Facts: With 186 runs, James Vince is the leading run scorer for Karachi Kings this season.

With 93 runs, Saud Shakeel is the leading run scorer for Quetta Gladiators in this campaign.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

Karachi Kings struggled last season but have made decent strides so far this season. So far in this campaign Karachi Kings have won three of the five matches and are currently second on the table. In the last game Karachi Kings went head to head against Peshawar Zalmi and won the game with two wickets to spare.

Quetta Gladiators got off to a great start this season as they won the opening game against Peshawar Zalmi but since then they have struggled to make an impact and have lost back to back games and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Karachi Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Karachi Kings ’ chances of winning - 56%

Quetta Gladiators’ chances of winning - 44%

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Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Expectations were high for David Warner this season but he has struggled to make a mark so far in this campaign. In the four games so far Warner has scored 46 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Rilee Rossouw struggled to make an impact last season but has had a decent start to the campaign so far. In three matches he has scored 66 runs with an average of 33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Karachi Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Quetta Gladiators Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Karachi Kings 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Karachi Kings News & Player List

Karachi Kings Player List

David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert (wk), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Adam Milne, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Saad Baig, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Mirza Mamoon

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Shan Masood Batter James Vince Batter Khushdil Shah All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Arafat Minhas Batter Adam Milne All-rounder Abbas Afridi Bowler Irfan Khan Niazi Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Fawad Ali Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

Karachi Kings have made a decent start to the campaign as they have three wins in five matches and are currently second on the table.

Quetta Gladiators News & Player List

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mark Chapman, Sean Abbott, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Majid, Khawaja Nafay, Khurram Shahzad, Danish Aziz

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Hasan Nawaz Batter Shoaib Malik All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Rilee Rossouw Batter Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Kyle Jamieson All-rounder Usman Tariq Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

Quetta Gladiators have struggled so far in this campaign as they have one win in three matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Head to Head

Quetta Gladiators have dominated this fixture against Karachi Kings 12-07. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Karachi Kings won the game.

Head to Head

Karachi Kings: 07

Quetta Gladiators: 12

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

Karachi Kings to have a better opening partnership than Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings head into this game after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign. Quetta Gladiators won the opening game against Peshawar Zalmi but since then they have lost back to back games against Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, Karachi Kings have made positive strides in the first half of the campaign as they have three wins in five matches and are currently second on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Karachi Kings dominated the game as they won the tie by 56 runs. They also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe Karachi Kings will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, null Quetta Gladiators Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.07 Bet Now! Karachi Kings Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now!

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Top Batters

James Vince to be Karachi Kings’ top batter

James Vince did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 186 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saud Shakeel to be Quetta Gladiators’ top batter

Saud Shakeel was the shining light in the last game as he scored 33 and was the leading run scorer in the game for his side. With 93 runs he is the leading run scorer for Quetta Gladiators which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Top Bowlers

Hasan Ali to be Karachi Kings’ top bowler

Hasan Ali had a decent game in the last outing even though he did not bag any wickets. With ten wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abrar Ahmed to be Quetta Gladiators’ top bowler

Abrar Ahmed had a decent game in the last outing as he bagged one wicket and conceded 33 runs. With seven wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.