Facts: Bhubaneshwar Tigers and Rourkela Steelers will meet for the first time in the competition.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers are placed at the 5th place whereas Rourkela Steelers are positioned at the bottom position.

Rourkela Steelers vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Chance of Winning

The Rourkela Steelers have been in terrible form. They have played three matches where they suffered three defeats in those matches. Their last loss came against Puri Titans in the competition. With that, they are positioned at the bottom of the points table. They have 1 point and a net run rate of -0.216. Rourkela Steelers will be prepared for their last group game against Bhubaneshwar Tigers.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers faced a narrow defeat in their first game but made up with a win in the last game against Keonjhar Miners. Their last fixture against the Puri Titans was abandoned due to bad weather. With a win and a loss, they are currently placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have 3 points and a net run rate of 0.900. Bhubaneshwar Tigers will be ready for another thrilling encounter.

Rourkela Steelers chance of winning: 33%

Bhubaneshwar Tigers chance of winning: 67%

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Rourkela Steelers vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Betting Odds

Rourkela Steelers faced Puri Titans in the previous encounter. Puri Titans batted first in the game and scored 161 for 7 wickets in the game. Pradeep Pradhan was the best bowler in the game from the side with 3 wickets. Chasing the target, Rourkela Steelers posted 51/5 in 10.4 overs before the match was stopped due to rain. By DLS method, Puri Titans were declared as winners by 45 runs. Amin Iqbal Khan was the best batter with 15 runs from the side.

Bhubaneswar Tigers faced Keonjhar Miners in the previous match they played. The team batted first in the game and smashed 198/8 in 20 overs. Gourav Choudhury was the top batter from the side with a knock of 113 runs in the fixture. Defending the target, they restricted Keonjhar Miners to 161 runs, picking all their wickets and winning the game by 37 runs. Suryakant Pradhan and Jayanta Behera picked 3 wickets each in the game while Badal Biswal was successful in picking 2 wickets.

Rourkela Steelers vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Toss Prediction

At Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, historical data indicates a slight advantage for teams opting to chase after winning the toss. The pitch tends to favor batting in the second innings, with dew potentially affecting the ball's behavior, making it more challenging for bowlers. While the pitch offers some assistance to spinners, especially in the middle overs, the dew factor can mitigate their effectiveness during the latter stages of the game. Considering the above factors, captains winning the toss might prefer to field first, aiming to capitalize on the conditions that favor chasing teams. This strategy allows them to assess the target and adjust their approach accordingly, especially in the presence of dew.

Weather Report

The day starts off cloudy through the early morning hours, with temperatures around 25-26 °C. By mid-morning, rain is expected to set in, with temperatures climbing into the high 20s to low 30s °C. Periods of cloud cover will persist through the afternoon, with rain again likely around 2-4 PM. Into the evening, conditions remain mostly cloudy with mild cooling; rain chances reduce somewhat but still possible.

Rourkela Steelers Player List

Aashirbad Swain (Marquee Player), Sambit S Barala, Saideep Mohapatra, Pradeep Pradhan, Jamela Mohapatra, Ashutosh Marandi, Binayak Sahoo, Shovandeb Behera, Sambit Kumar Sahoo, Milan Samal, Swoop Samit Bhuyan, Biswajit Pradhan, Priya Ranjan Muduli, Akash Mohapatra, Amin Iqbal Khan, Saswat Mohanty.

Predicted Playing XI

Biswajit Pradhan Batter Binayak Sahoo Batter Saideep Mohapatra Batter Amin Iqbal Khan All-rounder Saswat Mohanty All-rounder Sambit Baral Bowler Sambit Sahoo Batter Aashirbad Swain (C) Wicket-keeper Jamala Mohapatra Bowler Pradeep Pradhan Bowler Sobhan Dev Behra Bowler

Rourkela Steelers Recent Form

Rourkela Steelers’ form has been inconsistent in the competition. They lacked in their batting attack and lost the game by 45 runs.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers Player List

Suryakant Pradhan (c), Rajesh Dhupar, Gourav Choudhry, Debabrata Pradhan, Badal Biswal, Aryashree D Bhatta, Satyakam Bharadwaj, Bivash Shaw, Sambit Kumar Beja, Subham Priyadarshi, Ansuman Bej, Prayan Prantik Samal, Abhineet K Pattnaik, Swagat S Mishra, Bikram Samal, Md Azharuddin, Maroju Prasanth, Jayanta Behera

Predicted Playing XI

Prayan Prantik Samal Batter Gourav Choudhry Batter Maroju Prasanth Batter Badal Biswal Bowler Suryakant Pradhan (c) All-rounder Bikram Samal Batter Rajesh Dhupar Wicket-keeper Satyakam Bharadwaj Bowler Debabrata Pradhan All-rounder Jayanta Behera Bowler Sambit Kumar Beja All-rounder

Bhubaneshwar Tigers Team Form

Bhubaneshwar Tigers have a strong batting order and smashed 188 runs in the previous game of the competition. Two players scored well while the others were dismissed for cheap scores. The bowlers needed to stay more economical as they conceded a lot of runs and lost the game.

Rourkela Steelers vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first match between the sides in the competition. They have not met before in the competition.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers won- 0

Rourkela Steelers won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Rourkela Steelers vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Betting Tips

Bhubaneshwar Tigers to score under XXX runs before first dismissal @ XXX (Parimatch)

Bhubaneshwar Tigers is a strong team. The team has strong batting names but looked irregular with their opening partnership in the two games. The team posted 0 and 11 runs before their first dismissal in the two games. Prayan Prantik Samal dismissed out the earliest in both the games for a single digit score. Moreover, the bowling line-up of the Warriors look pretty strong and scoring in the powerplay overs might be difficult. That said, Bhubaneshwar Tigers will be expected to lose an early wicket.

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Rourkela Steelers vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Top Batters

Aasirwad Swain to be the top batter for Rourkela Steelers

Aasirwad Swain is a terrific batter in the team. He has scored 26, 65* and 0 runs in the three games respectively. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Gourav Choudhury to be the top batter for Bhubaneshwar Tigers

Gourav Choudhury was the best batter in the competition right now. He smashed 78 runs in the first game followed by 113 runs in the second outing. His fantastic form makes him the best batting pick from the side.

Rourkela Steelers vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Top Bowlers

Jamala Mohapatra to be the top bowler for Rourkela Steelers

Recognized for his consistent wicket-taking ability and economical bowling, Jamala Mohapatra is anticipated to lead the bowling attack from his side. He has taken 5 wickets in 3 games in the competition.

Jayanta Behera to be the top bowler for Bhubaneshwar Tigers

Jayanta Behera is the best bowler from the side. He has picked 4 wickets in 2 games for the side. He took 3 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next fixture.