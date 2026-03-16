Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Pakistan Premier League Apr 12
KKI
45%
Chance of Winning
MUS
55%
T20
National Stadium
Facts:
- With 14 wickets, Hasan Ali was the leading wicket taker for Karachi Kings last season.
- With 92 runs, Usman Khan was the leading run scorer for Multan Sultans in the last campaign.
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Chance of Winning
Karachi Kings got off to a decent start last season as they won two of the first three games but failed to capitalise on their start as they only won twice in the next seven fixtures and ended up fifth on the table. They would be hoping for a better showing this season especially in the second half of the campaign.
Much like their opponents, Multan Sultans have been one of the most consistent teams in this tournament as they once again made the finals last season but fell short against Islamabad United. They bagged seven wins in the group stages. As per our calculations, Multan Sultans are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Karachi Kings ’ chances of winning - 45%
- Multan Sultans’ chances of winning - 55%
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Shan Masood struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 158 runs in ten matches with an average of 15.80. We expect Masood to struggle in the opening game and to score low.
Mohammad Rizwan was brilliant last season as he led his team from the front and scored 407 runs in 12 matches with an average of 33.91. We believe Rizwan will have a good game and will score high in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Karachi Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Multan Sultans Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Multan Sultans
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Karachi Kings News & Player List
Karachi Kings Player List
Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, David Warner, Hasan Ali, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shan Masood, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Litton Das, Mir Hamza, Kane Williamson, Mirza Mamoon, Imtiaz Mohammad Nabi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Fawad Ali, Riazullah
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
Kane Williamson
|
Batter
|
Khushdil Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Litton Das
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Arafat Minhas
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Aamer Jamal
|
Bowler
|
Irfan Khan Niazi
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Ali
|
Bowler
|
Mir Hamza
|
Bowler
Karachi Kings Team Form
Karachi Kings struggled in the group stages last season as they had four wins in ten matches and were eliminated in the group stages.
Multan Sultans News & Player List
Multan Sultans Player List
Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Faisal Akram, Akif Javed, Gudakesh Motie, Josh Little, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Azmat, Johnson Charles, Yasir Khan, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah
Predicted Playing XI
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Michael Bracewell
|
Batter
|
Usman Khan
|
Batter
|
Yasir Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Shahid Aziz
|
All-rounder
|
Usama Mir
|
All-rounder
|
Ubaid Shah
|
Bowler
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
David Willey
|
Bowler
Multan Sultans Team Form
Multan Sultans were brilliant last season as they won seven matches in the group stages and made the finals where they lost against Islamabad United.
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Head to Head
Multan Sultans hold a slight edge in this fixture against Karachi Kings 7-6. Both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Multan Sultans were victorious.
Head to Head
Karachi Kings: 06
Multan Sultans: 07
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Betting Odds
Multan Sultans to have a better opening partnership than Karachi Kings
Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings head into this game after both sides had contrasting seasons last year. Multan Sultans have been the best team in this tournament and the most consistent teams in the last few years as they made the finals once again last season. Multan Sultans were dominant in the group stages as they won seven matches and ended up at the top of the table. On the other hand, Karachi Kings struggled for consistency last season as they only managed to win four matches in the group stages and missed the playoffs last term. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Multan Sultans were victorious; they also have a better opening partnership in both matches which makes us believe Multan Sultans will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans
T20
National Stadium, null
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Top Batters
David Warner to be Karachi Kings’ top batter
David Warner is expected to make his debut for Karachi Kings in this game. Warner was sensational in the Big Bash League this season as he took his side to the finals and we expect him to make a similar impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Usman Khan to be Multan Sultans’ top batter
Usman Khan had a stunning campaign last season as he was consistent throughout the season and was also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Top Bowlers
Hasan Ali to be Karachi Kings’ top bowler
Hasan Ali had a brilliant campaign last season as he was the stand out bowler for Karachi Kings. With 14 wickets in the campaign he was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Usama Mir to be Multan Sultans’ top bowler
Usama Mir was the standout performer last season as he was the star bowler for Multan Sultans. With 24 wickets last season, Mir was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Multan Sultans
- Karachi Kings to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
- Multan Sultans to win - 1.97 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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