutosh Marandi, Binayak Sahoo, Shovandeb Behera, Sambit Kumar Sahoo, Milan Samal, Swoop Samit Bhuyan, Biswajit Pradhan, Priya Ranjan Muduli, Akash Mohapatra, Amin Iqbal Khan, Saswat Mohanty.

Predicted Playing XI

Biswajit Pradhan Batter Binayak Sahoo Batter Saideep Mohapatra Batter Amin Iqbal Khan All-rounder Saswat Mohanty All-rounder Sambit Baral Bowler Sambit Sahoo Batter Aashirbad Swain (C) Wicket-keeper Jamala Mohapatra Bowler Pradeep Pradhan Bowler Sobhan Dev Behra Bowler

Rourkela Steelers Recent Form

Rourkela Steelers have a decent batting order. They managed to put across respectable scores in the two games they have played. They are lacking majorly in their bowling order. The bowlers are very expensive so far in the competition.

Puri Titans vs Rourkela Steelers Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first clash between the sides in the competition. They have not met before in the format.

Rourkela Steelers won- 0

Puri Titans won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Puri Titans vs Rourkela Steelers Betting Tips

Puri Titans to score under xxx runs before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Puri Titans have had a bit of bad luck in the batting department. The team has lost two games while posting a single win. Their opening order revolves around Anurag Sarangi and Shantanu Mishra who remained inconsistent in the competition. They batted well in the second game but went back to cheap dismissals in their latest outing. The duo scored 5, 85 and 5 runs for their opening partnership in the three games.

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Puri Titans vs Rourkela Steelers Top Batters

Sandeep Pattnaik to be the top batter for Puri Titans

Sandeep Pattnaik is a terrific batter. He has scored 25, 31* and 17 runs in the three games respectively. The batter was the top scorer in two out of those three outings. He has been consistent and will be expected to score well in the next game.

Aasirwad Swain to be the top batter for Rourkela Steelers

Aasirwad Swain is a terrific batter in the team. He has scored 26 and an unbeaten 65 runs in the two games. The batter was fantastic in the last game as he secured 65 runs off 42 balls. He smashed two sixes and six boundaries in the game.

Puri Titans vs Rourkela Steelers Top Bowlers

Md Danish to be the top bowler for Puri Titans

Md Danish was wicket-less in the last game. But the bowlers hold the confidence and skill to carry out effective bowling spells in games. He has picked 7 wickets in 2 games. With that, he will walk in as the best bowling pick from the side.

Jamala Mohapatra to be the top bowler for Rourkela Steelers

Recognized for his consistent wicket-taking ability and economical bowling, Jamala Mohapatra is anticipated to lead the bowling attack from his side. He took 3 wickets in the previous game of the competition.