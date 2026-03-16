Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Match Prediction
45%
Chance of Winning
55%
Parimatch
India
Barabati Stadium
Facts:
- Sambalpur Warriors and Bhubaneshwar Tigers will meet for the first time in the competition as their last clash was abandoned due to bad weather.
- Sambalpur Warriors finished at the second place whereas Bhubaneshwar Tigers finished at the third place of the points table.
Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Chance of Winning
Sambalpur Warriors is a pretty strong team. Sambalpur Warriors managed to win the last game against Keonjhar Miners. The team has won three games and lost a single game in their campaign. With that, they finished at the second place of the standings with 7 points and a net run rate of -0.019. The team will play the first semi final against Bhubaneshwar Tigers.
Bhubaneshwar Tigers faced a narrow defeat in their first game but the team did not look back after that. The team won the two games they played after that while their other two fixtures were abandoned. With two wins and a loss, the team finished at the third place in the points table. They have 6 points and a net run rate of 1.233. They will be confident coming into the semi finals and will look to win the game to contest in the finals.
- Sambalpur Warriors chance of winning: 45%
- Bhubaneshwar Tigers chance of winning: 55%
Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Betting Odds
Sambalpur Warriors were matched against Keonjhar Miners in the last game. Batting first, Keonjhar Miners scored 141/9 in the game. Vimal Kumar and Tarani Sa picked 3 wickets each in the fixture. With the fantastic bowling attack, the batting side had an easy task to surpass the target. They scored 146/7 to win the fixture by 3 wickets. Subranshu Senapati scored 40 runs in the game and was the best batter from the side.
Bhubaneswar Tigers faced Sambalpur Warriors in the previous match they played. The Steelers batted first and scored 91 for 8 wickets in 15 overs. The tigers bowled well in the game. Debrata Pradhan, Suryakant Biswal and Badal Biswal took 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, the team smashed 92/5 in 11.4 overs and won the game by 5 wickets. Satyakam Bhardwaj, opening for the side, remained unbeaten at 65 runs in the game. Bhubaneshwar Tigers will be ready for another thrilling encounter.
Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Toss Prediction
At Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, historical data indicates a slight advantage for teams opting to chase after winning the toss. The pitch tends to favor batting in the second innings, with dew potentially affecting the ball's behavior, making it more challenging for bowlers. While the pitch offers some assistance to spinners, especially in the middle overs, the dew factor can mitigate their effectiveness during the latter stages of the game. Considering the above factors, captains winning the toss might prefer to field first, aiming to capitalize on the conditions that favor chasing teams. This strategy allows them to assess the target and adjust their approach accordingly, especially in the presence of dew.
Weather Report
The day will begin with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies in the early morning. Temperatures will climb to about 30-32 °C by early afternoon. Periods of rain/ thunderstorms are likely around 3:00 PM, with a return to mostly cloudy with potential storms in the evening. The conditions suggest a high probability of interruptions, especially in the afternoon and evening sessions.
Sambalpur Warriors Player List
Subhranshu Senapati (Marquee Player), Prayash Kumar Singh, Shreyansh Bharadwaj, Tarini Sa, Rakesh Pattnaik, Pravin Luha, Ayush K Barik, Vimal Kumar, Sumit Sharma, Swayam Srivastav, Manas Ranjan Patra, Hemant Kumar Rathi, Priyanshu Mohanty, Sarthak S Prakash, Aditya Rout, Rama Chandra Behera.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Subhranshu Senapati ©
|
Batter
|
Rakesh Pattnaik
|
Batter
|
Shreyansh Bharadwaj
|
Batter
|
Prayash Singh
|
Batter
|
Ayush K Barik
|
All-rounder
|
Vimal Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Pravin Luha
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Aditya Rout
|
All-rounder
|
Tarini Sa
|
Bowler
|
Priyanshu Mohanty
|
Bowler
|
Sumit Sharma
|
Bowler
Sambalpur Warriors Team Form
Sambalpur Warriors’ special strength lies with their bowling order. They won the last game by 3 wickets and were also economical in the game.
Bhubaneshwar Tigers Player List
Suryakant Pradhan (c), Rajesh Dhupar, Gourav Choudhry, Debabrata Pradhan, Badal Biswal, Aryashree D Bhatta, Satyakam Bharadwaj, Bivash Shaw, Sambit Kumar Beja, Subham Priyadarshi, Ansuman Bej, Prayan Prantik Samal, Abhineet K Pattnaik, Swagat S Mishra, Bikram Samal, Md Azharuddin, Maroju Prasanth, Jayanta Behera
Predicted Playing XI
|
Satyakam Bhardwaj
|
Batter
|
Gourav Choudhury
|
Batter
|
Sambit Beja
|
Batter
|
Badal Biswal
|
Bowler
|
Suryakant Pradhan (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Bikram Samal
|
Batter
|
Rajesh Dhupar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Satyakam Bharadwaj
|
Bowler
|
Debabrata Pradhan
|
All-rounder
|
Shubham Priyadarshi
|
Bowler
|
Sambit Kumar Beja
|
All-rounder
Bhubaneshwar Tigers Team Form
Bhubaneshwar Tigers have a strong batting order and managed to post a win in their last outing. The team will be confident coming into the semi finals.
Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first match between the sides in the competition. Their last clash was abandoned due to rain.
Bhubaneshwar Tigers won- 0
Sambalpur Warriors won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 1
Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Betting Tips
Bhubaneshwar Tigers to score under XXX runs before first dismissal @ XXX (Parimatch)
Bhubaneshwar Tigers is a strong team. The team has strong batting names but looked irregular with their opening partnership in the three games they have played. The team posted 0, 11 and 5 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. Prayan Prantik Samal dismissed out the earliest in both the games for a single digit score. Satyakam Bhardwaj replaced him but it did not make much difference as Gourav Choudhury lost his wicket pretty early. That said, Bhubaneshwar Tigers will be expected to lose an early wicket.
Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers
India
Barabati Stadium, null
Sambalpur Warriors
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Bhubaneshwar Tigers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Top Batters
Aditya Rout to be the top batter for Sambalpur Warriors
Aditya Rout is a terrific batter in the team. The batter has secured 122 runs in four games. He scored 22 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Gourav Choudhury to be the top batter for Bhubaneshwar Tigers
Gourav Choudhury was the best batter in the competition right now. He smashed 78 runs, 113 and 2 runs in the three games respectively. Despite being dismissed early in the last game, the batter is the top scorer of the competition right now with 193 runs in 3 games.
Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneshwar Tigers Top Bowlers
Vimal Kumar to be the top bowler for Sambalpur Warriors
Vimal Kumar is the top bowler from the side after four games. He managed to stay consistent and picked wickets in each game. With a total of 9 wickets in 4 games, he will lead the bowling order in the next game.
Suryakant Pradhan to be the top bowler for Bhubaneshwar Tigers
Suryakant Pradhan is the top wicket taker from the side. He has 6 wickets in 3 games. He took 2 wickets in the last game against the Steelers.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bhubaneshwar Tigers
- Sambalpur Warriors to win @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
- Bhubaneshwar Tigers to win @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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