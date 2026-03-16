Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Match Prediction
PZA
45%
Chance of Winning
KKI
55%
T20
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Facts:
- With 294 runs, James Vince is the leading run scorer for Karachi Kings in this campaign.
- With 230 runs, Mohammad Haris is the leading run scorer for Peshawar Zalmi this season.
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Chance of Winning
Karachi Kings struggled for consistency early on in the season but they head into this fixture after three wins in the last four matches and are well in the mix to make the playoffs this season as they are third on the table. In the last game they beat Lahore Qalandars with four wickets to spare.
Peshawar Zalmi struggled in the first half of the campaign as they lost three of the first four games. Since then Peshawar Zalmi have managed to recover as they have won three of the last four matches and are fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Karachi Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Karachi Kings ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Peshawar Zalmi’ chances of winning - 45%
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
David Warner has failed to live up to the expectation this season as so far this season has been a struggle for Warner. He has scored 164 runs so far and even though he scored 24 in the last game we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Saim Ayub has had an underwhelming campaign so far as in eight matches he has scored 119 runs with an average of 14.87 which clearly showcases his struggle which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Karachi Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Peshawar Zalmi Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Karachi Kings
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Karachi Kings News & Player List
Karachi Kings Player List
David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert (wk), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Adam Milne, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Saad Baig, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Mirza Mamoon
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Khushdil Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Arafat Minhas
|
Batter
|
Adam Milne
|
All-rounder
|
Abbas Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Irfan Khan Niazi
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Ali
|
Bowler
|
Fawad Ali
|
Bowler
Karachi Kings Team Form
Karachi Kings have bagged three wins in the last four matches and are currently third on the table.
Peshawar Zalmi News & Player List
Peshawar Zalmi Player List
Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza, George Linde, Nahid Rana, Luke Wood, Ahmed Daniyal, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Najibullah Zadran, Arif Yaqoob, Abdul Samad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Hussain Talat
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Haris
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Max Bryant
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Owen
|
All-rounder
|
Sufiyan Muqeem
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Ali
|
Bowler
|
Ali Raza
|
Bowler
Peshawar Zalmi Team Form
Peshawar Zalmi head into this game after three wins in the last four matches and are currently fifth on the table.
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Head to Head
Peshawar Zalmi have dominated this fixture against Karachi Kings 15-7. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Karachi Kings won the game.
Head to Head
Karachi Kings: 07
Peshawar Zalmi: 15
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds
Karachi Kings to have a better opening partnership than Peshawar Zalmi
Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign so far but both sides are still in the running to make the playoffs this season. Peshawar Zalmi did not have a great start to the season but have managed to turn things around as they have three wins in the last four matches and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand Karachi Kings have been pretty consistent this season and have also won three of the last four matches and are currently third on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Karachi Kings won the game. Even though Peshawar Zalmi had a better opening stand on the day they have struggled throughout the campaign which is why we believe Karachi Kings will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi
T20
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi., null
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Batters
James Vince to be Karachi Kings’ top batter
James Vince did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far and with 294 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mohammad Haris to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top batter
Mohammad Haris did not have a great outing in the last game against Islamabad United regardless with 230 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Bowlers
Hasan Ali to be Karachi Kings’ top bowler
Hasan Ali did not have a great match as he returned in the starting lineup against Lahore Qalandars. With 14 wickets thus far he has been one of the most consistent bowler this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Alzarri Joseph to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top bowler
Alzarri Joseph had a decent game in the last outing. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers and with 12 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Karachi Kings
- Karachi Kings to win - 1.85 (PariMatch)
- Peshawar Zalmi to win - 1.95 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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