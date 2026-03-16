Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL Match Prediction
KKI
44%
Chance of Winning
ISL
56%
T20
National Stadium
Facts:
- With 14 wickets, Hasan Ali was the leading wicket taker for Karachi Kings last season.
- With 323 runs, Saud Shakeel was the leading run scorer for Islamabad United in the last campaign.
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning
Karachi Kings got off to a solid start last season and much like last season they have been brilliant so far in this tournament as they have two wins in the first three games and are currently third on the table. In the last game they dominated against Quetta Gladiators as they won the game by 56 runs.
Islamabad United have been sensational so far in this tournament as they remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament. They have three wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Multan Sultans. As per our calculations, Islamabad United are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Karachi Kings ’ chances of winning - 44%
- Islamabad United’ chances of winning - 56%
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
David Warner did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled in the first two matches. In the last game Warner had a good game as he scored 31 off 20 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Salman Agha had a solid campaign last season and once again he has been brilliant so far in this campaign. In the two games thus far Salman has scored 41 and 30 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Karachi Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Islamabad United Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Islamabad United
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Karachi Kings News & Player List
Karachi Kings Player List
David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert (wk), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Adam Milne, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Saad Baig, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Mirza Mamoon
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Khushdil Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Arafat Minhas
|
Batter
|
Adam Milne
|
All-rounder
|
Abbas Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Irfan Khan Niazi
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Ali
|
Bowler
|
Fawad Ali
|
Bowler
Karachi Kings Team Form
Karachi Kings have got off to a great start this season as they have won two of the first three games and are currently third on the table.
Islamabad United News & Player List
Islamabad United Player List
Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Haider Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Short, Mohammad Nawaz
Predicted Playing XI
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Andries Gous
|
Batter
|
Salman Ali Agha
|
Batter
|
Sahibzada Farhan
|
All-rounder
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Imad Wasim
|
Batter
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Holder
|
Bowler
|
Muhammad Shahzad
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
Islamabad United Team Form
Islamabad United have got off to a great start this season as they have won the first three matches so far and are currently at the top of the table.
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Head to Head
Islamabad United have dominated this fixture against Karachi Kings 16-06. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Islamabad United won the game.
Head to Head
Karachi Kings: 06
Islamabad United: 16
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Betting Odds
Islamabad United to have a better opening partnership than Karachi Kings
Islamabad United and Karachi Kings head into this game after both sides have had solid starts to the campaign. Islamabad United are the defending champions and they have played like champions so far in this campaign. With three wins in three games they are the only unbeaten team in the tournament and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, after a disappointing campaign last season, Karachi Kings have won two of the three matches so far and are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even though Islamabad United have lost early wickets they have had a better opening partnership in all three games which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United
T20
National Stadium, null
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Top Batters
James Vince to be Karachi Kings’ top batter
James Vince has made a terrific start to the campaign as he has a century and a half century in three matches and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Colin Munro to be Islamabad United’ top batter
Colin Munro has been sensational so far in this campaign. In the last game he scored 48 of 25 balls and with 147 runs thus far he is one of the leading run scorers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Top Bowlers
Hasan Ali to be Karachi Kings’ top bowler
Hasan Ali was sensational in the last game as he bagged three wickets in the last outing. With eight wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jason Holder to be Islamabad United’ top bowler
Jason Holder was brilliant in the last game against Multan Sultans as he bagged four wickets in the game. So far he has bagged nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Islamabad United
- Karachi Kings to win - 2.03 (PariMatch)
- Islamabad United to win - 1.78 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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