Facts: Sambalpur Warriors and Bhubaneshwar Tigers will meet for the first time in the competition as their last clash was abandoned due to bad weather.

Sambalpur Warriors finished at the second place whereas Bhubaneshwar Tigers finished at the third place of the points table.

Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Chance of Winning

Sambalpur Warriors is a pretty strong team. Sambalpur Warriors managed to win the last game against Keonjhar Miners. The team has won three games and lost a single game in their campaign. With that, they finished at the second place of the standings with 7 points and a net run rate of -0.019. The team will play the first semi final against Bhubaneshwar Tigers.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers faced a narrow defeat in their first game but the team did not look back after that. The team won the two games they played after that while their other two fixtures were abandoned. With two wins and a loss, the team finished at the third place in the points table. They have 6 points and a net run rate of 1.233. They will be confident coming into the semi finals and will look to win the game to contest in the finals.

Sambalpur Warriors chance of winning: 45%

Bhubaneshwar Tigers chance of winning: 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Betting Odds

Sambalpur Warriors were matched against Keonjhar Miners in the last game. Batting first, Keonjhar Miners scored 141/9 in the game. Vimal Kumar and Tarani Sa picked 3 wickets each in the fixture. With the fantastic bowling attack, the batting side had an easy task to surpass the target. They scored 146/7 to win the fixture by 3 wickets. Subranshu Senapati scored 40 runs in the game and was the best batter from the side.

Bhubaneswar Tigers faced Sambalpur Warriors in the previous match they played. The Steelers batted first and scored 91 for 8 wickets in 15 overs. The tigers bowled well in the game. Debrata Pradhan, Suryakant Biswal and Badal Biswal took 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, the team smashed 92/5 in 11.4 overs and won the game by 5 wickets. Satyakam Bhardwaj, opening for the side, remained unbeaten at 65 runs in the game. Bhubaneshwar Tigers will be ready for another thrilling encounter.

Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Toss Prediction

At Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, historical data indicates a slight advantage for teams opting to chase after winning the toss. The pitch tends to favor batting in the second innings, with dew potentially affecting the ball's behavior, making it more challenging for bowlers. While the pitch offers some assistance to spinners, especially in the middle overs, the dew factor can mitigate their effectiveness during the latter stages of the game. Considering the above factors, captains winning the toss might prefer to field first, aiming to capitalize on the conditions that favor chasing teams. This strategy allows them to assess the target and adjust their approach accordingly, especially in the presence of dew.

Weather Report

The day will begin with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies in the early morning. Temperatures will climb to about 30-32 °C by early afternoon. Periods of rain/ thunderstorms are likely around 3:00 PM, with a return to mostly cloudy with potential storms in the evening. The conditions suggest a high probability of interruptions, especially in the afternoon and evening sessions.

Sambalpur Warriors Player List

Subhranshu Senapati (Marquee Player), Prayash Kumar Singh, Shreyansh Bharadwaj, Tarini Sa, Rakesh Pattnaik, Pravin Luha, Ayush K Barik, Vimal Kumar, Sumit Sharma, Swayam Srivastav, Manas Ranjan Patra, Hemant Kumar Rathi, Priyanshu Mohanty, Sarthak S Prakash, Aditya Rout, Rama Chandra Behera.

Predicted Playing XI

Subhranshu Senapati © Batter Rakesh Pattnaik Batter Shreyansh Bharadwaj Batter Prayash Singh Batter Ayush K Barik All-rounder Vimal Kumar Bowler Pravin Luha Wicket-keeper Aditya Rout All-rounder Tarini Sa Bowler Priyanshu Mohanty Bowler Sumit Sharma Bowler

Sambalpur Warriors Team Form

Sambalpur Warriors’ special strength lies with their bowling order. They won the last game by 3 wickets and were also economical in the game.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers Player List

Suryakant Pradhan (c), Rajesh Dhupar, Gourav Choudhry, Debabrata Pradhan, Badal Biswal, Aryashree D Bhatta, Satyakam Bharadwaj, Bivash Shaw, Sambit Kumar Beja, Subham Priyadarshi, Ansuman Bej, Prayan Prantik Samal, Abhineet K Pattnaik, Swagat S Mishra, Bikram Samal, Md Azharuddin, Maroju Prasanth, Jayanta Behera

Predicted Playing XI

Satyakam Bhardwaj Batter Gourav Choudhury Batter Sambit Beja Batter Badal Biswal Bowler Suryakant Pradhan (c) All-rounder Bikram Samal Batter Rajesh Dhupar Wicket-keeper Satyakam Bharadwaj Bowler Debabrata Pradhan All-rounder Shubham Priyadarshi Bowler Sambit Kumar Beja All-rounder

Bhubaneshwar Tigers Team Form

Bhubaneshwar Tigers have a strong batting order and managed to post a win in their last outing. The team will be confident coming into the semi finals.

Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first match between the sides in the competition. Their last clash was abandoned due to rain.

Bhubaneshwar Tigers won- 0

Sambalpur Warriors won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Betting Tips

Bhubaneshwar Tigers to score under XXX runs before first dismissal @ XXX (Parimatch)

Bhubaneshwar Tigers is a strong team. The team has strong batting names but looked irregular with their opening partnership in the three games they have played. The team posted 0, 11 and 5 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. Prayan Prantik Samal dismissed out the earliest in both the games for a single digit score. Satyakam Bhardwaj replaced him but it did not make much difference as Gourav Choudhury lost his wicket pretty early. That said, Bhubaneshwar Tigers will be expected to lose an early wicket.

Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers India Barabati Stadium, null Sambalpur Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Bhubaneshwar Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now!

Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Top Batters

Aditya Rout to be the top batter for Sambalpur Warriors

Aditya Rout is a terrific batter in the team. The batter has secured 122 runs in four games. He scored 22 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Gourav Choudhury to be the top batter for Bhubaneshwar Tigers

Gourav Choudhury was the best batter in the competition right now. He smashed 78 runs, 113 and 2 runs in the three games respectively. Despite being dismissed early in the last game, the batter is the top scorer of the competition right now with 193 runs in 3 games.

Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Top Bowlers

Vimal Kumar to be the top bowler for Sambalpur Warriors

Vimal Kumar is the top bowler from the side after four games. He managed to stay consistent and picked wickets in each game. With a total of 9 wickets in 4 games, he will lead the bowling order in the next game.

Suryakant Pradhan to be the top bowler for Bhubaneshwar Tigers

Suryakant Pradhan is the top wicket taker from the side. He has 6 wickets in 3 games. He took 2 wickets in the last game against the Steelers.