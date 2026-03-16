Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Match Prediction
KKI
55%
Chance of Winning
PZA
45%
T20
National Stadium
Facts:
- With 175 runs, James Vince is the leading run scorer for Karachi Kings this season.
- With 145 runs, Mohammad Haris is the leading run scorer for Peshawar Zalmi in this campaign.
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Chance of Winning
Karachi Kings got off to a great start this season as they won the opening game against Multan Sultans but since then they have struggled for consistency as they have lost two of the last three games and are currently third on the table. In the last game they got battered by Islamabad United who won the game by six wickets.
Unlike last season, Peshawar Zalmi have struggled to make an impact this season as they lost the first two matches this season but in the last game Peshawar Zalmi managed to turn things around and beat Multan Sultans. As per our calculations, Karachi Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Karachi Kings ’ chances of winning - 56%
- Peshawar Zalmi’ chances of winning - 44%
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Expectations were high for David Warner this season but he has struggled to make a mark so far in this campaign. In the four games so far Warner has scored 46 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Saim Ayub was one of the most consistent players for Peshawar Zalmi last season as in 11 matches Ayub scored 345 runs. So far this season he has scored 58 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Karachi Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Peshawar Zalmi Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Karachi Kings
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Karachi Kings News & Player List
Karachi Kings Player List
David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert (wk), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Adam Milne, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Saad Baig, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Mirza Mamoon
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Khushdil Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Arafat Minhas
|
Batter
|
Adam Milne
|
All-rounder
|
Abbas Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Irfan Khan Niazi
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Ali
|
Bowler
|
Fawad Ali
|
Bowler
Karachi Kings Team Form
Karachi Kings won the opening game of the season but since then they have lost two of the last three matches and are currently third on the table.
Peshawar Zalmi News & Player List
Peshawar Zalmi Player List
Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza, George Linde, Nahid Rana, Luke Wood, Ahmed Daniyal, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Najibullah Zadran, Arif Yaqoob, Abdul Samad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Hussain Talat
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Haris
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Max Bryant
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Owen
|
All-rounder
|
Sufiyan Muqeem
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Ali
|
Bowler
|
Ali Raza
|
Bowler
Peshawar Zalmi Team Form
Peshawar Zalmi have had an underwhelming start to the season as they have lost two of the three matches.
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Head to Head
Peshawar Zalmi have dominated this fixture against Karachi Kings 15-06. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Karachi Kings: 06
Peshawar Zalmi: 15
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds
Karachi Kings to have a better opening partnership than Peshawar Zalmi
Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings head into this game after both sides have struggled for consistency so far in this campaign. Peshawar Zalmi were sensational in the group stages last year but they started their campaign with back to back defeats against Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United but in the last game they beat Multan Sultans and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, Karachi Kings have managed to bag two wins in the last four games and are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Peshawar Zalmi have conceded bigger opening partnerships in all three games which makes us believe Karachi Kings will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi
T20
National Stadium, null
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Batters
James Vince to be Karachi Kings’ top batter
James Vince did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 175 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mohammad Haris to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top batter
Mohammad Haris has been sensational so far in this campaign as he has been consistent and with 145 runs in three matches he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Bowlers
Hasan Ali to be Karachi Kings’ top bowler
Hasan Ali was sensational in the last game as he bagged two wickets in the last outing. With ten wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ali Raza to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top bowler
Ali Raza was sensational in the last game against Multan Sultans as he bagged four wickets. With six wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Karachi Kings
- Karachi Kings to win - 1.78 (PariMatch)
- Peshawar Zalmi to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments