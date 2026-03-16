Facts: With 281 runs, Sahibzada Farhan is the leading run scorer for Islamabad United this season.

With 173 runs, Saud Shakeel is the leading run scorer for Quetta Gladiators in this campaign.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

Islamabad United got off to a great start this season as they won each of the first five fixtures this season which pretty much confirmed a playoff spot this season. Since then their form has taken a nose dive as they have lost back to back games and would be hoping to turn things around in this fixture.

Quetta Gladiators did not have a great start to the campaign but are unbeaten in the last four games which includes three wins on the bounce and are currently third on the table. The last game against Lahore Qalandars was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Islamabad United are favourites in the upcoming game.

Islamabad United ’ chances of winning - 57%

Quetta Gladiators’ chances of winning - 43%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Colin Munro has been sensational so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 207 runs with an average of 41.40. Even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rilee Rossouw struggled to make an impact last season and has once again struggled for consistency this season. Even though he scored 27 in the last innings, we believe Rossouw will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds slamabad United Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Quetta Gladiators Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Quetta Gladiators 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Islamabad United News & Player List

Islamabad United Player List

Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Haider Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Short, Mohammad Nawaz

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Andries Gous Batter Salman Ali Agha Batter Sahibzada Farhan All-rounder Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Imad Wasim Batter Shadab Khan All-rounder Jason Holder Bowler Muhammad Shahzad Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

Islamabad United won the first five games this season but since then they have lost back to back wins but remain at the top of the table.

Quetta Gladiators News & Player List

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mark Chapman, Sean Abbott, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Majid, Khawaja Nafay, Khurram Shahzad, Danish Aziz

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Hasan Nawaz Batter Shoaib Malik All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Rilee Rossouw Batter Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Kyle Jamieson All-rounder Usman Tariq Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

Quetta Gladiators are unbeaten in the last four games which includes three wins and are currently third on the table.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Head to Head

Islamabad United have had an upper hand in this fixture against Quetta Gladiators 10-9. Both sides went head to head last season and Islamabad United won the last game.

Head to Head

Islamabad United: 10

Quetta Gladiators: 09

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

Quetta Gladiators to have a better opening partnership than Islamabad United

Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United head into this game after both sides have made positive strides in this campaign thus far. Both teams head into this game after contrasting results in the last couple of matches. Islamabad United are the defending champions and they got off to a great start as they won the first five matches but have lost the last two games but remain at the top of the table. On the other hand after a shaky start to the season, Quetta Gladiators are unbeaten in the last four matches and are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Islamabad United have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Quetta Gladiators will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Gaddafi Stadium, null Quetta Gladiators Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Islamabad United Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now!

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Top Batters

Sahibzada Farhan to be Islamabad United’ top batter

Sahibzada Farhan was brilliant once again in the last game as he scored 36 and was the leading run scorer in the match. With 281 runs he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saud Shakeel to be Quetta Gladiators’ top batter

Saud Shakeel had a slow start to the campaign but in the last game he scored 42 runs off 20 balls and with 173 runs thus far, Shakeel is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Top Bowlers

Jason Holder to be Islamabad United’ top bowler

Jason Holder missed the last match but we expect him to return in the starting line up as so far this season Holder has bagged 14 wickets and he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abrar Ahmed to be Quetta Gladiators’ top bowler

Abrar Ahmed was brilliant in the last game as he bagged two wickets in the match and with 11 wickets so far Ahmed is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Islamabad United Islamabad United to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)

Quetta Gladiators to win - 2.04 (PariMatch) Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United have been brilliant so far. Islamabad United head into this game after back to back defeats but remain at the top of the table. The bookmakers have sided with Islamabad United and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





