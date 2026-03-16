Facts: With 14 wickets, Hasan Ali was the leading wicket taker for Karachi Kings last season.

With 92 runs, Usman Khan was the leading run scorer for Multan Sultans in the last campaign.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Chance of Winning

Karachi Kings got off to a decent start last season as they won two of the first three games but failed to capitalise on their start as they only won twice in the next seven fixtures and ended up fifth on the table. They would be hoping for a better showing this season especially in the second half of the campaign.

Much like their opponents, Multan Sultans have been one of the most consistent teams in this tournament as they once again made the finals last season but fell short against Islamabad United. They bagged seven wins in the group stages. As per our calculations, Multan Sultans are favourites in the upcoming game.

Karachi Kings ’ chances of winning - 45%

Multan Sultans’ chances of winning - 55%

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Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shan Masood struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 158 runs in ten matches with an average of 15.80. We expect Masood to struggle in the opening game and to score low.

Mohammad Rizwan was brilliant last season as he led his team from the front and scored 407 runs in 12 matches with an average of 33.91. We believe Rizwan will have a good game and will score high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Karachi Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Multan Sultans Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Multan Sultans 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Karachi Kings News & Player List

Karachi Kings Player List

Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, David Warner, Hasan Ali, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shan Masood, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Litton Das, Mir Hamza, Kane Williamson, Mirza Mamoon, Imtiaz Mohammad Nabi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Fawad Ali, Riazullah

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Shan Masood Batter Kane Williamson Batter Khushdil Shah All-rounder Litton Das Wicket-keeper Arafat Minhas Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Aamer Jamal Bowler Irfan Khan Niazi Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Mir Hamza Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

Karachi Kings struggled in the group stages last season as they had four wins in ten matches and were eliminated in the group stages.

Multan Sultans News & Player List

Multan Sultans Player List

Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Faisal Akram, Akif Javed, Gudakesh Motie, Josh Little, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Azmat, Johnson Charles, Yasir Khan, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Michael Bracewell Batter Usman Khan Batter Yasir Khan All-rounder Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Shahid Aziz All-rounder Usama Mir All-rounder Ubaid Shah Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler David Willey Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans were brilliant last season as they won seven matches in the group stages and made the finals where they lost against Islamabad United.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Head to Head

Multan Sultans hold a slight edge in this fixture against Karachi Kings 7-6. Both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Multan Sultans were victorious.

Head to Head

Karachi Kings: 06

Multan Sultans: 07

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Betting Odds

Multan Sultans to have a better opening partnership than Karachi Kings

Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings head into this game after both sides had contrasting seasons last year. Multan Sultans have been the best team in this tournament and the most consistent teams in the last few years as they made the finals once again last season. Multan Sultans were dominant in the group stages as they won seven matches and ended up at the top of the table. On the other hand, Karachi Kings struggled for consistency last season as they only managed to win four matches in the group stages and missed the playoffs last term. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Multan Sultans were victorious; they also have a better opening partnership in both matches which makes us believe Multan Sultans will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Top Batters

David Warner to be Karachi Kings’ top batter

David Warner is expected to make his debut for Karachi Kings in this game. Warner was sensational in the Big Bash League this season as he took his side to the finals and we expect him to make a similar impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Usman Khan to be Multan Sultans’ top batter

Usman Khan had a stunning campaign last season as he was consistent throughout the season and was also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Top Bowlers

Hasan Ali to be Karachi Kings’ top bowler

Hasan Ali had a brilliant campaign last season as he was the stand out bowler for Karachi Kings. With 14 wickets in the campaign he was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Usama Mir to be Multan Sultans’ top bowler

Usama Mir was the standout performer last season as he was the star bowler for Multan Sultans. With 24 wickets last season, Mir was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Multan Sultans Karachi Kings to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)

Multan Sultans to win - 1.97 (PariMatch) Multan Sultans have been the best team in this competition in the last few years. They made the finals last season and beat Karachi Kings twice in the group stages last term. The bookmakers have favoured Karachi Kings in this game but we believe you should back Multan Sultans as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





