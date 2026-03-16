Facts: With 175 runs, James Vince is the leading run scorer for Karachi Kings this season.

With 145 runs, Mohammad Haris is the leading run scorer for Peshawar Zalmi in this campaign.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Chance of Winning

Karachi Kings got off to a great start this season as they won the opening game against Multan Sultans but since then they have struggled for consistency as they have lost two of the last three games and are currently third on the table. In the last game they got battered by Islamabad United who won the game by six wickets.

Unlike last season, Peshawar Zalmi have struggled to make an impact this season as they lost the first two matches this season but in the last game Peshawar Zalmi managed to turn things around and beat Multan Sultans. As per our calculations, Karachi Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Karachi Kings ’ chances of winning - 56%

Peshawar Zalmi’ chances of winning - 44%

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Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Expectations were high for David Warner this season but he has struggled to make a mark so far in this campaign. In the four games so far Warner has scored 46 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Saim Ayub was one of the most consistent players for Peshawar Zalmi last season as in 11 matches Ayub scored 345 runs. So far this season he has scored 58 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Karachi Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Peshawar Zalmi Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Karachi Kings 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Karachi Kings News & Player List

Karachi Kings Player List

David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert (wk), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Adam Milne, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Saad Baig, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Mirza Mamoon

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Shan Masood Batter James Vince Batter Khushdil Shah All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Arafat Minhas Batter Adam Milne All-rounder Abbas Afridi Bowler Irfan Khan Niazi Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Fawad Ali Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

Karachi Kings won the opening game of the season but since then they have lost two of the last three matches and are currently third on the table.

Peshawar Zalmi News & Player List

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza, George Linde, Nahid Rana, Luke Wood, Ahmed Daniyal, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Najibullah Zadran, Arif Yaqoob, Abdul Samad

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Max Bryant Batter Mitchell Owen All-rounder Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler Ali Raza Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

Peshawar Zalmi have had an underwhelming start to the season as they have lost two of the three matches.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Head to Head

Peshawar Zalmi have dominated this fixture against Karachi Kings 15-06. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Karachi Kings: 06

Peshawar Zalmi: 15

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds

Karachi Kings to have a better opening partnership than Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings head into this game after both sides have struggled for consistency so far in this campaign. Peshawar Zalmi were sensational in the group stages last year but they started their campaign with back to back defeats against Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United but in the last game they beat Multan Sultans and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, Karachi Kings have managed to bag two wins in the last four games and are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Peshawar Zalmi have conceded bigger opening partnerships in all three games which makes us believe Karachi Kings will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Batters

James Vince to be Karachi Kings’ top batter

James Vince did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 175 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Haris to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top batter

Mohammad Haris has been sensational so far in this campaign as he has been consistent and with 145 runs in three matches he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Bowlers

Hasan Ali to be Karachi Kings’ top bowler

Hasan Ali was sensational in the last game as he bagged two wickets in the last outing. With ten wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ali Raza to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top bowler

Ali Raza was sensational in the last game against Multan Sultans as he bagged four wickets. With six wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Karachi Kings Karachi Kings to win - 1.78 (PariMatch)

Peshawar Zalmi to win - 2.04 (PariMatch) Peshawar Zalmi won the last game but have struggled for consistency thus far. Even though they have a better head to head record in this fixture, the bookmakers have sided with Karachi Kings in this game and we believe you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





