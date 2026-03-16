Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL Match Prediction
LQA
56%
Chance of Winning
KKI
44%
T20
Gaddafi Stadium
Facts:
- With 258 runs, Fakhar Zaman is the leading run scorer for Lahore Qalandars this season.
- With 281 runs, James Vince is the leading run scorer for Karachi Kings in this campaign.
Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Chance of Winning
Lahore Qalandars have been the most improved team this season as last year they managed just one win and ended up sixth on the table. This season they are on a brink of a top two spot this season and are unbeaten in the last three matches. The last game against Quetta Gladiators was called off due to rain.
Even though Karachi Kings haven’t been that consistent this season they have still managed to bag four wins in seven matches and are right in the mix for a playoff spot this term. In the last game they beat Multan Sultan by 87 runs. As per our calculations, Lahore Qalandars are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Lahore Qalandars ’ chances of winning - 56%
- Karachi Kings’ chances of winning - 44%
Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Daryl Mitchell has been brilliant so far in this campaign as he has scored 241 runs in seven matches with an average of 30.12. Even though Mitchell did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
David Warner has failed to live up to the expectation this season as so far this season has been a struggle for Warner. He has scored 140 runs in seven matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Lahore Qalandars Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5
Karachi Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Lahore Qalandars
Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Lahore Qalandars News & Player List
Lahore Qalandars Player List
Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Naeem, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Kusal Perera, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zaman Khan, Momin Qamar, Tom Curran, Rishad Hossain, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Azab
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
Batter
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Naeem
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rishad Hossain
|
Batter
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Zaman Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Asif Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
Lahore Qalandars Team Form
Lahore Qalandars are unbeaten in the last four matches which includes three wins and are currently second on the table.
Karachi Kings News & Player List
Karachi Kings Player List
David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert (wk), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Adam Milne, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Saad Baig, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Mirza Mamoon
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Khushdil Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Arafat Minhas
|
Batter
|
Adam Milne
|
All-rounder
|
Abbas Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Irfan Khan Niazi
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Ali
|
Bowler
|
Fawad Ali
|
Bowler
Karachi Kings Team Form
Karachi Kings have bagged four wins in seven matches thus far and are currently fourth on the table.
Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Head to Head
Karachi Kings have had an upper hand in this fixture against Lahore Qalandars 13-7. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Lahore Qalandars won the game.
Head to Head
Lahore Qalandars: 07
Karachi Kings: 13
Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Betting Odds
Lahore Qalandars to have a better opening partnership than Karachi Kings
Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars head into this game after both sides have been sensational especially in the second half of the campaign. Lahore Qalandars had a dismal campaign last season but have been one of the most consistent teams this season as they are unbeaten in the last three matches and a win in this fixture would all but seal a playoff spot this season. On the other hand, Karachi Kings have struggled with consistency but have still managed to bag four wins this season and are currently fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Lahore Qalandars dominated the game and they also had a better opening stand in the match which makes us believe Lahore Qalandars will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings
T20
Gaddafi Stadium, null
Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Top Batters
Fakhar Zaman to be Lahore Qalandars’ top batter
Fakhar Zaman did not have a great game in the last outing as he scored a duck but that doesn’t change the fact has been sensational this season and is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
James Vince to be Karachi Kings’ top batter
James Vince was brilliant once again in the last game as he scored 65 runs. So far this season Vince has scored 281 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Top Bowlers
Haris Rauf to be Lahore Qalandars’ top bowler
Haris Rauf was sensational in the last game against Islamabad United as he bagged four wickets in the game and with nine wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hasan Ali to be Karachi Kings’ top bowler
Hasan Ali missed the last game but we expect him to return as he has been phenomenal so far this season. With 13 wickets thus far Ali is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lahore Qalandars
- Lahore Qalandars to win - 1.78 (PariMatch)
- Karachi Kings to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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