Facts: With 320 runs, Sahibzada Farhan is the leading run scorer for Islamabad United this season

With 180 runs, Saud Shakeel is the leading run scorer for Quetta Gladiators in this campaign.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

Islamabad United got off to a great start this season as they had five wins in five games and the defending champions looked dominant in the first half of the campaign but since then they have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have lost three games in a row and are second on the table.

Quetta Gladiators did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost two of the first three matches but have managed to turn things around as they are unbeaten in the next five matches which includes four wins and are at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Quetta Gladiators are favourites in the upcoming game.

Islamabad United ’ chances of winning - 45%

Quetta Gladiators’ chances of winning - 55%

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Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Colin Munro has been sensational so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 216 runs with an average of 36. Even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rilee Rossouw struggled to make an impact last season and has once again struggled for consistency this season. Even though he scored 27 in the last innings, we believe Rossouw will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Islamabad United Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Quetta Gladiators Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Islamabad United 1.91 Bet on Parimatch

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Islamabad United News & Player List

Islamabad United Player List

Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Haider Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Short, Mohammad Nawaz

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Andries Gous Batter Salman Ali Agha Batter Sahibzada Farhan All-rounder Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Imad Wasim Batter Shadab Khan All-rounder Jason Holder Bowler Muhammad Shahzad Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

Islamabad United won the first five games this season but since then they have lost three games on the bounce and are second on the table.

Quetta Gladiators News & Player List

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mark Chapman, Sean Abbott, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Majid, Khawaja Nafay, Khurram Shahzad, Danish Aziz

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Hasan Nawaz Batter Shoaib Malik All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Rilee Rossouw Batter Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Kyle Jamieson All-rounder Usman Tariq Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

Quetta Gladiators are unbeaten in the last five games which includes four wins and are currently at the top of the table.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Head to Head

Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have identical records in this fixture with ten wins each. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Quetta Gladiators won the game.

Head to Head

Islamabad United: 10

Quetta Gladiators: 10

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

Islamabad United to have a better opening partnership than Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United head into this game after both sides have had a solid campaign thus far as both teams have a very good chance to make the playoffs this season. Islamabad United are the defending champions and they got off to a brilliant start this season as they won each of the first five matches but have looked shaky in the second half of the campaign as they have lost each of the last three matches. On the other hand Quetta Gladiators have been sensational in the second half of the campaign as they head into this game after four wins in the last five matches. Both sides went head to head in the last game and Quetta Gladiators won the game but it was Islamabad United who had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Top Batters

Sahibzada Farhan to be Islamabad United’ top batter

Sahibzada Farhan was brilliant once again in the last game as he scored 39 runs against Quetta Gladiators. With 320 runs thus far he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saud Shakeel to be Quetta Gladiators’ top batter

Saud Shakeel struggled in the last match against Islamabad United but that doesn’t change the fact he has scored 180 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Top Bowlers

Jason Holder to be Islamabad United’ top bowler

Jason Holder did not have a great game against Quetta Gladiators as he conceded 40 runs. With 15 wickets so far, Holder is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abrar Ahmed to be Quetta Gladiators’ top bowler

Abrar Ahmed was brilliant in the last game as he bagged one wicket and conceded just 29 runs. With 12 wickets so far Ahmed is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.