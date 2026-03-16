Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Pakistan Premier League Apr 14
ISL
58%
Chance of Winning
PZA
42%
T20
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 326 runs, Colin Munro was the leading run scorer for Islamabad United last season.
- With 569 runs, Babar Azam was the leading run scorer for Peshawar Zalmi last season.
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Chance of Winning
Islamabad United had a brilliant campaign last season as they went on to win the Championship last season. Much like last season they have got off to a great start this term as they went head to head against Lahore Qalandars in the opening game of the season and won the tie with eight wickets to spare.
Peshawar Zalmi did not have a great start to the campaign last season and once again they struggled in the opening game against Quetta Gladiators who were phenomenal on the day, Peshawar Zalmi lost the game by 80 runs. As per our calculations, Islamabad United are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Islamabad United ’ chances of winning - 58%
- Peshawar Zalmi’ chances of winning - 42%
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Salman Agha had a solid campaign last season as he scored 310 runs with an average of 31 last term. In the opening game this season Agha scored 41 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Saim Ayub was one of the most consistent players for Peshawar Zalmi last season as in 11 matches Ayub scored 345 runs with an average of 31.36. In the opening game he scored 50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Islamabad United Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5
Peshawar Zalmi Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
Islamabad United News & Player List
Islamabad United Player List
Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Haider Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Short, Mohammad Nawaz
Predicted Playing XI
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Andries Gous
|
Batter
|
Salman Ali Agha
|
Batter
|
Sahibzada Farhan
|
All-rounder
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Imad Wasim
|
Batter
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Holder
|
Bowler
|
Muhammad Shahzad
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
Islamabad United Team Form
Islamabad United are the defending champions. They won the opening game against Lahore Qalandars with eight wickets to spare.
Peshawar Zalmi News & Player List
Peshawar Zalmi Player List
Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza, George Linde, Nahid Rana, Luke Wood, Ahmed Daniyal, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Najibullah Zadran, Arif Yaqoob, Abdul Samad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Hussain Talat
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Haris
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Max Bryant
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Owen
|
All-rounder
|
Sufiyan Muqeem
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Ali
|
Bowler
|
Ali Raza
|
Bowler
Peshawar Zalmi Team Form
Peshawar Zalmi had a solid campaign last season as they made the playoffs. They lost the opening game against Quetta Gladiators.
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Head to Head
Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have identical records in this fixture with 12 wins each. Both sides went head to head in the playoffs last season and Islamabad United won the game.
Head to Head
Islamabad United: 12
Peshawar Zalmi: 12
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds
Peshawar Zalmi to have a better opening partnership than Islamabad United
Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United head into this season after both sides had contrasting starts to the campaign. Peshawar Zalmi had a solid campaign last season as they ended up second in the group stages but in the playoffs they were beaten by Islamabad United. In the opening game they got battered by Quetta Gladiators as they lost the game by 80 runs. On the other hand Islamabad United are the defending champions and they could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as they beat Lahore Qalandars in the opening game with eight wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Peshawar Zalmi openers were outstanding last season and one can argue that they have the best opening pair in this tournament which is why we believe they would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
T20
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, null
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Batters
Colin Munro to be Islamabad United’ top batter
Colin Munro was sensational last season as he scored 326 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. In the opening game this season he scored 59 off 42 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Babar Azam to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top batter
Babar Azam did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him as he scored 569 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Bowlers
Naseem Shah to be Islamabad United’ top bowler
Naseem Shah did not have a great start to the campaign as he bagged one wicket and conceded 38 runs. Last season he bagged 15 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Arif Yaqoob to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top bowler
Arif Yaqoob did not play the last game but we expect him to return in this game as he was consistent throughout the campaign and he bagged eight wickets which makes our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Islamabad United
Parimatch
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