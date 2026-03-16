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Rourkela Steelers vs Cuttack Panthers Match Prediction

ROU

42%

Chance of Winning

CUT

58%

Parimatch

1.72
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Barabati Stadium

Rourkela Steelers and Cuttack Panthers will clash in the 6th game of the Odisha Pro T20 League, 2025. The showdown will be hosted at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on September 20. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the inaugural game of this competition.

Facts:

  • Cuttack Panthers and Rourkela Steelers will play against each other for the first time in the T20 format.
  • Rourkela Steelers are placed at the bottom place whereas Cuttack Panthers are positioned at the 3rd position.

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Rourkela Steelers vs Cuttack Panthers Chance of Winning

The Rourkela Steelers had a terrible start despite performing well in their first game of the competition. They lost the last fixture against Sambalpur Warriors. With that, they are currently placed at the 5th position of the points table. They have no points and possess a net run rate of -0.050. Rourkela Steelers will be ready for their next clash against the Panthers.

Cuttack Panthers had a fantastic start as they won their first game of the competition. Their momentum did not last long as they lost their recent game against Puri Titans. With a win and a loss, the team is positioned at the 3rd place of the points table. The Panthers have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.591 in the tournament. They will look to come back from this defeat with a win in the next one.

  • Rourkela Steelers chance of winning: 42%
  • Cuttack Panthers chance of winning: 58%

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Rourkela Steelers vs Cuttack Panthers Betting Odds

Rourkela Steelers went against Sambalpur Warriors in their first game of the competition. They won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sambalpur Warriors batted first and secured 194/3. The Steelers did not have much luck in the bowling department. Jamala Mohapatra was the best bowler from the side with a wicket and an economy rate of 5.50. Chasing the target, they secured 193/9 and lost the game by 1 run. Saideep Mohapatra scored 42 runs from the top order whereas Sambit Baral knocked 58 runs in the game. The team will have to work on their bowling attack to have a winning chance.

Cuttack Panthers clashed against Puri Titans in the last game. Batting first, Cuttack Panthers collected 141/7 in the game. The top order batted decently but failed to raise a collective high score. Biplab Samantray was the top batter from the side with 33 runs in the game. However, they failed to defend the target with a poor bowling performance. Puri Titans scored 145/1 in 17.4 overs to win the game by 9 wickets. Abhishek Raut was the best bowler with a single wicket in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Cuttack Panthers Opening Partnership to be under 20.5 runs

1.83

Rourkela Steelers Opening Partnership to be under 18.5 runs

1.83

Best Opening Partnership to be Cuttack Panthers

1.73

Rourkela Steelers vs Cuttack Panthers Toss Prediction

Barabati is generally batting-friendly early on, and once the surface settles (especially under lights), the ball tends to come onto the bat nicely. Spinners get more purchase later in the innings as the pitch slows slightly and the bounce becomes more variable. Dew is often a factor in evening/night matches. Moisture in the outfield and atmospheric humidity can favour the chasing side, making it harder for bowlers in the second innings. In past T20/T20I matches at Barabati, teams batting second have had a slight edge.

Weather Report

Early morning will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-20s Celsius. As the day progresses, it’ll slowly warm up, reaching highs of around 34-35 °C in the late morning to early afternoon. Still many clouds overhead; sun may peek through intermittently. Around mid-evening, showers are likely. Thunderstorms are possible later in the evening. Late evening and night will remain cloudy, with temperatures dipping to ~28-29 °C.

Rourkela Steelers Player List

Aashirbad Swain (Marquee Player), Sambit S Barala, Saideep Mohapatra, Pradeep Pradhan, Jamela Mohapatra, Ashutosh Marandi, Binayak Sahoo, Shovandeb Behera, Sambit Kumar Sahoo, Milan Samal, Swoop Samit Bhuyan, Biswajit Pradhan, Priya Ranjan Muduli, Akash Mohapatra, Amin Iqbal Khan, Saswat Mohanty.

Predicted Playing XI

Biswajit Pradhan

Batter

Binayak Sahoo

Batter

Saideep Mohapatra

Batter

Amin Iqbal Khan

All-rounder

Saswat Mohanty

All-rounder

Sambit Baral

Bowler

Sambit Sahoo

Batter

Aashirbad Swain (C)

Wicket-keeper

Jamala Mohapatra

Bowler

Pradeep Pradhan

Bowler

Sobhan Dev Behra

Bowler

Rourkela Steelers Recent Form

Rourkela Steelers batted very well in the last game as they collected 193 runs despite losing the game. They bowled terribly and could only take 3 wickets in the game.

Cuttack Panthers Player List

Swastik Samal, Biplab Samantaray, Abhishek Raut, Harshit Rathod, Subham Satrujit, Tapas Kumar Das, Panakala Sasanka, Dinesh Kumar Majhi, Md Sohail Khan, Prashant Rana, Swayam Routray, Raj Yadav, Anurag Mallick, Sibun Nanda, Vagesh Sharma, Abhishek Champati, Soubhagya Rout, Sourav Gouda

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Samal

Batter

Panakala Sasanka

Wicket-keeper

Biplab Samantaray

All-rounder

Abhishek Raut

All-rounder

Sourav Gouda

Batter

Abhishek Champati

Batter

Subham Satrujit (Captain)

Batter

Tapas Das

All-rounder

Harshit Rathod

Bowler

Soubhagya Rout

All-rounder

Vagesh Sharma

Bowler

Cuttack Panthers Recent Form

Cuttack Panthers were disappointed with their bowling in the last game. While defending the target, the bowlers failed to penetrate through the batting attack of Puri Titans.

Rourkela Steelers vs Cuttack Panthers Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first clash between the sides in the competition. They have not met before in the format.

Cuttack Panthers won- 0

Rourkela Steelers won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Rourkela Steelers vs Cuttack Panthers Betting Tips

Cuttack Panthers to score over 20.5 runs before first dismissal @ XXX (Parimatch)

Cuttack Panthers have a spectacular squad in the competition. Swastik Samal and Panakala Sasanka opened for the side in the competition. The duo secured 74 and 25 runs for their opening partnership in the two games. Samal and Sasanka look in terrific form and will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Rourkela Steelers vs Cuttack Panthers

T20

Barabati Stadium, null

Icon

Rourkela Steelers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.72
Icon

Cuttack Strikers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.00

Rourkela Steelers vs Cuttack Panthers Top Batters

Saideep Mohaptra to be the top batter for Rourkela Steelers

Saideep Mohapatra is a strong batting presence in the team. He scored 42 runs off 28 balls. The batter looks in terrific form and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Swastik Samal to be the top batter for Cuttack Panthers

Swastik Samal averages nearly 30 in his T20 career so far. He scored 52 runs off 32 balls in the first game. In the previous match, he knocked 22 runs in the game. That said, he will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Rourkela Steelers vs Cuttack Panthers Top Bowlers

Jamala Mohapatra to be the top bowler for Rourkela Steelers

Jamala Mohapatra was the best bowler from the side in the last game. He picked a single wicket but gave away 22 runs in 4 overs. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.

Vagesh Sharma to be the top bowler for Cuttack Panthers

Vagesh Sharma is the best bowler from the side in the competition. He has picked 2 wickets in two games. He was wicket-less in the last fixture. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Cuttack Panthers

This will be the first game between the sides in the brand new season of the competition. Both sides have assembled a squad with a mix of experienced players and emerging talents. Rourkela Steelers lack majorly in their bowling order. With a stronger squad, Cuttack Panthers will be expected to win the fixture.
  • Rourkela Steelers to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
  • Cuttack Panthers to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
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