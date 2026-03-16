Facts: Bhubaneshwar Tigers and Sambalpur Warriors will meet for the first time in the competition.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers are placed at the 3rd place whereas Sambalpur Warriors are positioned at the top position.

Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Chance of Winning

Sambalpur Warriors have been in commanding form, securing victories in both of their matches so far. Their latest triumph came against the Puri Titans, which has propelled them to the top of the table with 4 points and an impressive net run rate of 0.415. Riding on strong momentum and confidence, the team looks eager to extend their winning streak and strengthen their hold on the top spot with another solid performance.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers faced a narrow defeat in their first game but made up with a win in the last game against Keonjhar Miners. The team displayed exuberant batting performances in the two games. They lacked in their bowling department in the first game but played well in the last game. With a win and a loss, they are placed at the top place of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 0.900. Bhubaneshwar Tigers will be ready for another thrilling encounter.

Sambalpur Warriors chance of winning: 58%

Bhubaneshwar Tigers chance of winning: 42%

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Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Betting Odds

Sambalpur Warriors went against Puri Titans in the last game. The match was cut short due to weather conditions. A match of 5 overs per innings was played. Batting first, Puri Titans secured 48/5 runs in 5 overs. Vimal Kumar emerged as the top bowler with 2 picks in the game. Chasing the target, the team faced an early dismissal but Subhranshu Senapati remained unbeaten at 35 runs to take his side through the victory line. Sambalpur Warriors scored 49/3 in 4.1 overs to win the game by 7 wickets.

Bhubaneswar Tigers faced Keonjhar Miners in the previous match. The team batted first in the game and smashed 198/8 in 20 overs. Gourav Choudhury was the top batter from the side with a knock of 113 runs in the fixture. Defending the target, they restricted Keonjhar Miners to 161 runs, picking all their wickets and winning the game by 37 runs. Suryakant Pradhan and Jayanta Behera picked 3 wickets each in the game while Badal Biswal was successful in picking 2 wickets.

Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Toss Prediction

At Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, historical data indicates a slight advantage for teams opting to chase after winning the toss. The pitch tends to favor batting in the second innings, with dew potentially affecting the ball's behavior, making it more challenging for bowlers. While the pitch offers some assistance to spinners, especially in the middle overs, the dew factor can mitigate their effectiveness during the latter stages of the game. Considering the above factors, captains winning the toss might prefer to field first, aiming to capitalize on the conditions that favor chasing teams. This strategy allows them to assess the target and adjust their approach accordingly, especially in the presence of dew.

Weather Report

By midday and into the afternoon, hazy sunshine breaks through the clouds, pushing temperatures up to about 33-34 °C (91-93 °F), with considerable humidity likely making it feel warmer. As evening approaches, conditions become mild with some cooling, dropping gradually back to around 28-30 °C (82-87 °F). Skies are forecast to remain mostly cloudy through the evening into the night.

Sambalpur Warriors Player List

Subhranshu Senapati (Marquee Player), Prayash Kumar Singh, Shreyansh Bharadwaj, Tarini Sa, Rakesh Pattnaik, Pravin Luha, Ayush K Barik, Vimal Kumar, Sumit Sharma, Swayam Srivastav, Manas Ranjan Patra, Hemant Kumar Rathi, Priyanshu Mohanty, Sarthak S Prakash, Aditya Rout, Rama Chandra Behera.

Predicted Playing XI

Subhranshu Senapati © Batter Rakesh Pattnaik Batter Shreyansh Bharadwaj Batter Prayash Singh Batter Ayush K Barik All-rounder Vimal Kumar Bowler Pravin Luha Wicket-keeper Aditya Rout All-rounder Tarini Sa Bowler Priyanshu Mohanty Bowler Sumit Sharma Bowler

Sambalpur Warriors Team Form

Sambalpur Warriors is the team to beat this season. The team has displayed strong batting and bowling performances in both the games.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers Player List

Suryakant Pradhan (c), Rajesh Dhupar, Gourav Choudhry, Debabrata Pradhan, Badal Biswal, Aryashree D Bhatta, Satyakam Bharadwaj, Bivash Shaw, Sambit Kumar Beja, Subham Priyadarshi, Ansuman Bej, Prayan Prantik Samal, Abhineet K Pattnaik, Swagat S Mishra, Bikram Samal, Md Azharuddin, Maroju Prasanth, Jayanta Behera

Predicted Playing XI

Prayan Prantik Samal Batter Gourav Choudhry Batter Maroju Prasanth Batter Badal Biswal Bowler Suryakant Pradhan (c) All-rounder Bikram Samal Batter Rajesh Dhupar Wicket-keeper Satyakam Bharadwaj Bowler Debabrata Pradhan All-rounder Jayanta Behera Bowler Sambit Kumar Beja All-rounder

Bhubaneshwar Tigers Team Form

Bhubaneshwar Tigers have a strong batting order and smashed 188 runs in the previous game of the competition. Two players scored well while the others were dismissed for cheap scores. The bowlers needed to stay more economical as they conceded a lot of runs and lost the game.

Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first match between the sides in the competition. They have not met before in the competition.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers won- 0

Sambalpur Warriors won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Betting Tips

Bhubaneshwar Tigers to score under XXX runs before first dismissal @ XXX (Parimatch)

Bhubaneshwar Tigers is a strong team. The team has strong batting names but looked irregular with their opening partnership in the two games. The team posted 0 and 11 runs before their first dismissal in the two games. Prayan Prantik Samal dismissed out the earliest in both the games for a single digit score. Moreover, the bowling line-up of the Warriors look pretty strong and scoring in the powerplay overs might be difficult. That said, Bhubaneshwar Tigers will be expected to lose an early wicket.

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Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Top Batters

Aditya Rout to be the top batter for Sambalpur Warriors

Aditya Rout is a terrific batter in the team. The batter secured 68 runs in the first game. He was dismissed out for no runs in the last game but will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Gourav Choudhury to be the top batter for Bhubaneshwar Tigers

Gourav Choudhury was the best batter in the competition right now. He smashed 78 runs in the first game followed by 113 runs in the second outing. His fantastic form makes him the best batting pick from the side.

Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Top Bowlers

Vimal Kumar to be the top bowler for Sambalpur Warriors

Vimal Kumar is the top bowler from the side after two games. He managed to stay consistent and picked 2 wickets in each game. With a total of 4 wickets, he will lead the bowling order in the next game.

Jayanta Behera to be the top bowler for Bhubaneshwar Tigers

Jayanta Behera is the best bowler from the side. He has picked 4 wickets in 2 games for the side. He took 3 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next fixture.