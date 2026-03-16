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Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Pakistan Premier League Apr 15

KKI

55%

Chance of Winning

LQA

45%

Parimatch

1.81
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Melbet

1.76
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Batery

1.80
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T20

National Stadium, Karachi

Karachi Kings take on Lahore Qalandars in the sixth game of the 2025 Pakistan Premier League at National Stadium, Karachi. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 15 at 08:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 14 wickets, Hasan Ali was the leading wicket taker for Karachi Kings last season.
  • With 92 runs, Usman Khan was the leading run scorer for Lahore Qalandars in the last campaign.

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Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning

Karachi Kings got off to a solid start last season as they won two of the three matches but failed to capitalise and missed the playoffs. This season they went head to head against Multan Sultans in the opening game and dominated the match from the start. They won the game with four wickets to spare.

Lahore Qalandars had an underwhelming campaign last season as they won just one game in ten matches and ended up sixth on the table. They struggled in the opening game this season but in the last match they beat Quetta Gladiators by 79 runs. As per our calculations, Karachi Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Karachi Kings ’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Lahore Qalandars’ chances of winning - 45%

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Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shan Masood struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 158 runs in ten matches with an average of 15.80. In the opening game he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Fakhar Zaman had an underwhelming campaign last season as he scored 157 runs with an average of 19.62. Even though he scored a half century in the last game we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Karachi Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5

1.85
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Lahore Qalandars Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5

1.85
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Best Opening Partnership to be Lahore Qalandars

2.08
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Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Karachi Kings News & Player List

Karachi Kings Player List

David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert (wk), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Adam Milne, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Saad Baig, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Mirza Mamoon

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner

Batter

Shan Masood

Batter

James Vince

Batter

Khushdil Shah

All-rounder

Tim Seifert

Wicket-keeper

Arafat Minhas

Batter

Adam Milne

All-rounder

Abbas Afridi

Bowler

Irfan Khan Niazi

Bowler

Hasan Ali

Bowler

Fawad Ali

Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

Karachi Kings struggled in the group stages last season but have got off to a great start this season as they won the opening game against Multan Sultans.

Lahore Qalandars News & Player List

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Naeem, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Kusal Perera, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zaman Khan, Momin Qamar, Tom Curran, Rishad Hossain, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Azab

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique

Batter

Fakhar Zaman

Batter

Muhammad Naeem

Batter

Daryl Mitchell

All-rounder

Sam Billings

Wicket-keeper

Jahandad Khan

Batter

Sikandar Raza

All-rounder

David Wiese

All-rounder

Asif Afridi

Bowler

Haris Rauf

Bowler

Shaheen Afridi

Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

Lahore Qalandars struggled last season as they ended up with one win in ten games. They have one win and one loss in the first two matches.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Head to Head

Karachi Kings have dominated this fixture against Lahore Qalandars 13-06. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Karachi Kings won the game.

Head to Head

Karachi Kings: 13

Lahore Qalandars: 06

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds

Lahore Qalandars to have a better opening partnership than Karachi Kings

Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings head into this game after both sides registered impressive wins in the last outing. Lahore Qalandars headed into this tournament after a disappointing showing in the last campaign where they ended up with just one win in the entire campaign and ended up sixth on the table. They started the campaign with a defeat against Islamabad United but in the last match they beat Quetta Gladiators. On the other hand Karachi Kings registered an impressive win against Multan Sultans in the last game as they won the game with four wickets to spare. Even though Karachi Kings won the game they conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Lahore Qalandars would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

T20

National Stadium, Karachi, null

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Karachi Kings

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Lahore Qalandars

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2.00
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Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Top Batters

David Warner to be Karachi Kings’ top batter

David Warner did not have a great start to the campaign against Multan Sultans regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been pretty consistent in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abdullah Shafique to be Lahore Qalandars’ top batter

Abdullah Shafique continued his form in the last game as he scored 37 off 21 balls. He scored a brilliant half century in the opening game and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Top Bowlers

Hasan Ali to be Karachi Kings’ top bowler

Hasan Ali was expensive in the opening game against Multan Sultans but he still managed to bag one wicket. Last season Ali was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shaheen Afridi to be Lahore Qalandars’ top bowler

Shaheen Afridi did not have a great game against Islamabad United but in the last game he was sensational as he conceded just six runs and bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Karachi Kings

This fixture has been a happy hunting ground for Karachi Kings in the past. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions they won the game. The bookmakers have sided with Karachi Kings and you should do the same as they would continue their winning start in the upcoming game.
  • Karachi Kings to win - 1.81 (PariMatch)
  • Lahore Qalandars to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
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