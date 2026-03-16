Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL Match Prediction
QGL
43%
Chance of Winning
ISL
57%
T20
Gaddafi Stadium
Facts:
- With 281 runs, Sahibzada Farhan is the leading run scorer for Islamabad United this season.
- With 173 runs, Saud Shakeel is the leading run scorer for Quetta Gladiators in this campaign.
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning
Islamabad United got off to a great start this season as they won each of the first five fixtures this season which pretty much confirmed a playoff spot this season. Since then their form has taken a nose dive as they have lost back to back games and would be hoping to turn things around in this fixture.
Quetta Gladiators did not have a great start to the campaign but are unbeaten in the last four games which includes three wins on the bounce and are currently third on the table. The last game against Lahore Qalandars was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Islamabad United are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Islamabad United ’ chances of winning - 57%
- Quetta Gladiators’ chances of winning - 43%
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Colin Munro has been sensational so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 207 runs with an average of 41.40. Even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Rilee Rossouw struggled to make an impact last season and has once again struggled for consistency this season. Even though he scored 27 in the last innings, we believe Rossouw will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
slamabad United Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
Quetta Gladiators Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Quetta Gladiators
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.
Islamabad United News & Player List
Islamabad United Player List
Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Haider Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Short, Mohammad Nawaz
Predicted Playing XI
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Andries Gous
|
Batter
|
Salman Ali Agha
|
Batter
|
Sahibzada Farhan
|
All-rounder
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Imad Wasim
|
Batter
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Holder
|
Bowler
|
Muhammad Shahzad
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
Islamabad United Team Form
Islamabad United won the first five games this season but since then they have lost back to back wins but remain at the top of the table.
Quetta Gladiators News & Player List
Quetta Gladiators Player List
Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mark Chapman, Sean Abbott, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Majid, Khawaja Nafay, Khurram Shahzad, Danish Aziz
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Saud Shakeel
|
Batter
|
Hasan Nawaz
|
Batter
|
Shoaib Malik
|
All-rounder
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Faheem Ashraf
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Jamieson
|
All-rounder
|
Usman Tariq
|
Bowler
|
Abrar Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
Quetta Gladiators Team Form
Quetta Gladiators are unbeaten in the last four games which includes three wins and are currently third on the table.
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Head to Head
Islamabad United have had an upper hand in this fixture against Quetta Gladiators 10-9. Both sides went head to head last season and Islamabad United won the last game.
Head to Head
Islamabad United: 10
Quetta Gladiators: 09
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds
Quetta Gladiators to have a better opening partnership than Islamabad United
Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United head into this game after both sides have made positive strides in this campaign thus far. Both teams head into this game after contrasting results in the last couple of matches. Islamabad United are the defending champions and they got off to a great start as they won the first five matches but have lost the last two games but remain at the top of the table. On the other hand after a shaky start to the season, Quetta Gladiators are unbeaten in the last four matches and are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Islamabad United have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Quetta Gladiators will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators
T20
Gaddafi Stadium, null
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Top Batters
Sahibzada Farhan to be Islamabad United’ top batter
Sahibzada Farhan was brilliant once again in the last game as he scored 36 and was the leading run scorer in the match. With 281 runs he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Saud Shakeel to be Quetta Gladiators’ top batter
Saud Shakeel had a slow start to the campaign but in the last game he scored 42 runs off 20 balls and with 173 runs thus far, Shakeel is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Top Bowlers
Jason Holder to be Islamabad United’ top bowler
Jason Holder missed the last match but we expect him to return in the starting line up as so far this season Holder has bagged 14 wickets and he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Abrar Ahmed to be Quetta Gladiators’ top bowler
Abrar Ahmed was brilliant in the last game as he bagged two wickets in the match and with 11 wickets so far Ahmed is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Islamabad United
- Islamabad United to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)
- Quetta Gladiators to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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