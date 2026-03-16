Facts: Cuttack Panthers and Sambalpur Warriors will meet for the first time in the competition.

Cuttack Panthers are placed at the 2nd place whereas Sambalpur Warriors are positioned at the top position.

Sambalpur Warriors vs Cuttack Panthers Chance of Winning

Sambalpur Warriors have been in commanding form, securing victories in both of their matches so far. Their last game was abandoned due to poor weather conditions. Their latest triumph came against the Puri Titans, which has propelled them to the top of the table with 5 points and an impressive net run rate of 0.415. Riding on strong momentum and confidence, the team looks eager to extend their winning streak and strengthen their hold on the top spot with another solid performance.

Cuttack Panthers had a fantastic start as they won their first game of the competition. Their momentum did not last long as they lost their recent game against Puri Titans. Their last fixture was abandoned due to bad weather. With a win and a loss, the team is positioned at the 2nd place of the points table. The Panthers have 3 points and a net run rate of -0.591 in the tournament. They will look to come back from this defeat with a win in the next one.

Sambalpur Warriors chance of winning: 62%

Cuttack Panthers chance of winning: 38%

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Sambalpur Warriors vs Cuttack Panthers Betting Odds

Sambalpur Warriors went against Puri Titans in the last game they have played. The match was cut short due to weather conditions. A match of 5 overs per innings was played. Batting first, Puri Titans secured 48/5 runs in 5 overs. Vimal Kumar emerged as the top bowler with 2 picks in the game. Chasing the target, the team faced an early dismissal but Subhranshu Senapati remained unbeaten at 35 runs to take his side through the victory line. Sambalpur Warriors scored 49/3 in 4.1 overs to win the game by 7 wickets.

Cuttack Panthers clashed against Puri Titans in the last game. Batting first, Cuttack Panthers collected 141/7 in the game. The top order batted decently but failed to raise a collective high score. Biplab Samantray was the top batter from the side with 33 runs in the game. However, they failed to defend the target with a poor bowling performance. Puri Titans scored 145/1 in 17.4 overs to win the game by 9 wickets. Abhishek Raut was the best bowler with a single wicket in the game.

Sambalpur Warriors vs Cuttack Panthers Toss Prediction

At Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, historical data indicates a slight advantage for teams opting to chase after winning the toss. The pitch tends to favor batting in the second innings, with dew potentially affecting the ball's behavior, making it more challenging for bowlers. While the pitch offers some assistance to spinners, especially in the middle overs, the dew factor can mitigate their effectiveness during the latter stages of the game. Considering the above factors, captains winning the toss might prefer to field first, aiming to capitalize on the conditions that favor chasing teams. This strategy allows them to assess the target and adjust their approach accordingly, especially in the presence of dew.

Weather Report

Cloud cover will persist throughout the day. Temperatures will be about 32-33 °C (89-90 °F). Expect rain, possibly heavy at times, starting around 4–5 PM local time. Rain may taper off, but thunderstorms are likely later in the night.

Sambalpur Warriors Player List

Subhranshu Senapati (Marquee Player), Prayash Kumar Singh, Shreyansh Bharadwaj, Tarini Sa, Rakesh Pattnaik, Pravin Luha, Ayush K Barik, Vimal Kumar, Sumit Sharma, Swayam Srivastav, Manas Ranjan Patra, Hemant Kumar Rathi, Priyanshu Mohanty, Sarthak S Prakash, Aditya Rout, Rama Chandra Behera.

Predicted Playing XI

Subhranshu Senapati © Batter Rakesh Pattnaik Batter Shreyansh Bharadwaj Batter Prayash Singh Batter Ayush K Barik All-rounder Vimal Kumar Bowler Pravin Luha Wicket-keeper Aditya Rout All-rounder Tarini Sa Bowler Priyanshu Mohanty Bowler Sumit Sharma Bowler

Sambalpur Warriors Team Form

Sambalpur Warriors is the team to beat this season. The team has displayed strong batting and bowling performances in both the games.

Cuttack Panthers Player List

Swastik Samal, Biplab Samantaray, Abhishek Raut, Harshit Rathod, Subham Satrujit, Tapas Kumar Das, Panakala Sasanka, Dinesh Kumar Majhi, Md Sohail Khan, Prashant Rana, Swayam Routray, Raj Yadav, Anurag Mallick, Sibun Nanda, Vagesh Sharma, Abhishek Champati, Soubhagya Rout, Sourav Gouda

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Samal Batter Panakala Sasanka Wicket-keeper Biplab Samantaray All-rounder Abhishek Raut All-rounder Sourav Gouda Batter Abhishek Champati Batter Subham Satrujit (Captain) Batter Tapas Das All-rounder Harshit Rathod Bowler Soubhagya Rout All-rounder Vagesh Sharma Bowler

Cuttack Panthers Recent Form

Cuttack Panthers were disappointed with their bowling in the last game. While defending the target, the bowlers failed to penetrate through the batting attack of Puri Titans.

Sambalpur Warriors vs Cuttack Panthers Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first match between the sides in the competition. They have not met before in the competition.

Cuttack Panthers won- 0

Sambalpur Warriors won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Sambalpur Warriors vs Cuttack Panthers Betting Tips

Cuttack Panthers to score over 20.5 runs before first dismissal @ XXX (Parimatch)

Cuttack Panthers have a spectacular squad in the competition. Swastik Samal and Panakala Sasanka opened for the side in the competition. The duo secured 74 and 25 runs for their opening partnership in the two games. With the current batting momentum, the side will be confident batting against Sambalpur Warriors in the next fixture. Samal and Sasanka look in terrific form and will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

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Sambalpur Warriors vs Cuttack Panthers Top Batters

Aditya Rout to be the top batter for Sambalpur Warriors

Aditya Rout is a terrific batter in the team. The batter secured 68 runs in the first game. He was dismissed out for no runs in the last game but will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Swastik Samal to be the top batter for Cuttack Panthers

Swastik Samal averages nearly 30 in his T20 career so far. He scored 52 runs off 32 balls in the first game. In the previous match, he knocked 22 runs in the game. That said, he will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Sambalpur Warriors vs Cuttack Panthers Top Bowlers

Vimal Kumar to be the top bowler for Sambalpur Warriors

Vimal Kumar is the top bowler from the side after two games. He managed to stay consistent and picked 2 wickets in each game. With a total of 4 wickets, he will lead the bowling order in the next game.

Vagesh Sharma to be the top bowler for Cuttack Panthers

Vagesh Sharma is the best bowler from the side in the competition. He has picked 2 wickets in two games. He was wicket-less in the last fixture. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.