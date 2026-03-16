Facts: With 214 runs, Fakhar Zaman is the leading run scorer for Lahore Qalandars this season.

With 236 runs, Sahibzada Farhan is the leading run scorer for Islamabad United in this campaign.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning

Lahore Qalandars struggled to make an impact last season as they won just one game last season but this year they have had a far better start to the campaign as they have three wins in six matches and are currently second on the table. In the last game they beat Multan Sultans and won the game by five wickets.

Islamabad United won the championship last season and have been the best team in this campaign by a mile. They remain the only unbeaten team in this competition and with five wins in five matches they are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations Islamabad United are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lahore Qalandars ’ chances of winning - 45%

Islamabad United’ chances of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Daryl Mitchell has been brilliant so far in this campaign as he has scored 210 runs in six matches. In the last match Mitchell scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Colin Munro has been sensational so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 196 runs with an average of 49. In the last match Munro scored 45 off 28 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lahore Qalandars Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Islamabad United Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Islamabad United 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Lahore Qalandars News & Player List

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Naeem, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Kusal Perera, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zaman Khan, Momin Qamar, Tom Curran, Rishad Hossain, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Azab

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Muhammad Naeem Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Rishad Hossain Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Zaman Khan All-rounder Asif Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

Lahore Qalandars had a decent start to the campaign as they won three matches so far and are currently second on the table.

Islamabad United News & Player List

Islamabad United Player List

Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Haider Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Short, Mohammad Nawaz

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Andries Gous Batter Salman Ali Agha Batter Sahibzada Farhan All-rounder Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Imad Wasim Batter Shadab Khan All-rounder Jason Holder Bowler Muhammad Shahzad Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

Islamabad United have got off to a great start this season as they have won the first five matches so far and are currently at the top of the table.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Head to Head

Islamabad United have had an upper hand in this fixture against Lahore Qalandars 11-9. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Islamabad United won the game.

Head to Head

Lahore Qalandars: 09

Islamabad United: 11

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Betting Odds

Islamabad United to have a better opening partnership than Lahore Qalandars

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars head into this game after both sides have made positive strides in this campaign thus far. Islamabad United have been sensational so far this season as they hope to win back to back championship this season. They remain the only unbeaten team in this tournament and have won all five games so far and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars have won three games thus far and are currently second on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Islamabad United dominated the game as they won the tie with eight wickets to spare. They also had a better opening stand on the day which makes us believe Islamabad United will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United T20 Gaddafi Stadium, null Lahore Qalandars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Islamabad United Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Top Batters

Fakhar Zaman to be Lahore Qalandars’ top batter

Fakhar Zaman did not have a good game in the last outing but still managed to score 28 runs. With 214 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sahibzada Farhan to be Islamabad United’ top batter

Sahibzada Farhan continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 22 off 13 balls. With 236 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Top Bowlers

Rishad Hossain to be Lahore Qalandars’ top bowler

Rishad Hossain did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with eight wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Holder to be Islamabad United’ top bowler

Jason Holder was impressive once again in the last game as he bagged one wicket and conceded 25 runs. With 12 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars to win - 1.97 (PariMatch)

Islamabad United to win - 1.84 (PariMatch) Islamabad United have had an upper hand in this fixture and the defending champions have been sensational so far in this campaign with five wins in five games which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with Islamabad United and you should do the same as they would continue their winning streak in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





