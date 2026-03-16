Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL Match Prediction
LQA
45%
Chance of Winning
ISL
55%
T20
Gaddafi Stadium
Facts:
- With 214 runs, Fakhar Zaman is the leading run scorer for Lahore Qalandars this season.
- With 236 runs, Sahibzada Farhan is the leading run scorer for Islamabad United in this campaign.
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning
Lahore Qalandars struggled to make an impact last season as they won just one game last season but this year they have had a far better start to the campaign as they have three wins in six matches and are currently second on the table. In the last game they beat Multan Sultans and won the game by five wickets.
Islamabad United won the championship last season and have been the best team in this campaign by a mile. They remain the only unbeaten team in this competition and with five wins in five matches they are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations Islamabad United are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Lahore Qalandars ’ chances of winning - 45%
- Islamabad United’ chances of winning - 55%
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Daryl Mitchell has been brilliant so far in this campaign as he has scored 210 runs in six matches. In the last match Mitchell scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Colin Munro has been sensational so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 196 runs with an average of 49. In the last match Munro scored 45 off 28 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Lahore Qalandars Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5
Islamabad United Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Islamabad United
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Lahore Qalandars News & Player List
Lahore Qalandars Player List
Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Naeem, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Kusal Perera, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zaman Khan, Momin Qamar, Tom Curran, Rishad Hossain, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Azab
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
Batter
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Naeem
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rishad Hossain
|
Batter
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Zaman Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Asif Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
Lahore Qalandars Team Form
Lahore Qalandars had a decent start to the campaign as they won three matches so far and are currently second on the table.
Islamabad United News & Player List
Islamabad United Player List
Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Haider Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Short, Mohammad Nawaz
Predicted Playing XI
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Andries Gous
|
Batter
|
Salman Ali Agha
|
Batter
|
Sahibzada Farhan
|
All-rounder
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Imad Wasim
|
Batter
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Holder
|
Bowler
|
Muhammad Shahzad
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
Islamabad United Team Form
Islamabad United have got off to a great start this season as they have won the first five matches so far and are currently at the top of the table.
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Head to Head
Islamabad United have had an upper hand in this fixture against Lahore Qalandars 11-9. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Islamabad United won the game.
Head to Head
Lahore Qalandars: 09
Islamabad United: 11
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Betting Odds
Islamabad United to have a better opening partnership than Lahore Qalandars
Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars head into this game after both sides have made positive strides in this campaign thus far. Islamabad United have been sensational so far this season as they hope to win back to back championship this season. They remain the only unbeaten team in this tournament and have won all five games so far and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars have won three games thus far and are currently second on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Islamabad United dominated the game as they won the tie with eight wickets to spare. They also had a better opening stand on the day which makes us believe Islamabad United will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United
T20
Gaddafi Stadium, null
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Top Batters
Fakhar Zaman to be Lahore Qalandars’ top batter
Fakhar Zaman did not have a good game in the last outing but still managed to score 28 runs. With 214 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sahibzada Farhan to be Islamabad United’ top batter
Sahibzada Farhan continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 22 off 13 balls. With 236 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Top Bowlers
Rishad Hossain to be Lahore Qalandars’ top bowler
Rishad Hossain did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with eight wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jason Holder to be Islamabad United’ top bowler
Jason Holder was impressive once again in the last game as he bagged one wicket and conceded 25 runs. With 12 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lahore Qalandars
- Lahore Qalandars to win - 1.97 (PariMatch)
- Islamabad United to win - 1.84 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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