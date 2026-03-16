Facts: Sambalpur Warriors and Cuttack Panthers have met once before in the tournament where Cuttack Panthers won the game by 17 runs.

Sambalpur Warriors finished at the second place whereas Cuttack Panthers finished at the top place of the points table.

Sambalpur Warriors vs Cuttack Panthers Chance of Winning

Sambalpur Warriors is a pretty strong team and finished at the second position of the points table. The team won three games and lost a single fixture in the competition. They have a net run rate of -0.019. The first semi final game was abandoned due to poor weather. By virtue of their standings, the Warriors will enter as the first finalists of the competition. They will be confident in the next game.

Cuttack Panthers have a well-rounded batting and bowling order. They played extremely well in the competition and managed to win three matches while losing a single game in the group games. The team finished at the top of the points table with a net run rate of 0.116. They faced Puri Titans in the semi finals and defeated them to enter the finals. Cuttack Panthers will be ready for another encounter.

Sambalpur Warriors chance of winning: 45%

Cuttack Panthers chance of winning: 55%

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Sambalpur Warriors vs Cuttack Panthers Betting Odds

Sambalpur Warriors were matched against Keonjhar Miners in the last group game. Batting first, Keonjhar Miners scored 141/9 in the game. Vimal Kumar and Tarani Sa picked 3 wickets each in the fixture. With the fantastic bowling attack, the batting side had an easy task to surpass the target. They scored 146/7 to win the fixture by 3 wickets. Subranshu Senapati scored 40 runs in the game and was the best batter from the side. Their last game against Bhubaneshwar Tigers was abandoned due to poor weather conditions.

Cuttack Panther clashed against Puri Titans in the last game. The Panthers batted first in the game and smashed 187/8 in the game. There were several impressive performances in the game. Biplab Samantray knocked 48 runs while Sourav Gouda chipped in 41 runs in the game. Puri Titans gave a tough fight but were put down by the Cuttack bowlers in the game. They bundled out for 163 runs and lost the game by 24 runs. Biplab Samantray shined again with the ball as he picked 4 wickets in the game. Harshit Rathod also picked 3 wickets for the Panthers.

Sambalpur Warriors vs Cuttack Panthers Toss Prediction

At the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, past trends suggest that teams chasing have held a slight edge after winning the toss. The surface often plays better for batting in the second innings, while the presence of dew makes life tougher for bowlers, particularly spinners who usually find some grip in the middle overs. However, the dew reduces their impact as the game progresses. Given these conditions, captains are more inclined to field first, using the advantage of knowing the target and adjusting their batting approach to the challenges posed by dew in the later stages.

Weather Report

The day is expected to start with cloudy skies in the early morning, with temperatures around 26-27 °C. The presence of repeated rain and storms, especially early and mid-day, suggests the match may face delays or interruptions. Captains might prefer to wait and see, and reserve flexibility in their strategy given the possibility of reduced overs or weather-affected conditions.

Sambalpur Warriors Player List

Subhranshu Senapati (Marquee Player), Prayash Kumar Singh, Shreyansh Bharadwaj, Tarini Sa, Rakesh Pattnaik, Pravin Luha, Ayush K Barik, Vimal Kumar, Sumit Sharma, Swayam Srivastav, Manas Ranjan Patra, Hemant Kumar Rathi, Priyanshu Mohanty, Sarthak S Prakash, Aditya Rout, Rama Chandra Behera.

Predicted Playing XI

Subhranshu Senapati © Batter Rakesh Pattnaik Batter Shreyansh Bharadwaj Batter Prayash Singh Batter Ayush K Barik All-rounder Vimal Kumar Bowler Pravin Luha Wicket-keeper Aditya Rout All-rounder Tarini Sa Bowler Priyanshu Mohanty Bowler Sumit Sharma Bowler

Sambalpur Warriors Team Form

Sambalpur Warriors’ special strength lies with their bowling order. They won the last game by 3 wickets and were also economical in the game.

Cuttack Panthers Player List

Swastik Samal, Biplab Samantaray, Abhishek Raut, Harshit Rathod, Subham Satrujit, Tapas Kumar Das, Panakala Sasanka, Dinesh Kumar Majhi, Md Sohail Khan, Prashant Rana, Swayam Routray, Raj Yadav, Anurag Mallick, Sibun Nanda, Vagesh Sharma, Abhishek Champati, Soubhagya Rout, Sourav Gouda

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Samal Batter Panakala Sasanka Wicket-keeper Biplab Samantaray All-rounder Abhishek Raut All-rounder Sourav Gouda Batter Abhishek Champati Batter Subham Satrujit (Captain) Batter Tapas Das All-rounder Harshit Rathod Bowler Soubhagya Rout All-rounder Vagesh Sharma Bowler

Cuttack Panthers Recent Form

Cuttack Panthers were fantastic in the last game, especially with their bowling attack. They managed to bundle out Puri Titans at 127 to help the team snatch an easy victory.

Sambalpur Warriors vs Cuttack Panthers Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met once before in the competition. Cuttack Panthers won the fixture by 17 runs.

Cuttack Panthers won- 1

Sambalpur Warriors won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Sambalpur Warriors vs Cuttack Panthers Betting Tips

Cuttack Panthers to score under xxx runs before first dismissal @ XXX (Parimatch)

Cuttack Panthers have a spectacular squad in the competition. Swastik Samal and Panakala Sasanka opened for the side in the competition. The duo secured 74, 25 and 22 for their opening partnership in the first three games. However, Panakala Sasanka was replaced by Anurag Mallick first and then Dinesh Majhi in the latest encounter. However, the openers look in inconsistent form in the last two games. Cuttack Panthers scored 2 and 6 runs before their first dismissal.

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Sambalpur Warriors vs Cuttack Panthers Top Batters

Aditya Rout to be the top batter for Sambalpur Warriors

Aditya Rout is a terrific batter in the team. The batter has secured 122 runs in four games. He scored 22 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Sourav Gouda to be the top batter for Cuttack Panthers

Sourav Gouda is a terrific batter in the middle order. He has scored 145 runs in 5 games. He smashed 41 runs in the last game. He knocked three sixes and two boundaries in the match.

Sambalpur Warriors vs Cuttack Panthers Top Bowlers

Vimal Kumar to be the top bowler for Sambalpur Warriors

Vimal Kumar is the top bowler from the side after four games. He managed to stay consistent and picked wickets in each game. With a total of 9 wickets in 4 games, he will lead the bowling order in the next game.

Biplab Samantray to be the top bowler for Cuttack Panthers

Biplab Samantray is the best bowler from the side in the competition. He has picked 14 wickets in five games. He took 4 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.