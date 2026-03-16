Facts: With 294 runs, James Vince is the leading run scorer for Karachi Kings in this campaign.

With 230 runs, Mohammad Haris is the leading run scorer for Peshawar Zalmi this season.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Chance of Winning

Karachi Kings struggled for consistency early on in the season but they head into this fixture after three wins in the last four matches and are well in the mix to make the playoffs this season as they are third on the table. In the last game they beat Lahore Qalandars with four wickets to spare.

Peshawar Zalmi struggled in the first half of the campaign as they lost three of the first four games. Since then Peshawar Zalmi have managed to recover as they have won three of the last four matches and are fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Karachi Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Karachi Kings ’ chances of winning - 55%

Peshawar Zalmi’ chances of winning - 45%

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Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

David Warner has failed to live up to the expectation this season as so far this season has been a struggle for Warner. He has scored 164 runs so far and even though he scored 24 in the last game we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Saim Ayub has had an underwhelming campaign so far as in eight matches he has scored 119 runs with an average of 14.87 which clearly showcases his struggle which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Karachi Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Peshawar Zalmi Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Karachi Kings 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Karachi Kings News & Player List

Karachi Kings Player List

David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert (wk), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Adam Milne, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Saad Baig, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Mirza Mamoon

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Shan Masood Batter James Vince Batter Khushdil Shah All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Arafat Minhas Batter Adam Milne All-rounder Abbas Afridi Bowler Irfan Khan Niazi Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Fawad Ali Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

Karachi Kings have bagged three wins in the last four matches and are currently third on the table.

Peshawar Zalmi News & Player List

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza, George Linde, Nahid Rana, Luke Wood, Ahmed Daniyal, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Najibullah Zadran, Arif Yaqoob, Abdul Samad

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Max Bryant Batter Mitchell Owen All-rounder Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler Ali Raza Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

Peshawar Zalmi head into this game after three wins in the last four matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Head to Head

Peshawar Zalmi have dominated this fixture against Karachi Kings 15-7. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Karachi Kings won the game.

Head to Head

Karachi Kings: 07

Peshawar Zalmi: 15

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds

Karachi Kings to have a better opening partnership than Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign so far but both sides are still in the running to make the playoffs this season. Peshawar Zalmi did not have a great start to the season but have managed to turn things around as they have three wins in the last four matches and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand Karachi Kings have been pretty consistent this season and have also won three of the last four matches and are currently third on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Karachi Kings won the game. Even though Peshawar Zalmi had a better opening stand on the day they have struggled throughout the campaign which is why we believe Karachi Kings will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Batters

James Vince to be Karachi Kings’ top batter

James Vince did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far and with 294 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Haris to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top batter

Mohammad Haris did not have a great outing in the last game against Islamabad United regardless with 230 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Bowlers

Hasan Ali to be Karachi Kings’ top bowler

Hasan Ali did not have a great match as he returned in the starting lineup against Lahore Qalandars. With 14 wickets thus far he has been one of the most consistent bowler this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alzarri Joseph to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top bowler

Alzarri Joseph had a decent game in the last outing. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers and with 12 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.