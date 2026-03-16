Facts: With 14 wickets, Hasan Ali was the leading wicket taker for Karachi Kings last season.

With 323 runs, Saud Shakeel was the leading run scorer for Quetta Gladiators in the last campaign.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

Karachi Kings got off to a solid start last season and much like last season they won the opening game against Multan Sultans this season as they won the game with four wickets to spare. In the last match they went head to head against Lahore Qalandars and lost the game by 65 runs.

Much like their opponents, Quetta Gladiators got off to a great start this season as they won the opening game against Peshawar Zalmi but in the last game they fell short against Lahore Qalandars as they lost the game by 79 runs. As per our calculations, Karachi Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Karachi Kings ’ chances of winning - 55%

Quetta Gladiators’ chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shan Masood struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 158 runs in ten matches with an average of 15.80. In the two games thus far Masood has scored 0 and 18 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Rilee Rossouw struggled to make an impact last season but has been brilliant in the first two matches this far. In the two games, Rossouw has scored 21 and 44 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Karachi Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Quetta Gladiators Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Quetta Gladiators 1.91 Bet on Parimatch

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Karachi Kings News & Player List

Karachi Kings Player List

David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert (wk), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Adam Milne, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Saad Baig, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Mirza Mamoon

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Shan Masood Batter James Vince Batter Khushdil Shah All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Arafat Minhas Batter Adam Milne All-rounder Abbas Afridi Bowler Irfan Khan Niazi Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Fawad Ali Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

Karachi Kings struggled in the group stages last season. This season they have won one and lost once thus far.

Quetta Gladiators News & Player List

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mark Chapman, Sean Abbott, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Majid, Khawaja Nafay, Khurram Shahzad, Danish Aziz

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Hasan Nawaz Batter Shoaib Malik All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Rilee Rossouw Batter Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Kyle Jamieson All-rounder Usman Tariq Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

Quetta Gladiators made the playoffs last year, this season they have one win in two games.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Head to Head

Quetta Gladiators have dominated this fixture against Karachi Kings 12-06. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Karachi Kings: 06

Quetta Gladiators: 12

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

Quetta Gladiators to have a better opening partnership than Karachi Kings

Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings head into this game after both sides have had similar starts to the campaign. Both sides have one win and one loss thus far in this season. Karachi Kings struggled to make an impact last season but looking at the two games thus far there is optimism among fans that they might have a shot of making the playoffs this season. On the other hand Quetta Gladiators suffered a disappointing loss in the last game against Lahore Qalandars as they lost the game by 79 runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the two games thus far Karachi Kings have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Quetta Gladiators would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators T20 National Stadium, null Karachi Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Quetta Gladiators Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Top Batters

David Warner to be Karachi Kings’ top batter

David Warner did not have a great start to the campaign as he has struggled in the first two matches thus far we are going to back him once again as he has been pretty consistent in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saud Shakeel to be Quetta Gladiators’ top batter

Saud Shakeel did not have a great game in the last outing but regardless we are going to back him once again as in the opening game he scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Top Bowlers

Hasan Ali to be Karachi Kings’ top bowler

Hasan Ali was sensational in the last game as he bagged four wickets against Lahore Qalandars. With five wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abrar Ahmed to be Quetta Gladiators’ top bowler

Abrar Ahmed headed into this season as one of the most consistent bowlers and in the two games thus far he has bagged six wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.