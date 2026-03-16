Facts: Sambalpur Warriors and Puri Titans will play against each other for the first time in the T20 format.

Puri Titans are placed at the bottom of the table whereas Sambalpur Warriors are positioned at the bottom place.

Puri Titans vs Sambalpur Warriors Chance of Winning

Puri Titans had a terrible start to their campaign as they lost their first game by a huge margin. The team bounced back with a win over Cuttack Panthers in the last game. With a win and a loss, the team is placed at the 4th place of the points table. They possess 2 points and a net run rate of -0.624.

Sambalpur Warriors is a very strong unit. They have a well-rounded squad with terrific batters and bowlers. The team started their campaign with a win over Rourkela Steelers by a narrow margin. They performed very well, especially with their batting order. This placed them at the second place of the standings with 2 points and a net run rate of +0.050. They will carry their winning momentum in the next game as well.

Puri Titans chance of winning: 43%

Sambalpur Warriors chance of winning: 57%

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Puri Titans vs Sambalpur Warriors Betting Odds

Puri Titans clashed against Cuttack Panthers in the last game. Batting first, Cuttack Panthers collected 141/7 in the game. The bowling order was economical and also managed to pick many wickets. Md Danish shined again with 3 wickets in the fixture. The batters were quick to score past the target and scored 145/1 in 17.4 overs to win the game by 9 wickets. Shantanu Mishra was the top batter who remained unbeaten at 79 runs. The team will be ready for another win in the next game.

Sambalpur Warriors clashed against Rourkela Steelers in their first game of the competition. They batted first in the game and scored 194/3 in the game. Aditya Rout (68) and Shreyansh Bhardwaj (52) opened for the side and gave the perfect start to the team. The rest of the batters also batted well. Defending the target, the team managed to restrict Rourkela Steelers at 193 runs, picking 9 wickets in the game. Priyanshu Mohanty, Rakesh Pattnaik, Sumit Sharma and Vimal Kumar picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sambalpur Warriors Opening Partnership to be under 21.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Puri Titans Opening Partnership to be over 21.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Puri Titans 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Puri Titans vs Sambalpur Warriors Toss Prediction

At Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, historical data indicates a slight advantage for teams opting to chase after winning the toss. The pitch tends to favor batting in the second innings, with dew potentially affecting the ball's behavior, making it more challenging for bowlers. While the pitch offers some assistance to spinners, especially in the middle overs, the dew factor can mitigate their effectiveness during the latter stages of the game. Considering the above factors, captains winning the toss might prefer to field first, aiming to capitalize on the conditions that favor chasing teams. This strategy allows them to assess the target and adjust their approach accordingly, especially in the presence of dew.

Weather Report

Early morning will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-20s Celsius. As the day progresses, it’ll slowly warm up, reaching highs of around 34-35 °C in the late morning to early afternoon. Still many clouds overhead; sun may peek through intermittently. Around mid-evening, showers are likely. Thunderstorms are possible later in the evening. Late evening and night will remain cloudy, with temperatures dipping to ~28-29 °C.

Puri Titans Player List

Sandeep Pattnaik (Marquee Player), Rajesh Mohanty, Kartik Biswal, Ashutosh Chhuria, Anurag Sarangi, Sawan Paharia, Sushil Kumar Barik, Udaya Jata, Surya Mohapatra, Shantanu Mishra, Aditya K Jaysingh, Rudra Prasad Mallick, Piyush Ranjan Mantri, Ayush Sutar, Saransh Kumar, Md Danish.

Predicted Playing XI

Shantanu Mishra Batter Kartik Biswal All-rounder Sandeep Pattnaik © Batter Rajesh Mohanty All-rounder Anurag Sarangi Batter Sushil Kumar Barik All-rounder Sawan Paharia Wicket-keeper Udaya Jata All-rounder Saransh Kumar Batter Ashutosh Chhuria Bowler Md Danish Bowler

Puri Titans Team Form

Puri Titans did not have a good start in the competition but the team bounced back with a recent win. They bowled and batted incredibly in the last game and looked like a cohesive unit.

Sambalpur Warriors Player List

Subhranshu Senapati (Marquee Player), Prayash Kumar Singh, Shreyansh Bharadwaj, Tarini Sa, Rakesh Pattnaik, Pravin Luha, Ayush K Barik, Vimal Kumar, Sumit Sharma, Swayam Srivastav, Manas Ranjan Patra, Hemant Kumar Rathi, Priyanshu Mohanty, Sarthak S Prakash, Aditya Rout, Rama Chandra Behera.

Predicted Playing XI

Subhranshu Senapati © Batter Rakesh Pattnaik Batter Shreyansh Bharadwaj Batter Prayash Singh Batter Ayush K Barik All-rounder Vimal Kumar Bowler Pravin Luha Wicket-keeper Aditya Rout All-rounder Tarini Sa Bowler Priyanshu Mohanty Bowler Sumit Sharma Bowler

Sambalpur Warriors Team Form

Sambalpur Warriors were terrific in the last game on both fronts. The batters scored well in the game and posted a formidable target. The bowlers did their part to secure a narrow win. Warriors will be ready for their next game in the competition. .

Puri Titans vs Sambalpur Warriors Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first clash between the sides in the competition. They have not met before in the format.

Sambalpur Warriors won- 0

Puri Titans won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Puri Titans vs Sambalpur Warriors Betting Tips

Sambalpur Warriors to score over 21.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Sambalpur Warriors had an impressive start to their campaign in the competition. The team opened with Aditya Rout and Shreyansh Bhardwaj who secured 120 runs for the opening partnership. Rout scored 68 runs whereas Bhardwaj posted 52 runs in the game. The team has a fantastic line-up of batters and will be expected to bat similarly in the next game. That said, Sambalpur Warriors will be looking to score well before their first dismissal.

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Puri Titans vs Sambalpur Warriors Top Batters

Shantanu Mishra to be the top batter for Puri Titans

Shantanu Mishra is the best batter from the side. He has scored 83 runs in 2 games. He smashed an unbeaten 79 runs in the last game. He will be looking to bat well in the next game as well.

Aditya Rout to be the top batter for Sambalpur Warriors

Abhishek Rout is a terrific batter in the team. The batter was fantastic in the last game as he secured 68 runs off 44 balls. He smashed a six and 10 boundaries in the game.

Puri Titans vs Sambalpur Warriors Top Bowlers

Md Danish to be the top bowler for Puri Titans

Md Danish was the best bowler in the last game from Puri Titans. He picked 3 wickets, giving away 25 runs in the fixture. With 7 wickets in 2 games, he is the best bowler from the side.

Sumit Sharma to be the top bowler for Sambalpur Warriors

Recognized for his consistent wicket-taking ability and economical bowling, Sumit Sharma is anticipated to lead the Sambalpur's bowling attack in the tournament. He took 2 wickets in the previous game of the competition.