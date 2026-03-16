Facts: With 326 runs, Colin Munro was the leading run scorer for Islamabad United last season.

With 569 runs, Babar Azam was the leading run scorer for Peshawar Zalmi last season.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Chance of Winning

Islamabad United had a brilliant campaign last season as they went on to win the Championship last season. Much like last season they have got off to a great start this term as they went head to head against Lahore Qalandars in the opening game of the season and won the tie with eight wickets to spare.

Peshawar Zalmi did not have a great start to the campaign last season and once again they struggled in the opening game against Quetta Gladiators who were phenomenal on the day, Peshawar Zalmi lost the game by 80 runs. As per our calculations, Islamabad United are favourites in the upcoming game.

Islamabad United ’ chances of winning - 58%

Peshawar Zalmi’ chances of winning - 42%

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Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Salman Agha had a solid campaign last season as he scored 310 runs with an average of 31 last term. In the opening game this season Agha scored 41 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Saim Ayub was one of the most consistent players for Peshawar Zalmi last season as in 11 matches Ayub scored 345 runs with an average of 31.36. In the opening game he scored 50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Islamabad United Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Peshawar Zalmi Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Peshawar Zalmi 1.65 Bet on Parimatch

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Islamabad United News & Player List

Islamabad United Player List

Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Haider Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Short, Mohammad Nawaz

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Andries Gous Batter Salman Ali Agha Batter Sahibzada Farhan All-rounder Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Imad Wasim Batter Shadab Khan All-rounder Jason Holder Bowler Muhammad Shahzad Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

Islamabad United are the defending champions. They won the opening game against Lahore Qalandars with eight wickets to spare.

Peshawar Zalmi News & Player List

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza, George Linde, Nahid Rana, Luke Wood, Ahmed Daniyal, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Najibullah Zadran, Arif Yaqoob, Abdul Samad

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Max Bryant Batter Mitchell Owen All-rounder Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler Ali Raza Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

Peshawar Zalmi had a solid campaign last season as they made the playoffs. They lost the opening game against Quetta Gladiators.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Head to Head

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have identical records in this fixture with 12 wins each. Both sides went head to head in the playoffs last season and Islamabad United won the game.

Head to Head

Islamabad United: 12

Peshawar Zalmi: 12

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds

Peshawar Zalmi to have a better opening partnership than Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United head into this season after both sides had contrasting starts to the campaign. Peshawar Zalmi had a solid campaign last season as they ended up second in the group stages but in the playoffs they were beaten by Islamabad United. In the opening game they got battered by Quetta Gladiators as they lost the game by 80 runs. On the other hand Islamabad United are the defending champions and they could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as they beat Lahore Qalandars in the opening game with eight wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Peshawar Zalmi openers were outstanding last season and one can argue that they have the best opening pair in this tournament which is why we believe they would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, null Islamabad United Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Peshawar Zalmi Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Batters

Colin Munro to be Islamabad United’ top batter

Colin Munro was sensational last season as he scored 326 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. In the opening game this season he scored 59 off 42 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Babar Azam to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top batter

Babar Azam did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him as he scored 569 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Bowlers

Naseem Shah to be Islamabad United’ top bowler

Naseem Shah did not have a great start to the campaign as he bagged one wicket and conceded 38 runs. Last season he bagged 15 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Arif Yaqoob to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top bowler

Arif Yaqoob did not play the last game but we expect him to return in this game as he was consistent throughout the campaign and he bagged eight wickets which makes our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Islamabad United Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have 12 wins each in this fixture but last season it was Islamabad United who dominated this fixture. They have got off to a great start this season which is why the bookmakers have sided with them and you should do the same as Islamabad United would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Islamabad United to win - 1.72 (PariMatch) Peshawar Zalmi to win - 2.10 (PariMatch) Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





