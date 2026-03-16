Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Pakistan Premier League Apr 11
ISL
55%
Chance of Winning
LQA
45%
T20
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Facts:
- With 326 runs, Colin Munro was the leading run scorer for Islamabad United last season.
- With 14 wickets, Shaheen Afridi was the leading wicket taker for Lahore Qalandars in the last campaign.
Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning
Islamabad United had a brilliant campaign last season as they went on to win the Championship last season. They struggled early on in the season as they lost three of the first four matches but eventually they ended up third on the table and made the playoffs. They beat Multan Sultans in the finals last season.
Lahore Qalandars had an underwhelming campaign last season as they struggled for consistency throughout the season. Lahore Qalandars ended up with just one win in the group stages and ended up sixth on the table. As per our calculations, Islamabad United are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Islamabad United ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Lahore Qalandars’ chances of winning - 45%
Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Rassie van der Dussen heads into this tournament after a brilliant display in the champions trophy. He was one of the most consistent batters last season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Fakhar Zaman had an underwhelming campaign last season as he struggled for consistency. Last year Zaman scored 157 runs with an average of 19.62 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Islamabad United Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5
Lahore Qalandars Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Lahore Qalandars
Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
Islamabad United News & Player List
Islamabad United Player List
Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Matthew Short, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Benjamin Dwarshuis, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Andries Gous, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Irshad, Rassie van der Dussen, Riley Meredith, Sam Billings, Hunain Shah, Saad Masood
Predicted Playing XI
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Salman Ali Agha
|
Batter
|
Matthew Short
|
All-rounder
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Imad Wasim
|
Batter
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
Bowler
|
Benjamin Dwarshuis
|
Bowler
|
Haider Ali
|
Bowler
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
Islamabad United Team Form
Islamabad United are the defending champions. They won five matches in the group stages and made the playoffs last season.
Lahore Qalandars News & Player List
Lahore Qalandars Player List
Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Daryl Mitchell, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Kusal Perera, Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan, David Wiese, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali Mohammad Akhlaq, Rishad Hossain, Muhammad Naeem, Salman Ali Mirza, Tom Curran, Momin Qamar, Muhammad Azab
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
Batter
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Naeem
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
All-rounder
|
Kusal Perera
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Akhlaq
|
Batter
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
David Wiese
|
All-rounder
|
Zaman Khan
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
Lahore Qalandars Team Form
Lahore Qalandars struggled last season as they ended up with one win in ten games and ended up sixth on the table.
Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Head to Head
Islamabad United hold a slight edge in this fixture against Lahore Qalandars 10-09. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Islamabad United: 10
Lahore Qalandars: 09
Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds
Lahore Qalandars to have a better opening partnership than Islamabad United
Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United head into this season after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Lahore Qalandars failed to make an impact last season as they only won once in the group stages and ended up sixth on the table. The one win came against Islamabad United last season. On the other hand, even though Islamabad struggled for consistency they still made the playoffs last season where they beat Multan Sultans in the finals and won the championship. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils but it was Lahore Qalandars who ended up with better opening partnership in both matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars
T20
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi., null
Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Top Batters
Colin Munro to be Islamabad United’ top batter
Colin Munro was sensational last season as Islamabad United won the championship. With 326 runs, Munro was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Abdullah Shafique to be Lahore Qalandars’ top batter
Abdullah Shafique missed the season last term but still managed to score 159 runs with an average of 53 which includes two half centuries. We expect Shafique to excel this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Top Bowlers
Naseem Shah to be Islamabad United’ top bowler
Naseem Shah was the standout bowler for Islamabad last year as he was consistent and bagged 15 wickets. Shah was the leading wicket taker last term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shaheen Afridi to be Lahore Qalandars’ top bowler
Shaheen Afridi was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Lahore Qalandars last season. With 14 wickets last season, Afridi was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Islamabad United
- Islamabad United to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
- Lahore Qalandars to win - 2.01 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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