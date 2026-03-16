Facts: Cuttack Panthers and Rourkela Steelers will play against each other for the first time in the T20 format.

Rourkela Steelers are placed at the bottom place whereas Cuttack Panthers are positioned at the 3rd position.

Rourkela Steelers vs Cuttack Panthers Chance of Winning

The Rourkela Steelers had a terrible start despite performing well in their first game of the competition. They lost the last fixture against Sambalpur Warriors. With that, they are currently placed at the 5th position of the points table. They have no points and possess a net run rate of -0.050. Rourkela Steelers will be ready for their next clash against the Panthers.

Cuttack Panthers had a fantastic start as they won their first game of the competition. Their momentum did not last long as they lost their recent game against Puri Titans. With a win and a loss, the team is positioned at the 3rd place of the points table. The Panthers have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.591 in the tournament. They will look to come back from this defeat with a win in the next one.

Rourkela Steelers chance of winning: 42%

Cuttack Panthers chance of winning: 58%

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Rourkela Steelers vs Cuttack Panthers Betting Odds

Rourkela Steelers went against Sambalpur Warriors in their first game of the competition. They won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sambalpur Warriors batted first and secured 194/3. The Steelers did not have much luck in the bowling department. Jamala Mohapatra was the best bowler from the side with a wicket and an economy rate of 5.50. Chasing the target, they secured 193/9 and lost the game by 1 run. Saideep Mohapatra scored 42 runs from the top order whereas Sambit Baral knocked 58 runs in the game. The team will have to work on their bowling attack to have a winning chance.

Cuttack Panthers clashed against Puri Titans in the last game. Batting first, Cuttack Panthers collected 141/7 in the game. The top order batted decently but failed to raise a collective high score. Biplab Samantray was the top batter from the side with 33 runs in the game. However, they failed to defend the target with a poor bowling performance. Puri Titans scored 145/1 in 17.4 overs to win the game by 9 wickets. Abhishek Raut was the best bowler with a single wicket in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Cuttack Panthers Opening Partnership to be under 20.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Rourkela Steelers Opening Partnership to be under 18.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Cuttack Panthers 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Rourkela Steelers vs Cuttack Panthers Toss Prediction

Barabati is generally batting-friendly early on, and once the surface settles (especially under lights), the ball tends to come onto the bat nicely. Spinners get more purchase later in the innings as the pitch slows slightly and the bounce becomes more variable. Dew is often a factor in evening/night matches. Moisture in the outfield and atmospheric humidity can favour the chasing side, making it harder for bowlers in the second innings. In past T20/T20I matches at Barabati, teams batting second have had a slight edge.

Weather Report

Early morning will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-20s Celsius. As the day progresses, it’ll slowly warm up, reaching highs of around 34-35 °C in the late morning to early afternoon. Still many clouds overhead; sun may peek through intermittently. Around mid-evening, showers are likely. Thunderstorms are possible later in the evening. Late evening and night will remain cloudy, with temperatures dipping to ~28-29 °C.

Rourkela Steelers Player List

Aashirbad Swain (Marquee Player), Sambit S Barala, Saideep Mohapatra, Pradeep Pradhan, Jamela Mohapatra, Ashutosh Marandi, Binayak Sahoo, Shovandeb Behera, Sambit Kumar Sahoo, Milan Samal, Swoop Samit Bhuyan, Biswajit Pradhan, Priya Ranjan Muduli, Akash Mohapatra, Amin Iqbal Khan, Saswat Mohanty.

Predicted Playing XI

Biswajit Pradhan Batter Binayak Sahoo Batter Saideep Mohapatra Batter Amin Iqbal Khan All-rounder Saswat Mohanty All-rounder Sambit Baral Bowler Sambit Sahoo Batter Aashirbad Swain (C) Wicket-keeper Jamala Mohapatra Bowler Pradeep Pradhan Bowler Sobhan Dev Behra Bowler

Rourkela Steelers Recent Form

Rourkela Steelers batted very well in the last game as they collected 193 runs despite losing the game. They bowled terribly and could only take 3 wickets in the game.

Cuttack Panthers Player List

Swastik Samal, Biplab Samantaray, Abhishek Raut, Harshit Rathod, Subham Satrujit, Tapas Kumar Das, Panakala Sasanka, Dinesh Kumar Majhi, Md Sohail Khan, Prashant Rana, Swayam Routray, Raj Yadav, Anurag Mallick, Sibun Nanda, Vagesh Sharma, Abhishek Champati, Soubhagya Rout, Sourav Gouda

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Samal Batter Panakala Sasanka Wicket-keeper Biplab Samantaray All-rounder Abhishek Raut All-rounder Sourav Gouda Batter Abhishek Champati Batter Subham Satrujit (Captain) Batter Tapas Das All-rounder Harshit Rathod Bowler Soubhagya Rout All-rounder Vagesh Sharma Bowler

Cuttack Panthers Recent Form

Cuttack Panthers were disappointed with their bowling in the last game. While defending the target, the bowlers failed to penetrate through the batting attack of Puri Titans.

Rourkela Steelers vs Cuttack Panthers Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first clash between the sides in the competition. They have not met before in the format.

Cuttack Panthers won- 0

Rourkela Steelers won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Rourkela Steelers vs Cuttack Panthers Betting Tips

Cuttack Panthers to score over 20.5 runs before first dismissal @ XXX (Parimatch)

Cuttack Panthers have a spectacular squad in the competition. Swastik Samal and Panakala Sasanka opened for the side in the competition. The duo secured 74 and 25 runs for their opening partnership in the two games. Samal and Sasanka look in terrific form and will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

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Rourkela Steelers vs Cuttack Panthers Top Batters

Saideep Mohaptra to be the top batter for Rourkela Steelers

Saideep Mohapatra is a strong batting presence in the team. He scored 42 runs off 28 balls. The batter looks in terrific form and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Swastik Samal to be the top batter for Cuttack Panthers

Swastik Samal averages nearly 30 in his T20 career so far. He scored 52 runs off 32 balls in the first game. In the previous match, he knocked 22 runs in the game. That said, he will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Rourkela Steelers vs Cuttack Panthers Top Bowlers

Jamala Mohapatra to be the top bowler for Rourkela Steelers

Jamala Mohapatra was the best bowler from the side in the last game. He picked a single wicket but gave away 22 runs in 4 overs. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.

Vagesh Sharma to be the top bowler for Cuttack Panthers

Vagesh Sharma is the best bowler from the side in the competition. He has picked 2 wickets in two games. He was wicket-less in the last fixture. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.