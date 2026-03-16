Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Match Prediction
MUS
41%
Chance of Winning
LQA
59%
T20
Multan Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 158 runs, Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run scorer for Multan Sultans in this campaign.
- With 144 runs, Fakhar Zaman is the leading run scorer for Lahore Qalandars this season.
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning
Multan Sultans were dominant in the group stages last season and made the finals last season. But this season has been a struggle so far for Multan Sultans as they remain the only winless team in the tournament. In the last game they got outplayed by Peshawar Zalmi who won the game by 120 runs.
Lahore Qalandars did not have a great start to the campaign this season as they lost the opening game against Islamabad Unites but since then they have won back to back games against Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings. As per our calculations, Lahore Qalandars are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Multan Sultans ’ chances of winning - 41%
- Lahore Qalandars’ chances of winning - 59%
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Shai Hope has had a dismal start to the campaign as he has struggled to make an impact so far. In three matches, Hope has scored 29 runs with an average of 9.66 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Daryl Mitchell has made a positive impact this season as in three matches he has scored 125 runs with an average of 41.66. In the last game he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Multan Sultans Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Lahore Qalandars Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Lahore Qalandars
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Multan Sultans News & Player List
Multan Sultans Player List
Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Usman Khan
|
Batter
|
Kamran Ghulam
|
Batter
|
Michael Bracewell
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Shahid Aziz
|
All-rounder
|
Usama Mir
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
Akif Javed
|
Bowler
|
David Willey
|
Bowler
Multan Sultans Team Form
Multan Sultans remain the only winless team in the tournament with three defeats they are currently sixth on the table.
Lahore Qalandars News & Player List
Lahore Qalandars Player List
Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Naeem, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Kusal Perera, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zaman Khan, Momin Qamar, Tom Curran, Rishad Hossain, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Azab
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
Batter
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Naeem
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rishad Hossain
|
Batter
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Zaman Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Asif Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
Lahore Qalandars Team Form
Lahore Qalandars struggled last season but have won two of the three games thus far and are second on the table.
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Head to Head
Multan Sultans hold a slight edge in this fixture against Lahore Qalandars 10-09. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Multan Sultans won the game.
Head to Head
Multan Sultans: 10
Lahore Qalandars: 09
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds
Lahore Qalandars to have a better opening partnership than Multan Sultans
Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the season. Lahore Qalandars won just once last season but they have got off to a decent start this season as they have already doubled in total wins from last season in the first three matches and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Multan Sultans have failed to replicate the form from last season and they have failed to bag a single win this season. With three defeats in three games they are currently sixth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Lahore Qalandars have had a better opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars
T20
Multan Cricket Stadium, null
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Top Batters
Mohammad Rizwan to be Multan Sultans’ top batter
Mohammad Rizwan has continued his form from last season into this campaign as so far this season he has scored 158 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Fakhar Zaman to be Lahore Qalandars’ top batter
Fakhar Zaman has been brilliant so far, in the last game he scored a half century and with 144 runs so far, Zaman is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Top Bowlers
David Willey to be Multan Sultans’ top bowler
David Willey did not have a great start to the campaign but he was sensational in the last game as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rishad Hossain to be Lahore Qalandars’ top bowler
Rishad Hossain was sensational in the last game against Karachi Kings as he bagged three wickets in the game. With six wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lahore Qalandars
- Multan Sultans to win - 2.14 (PariMatch)
- Lahore Qalandars to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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