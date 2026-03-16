916

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL Match Prediction

LQA

57%

Chance of Winning

MUS

43%

Parimatch

1.75
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.74
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.75
Bet
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Lahore Qalandars take on Multan Sultans in the 16th game of the 2025 Pakistan Super League at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 26 at 08:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 186 runs, Fakhar Zaman is the leading run scorer for Lahore Qalandars this season.
  • With 226 runs, Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run scorer for Multan Sultans in this campaign.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Chance of Winning

Lahore Qalandars got off to a great start this season as they won two of the first three games which looked like a positive sign after what was a dismal campaign last season where Lahore Qalandars won just one game. They head into this game after back to back defeats and are currently third on the table.

Multan Sultans made the finals last season but this season has been a struggle so far in this campaign. Multan Sultans have lost four of the last five matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they lost against Islamabad United. As per our calculations Lahore Qalandars are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Lahore Qalandars ’ chances of winning - 57%
  • Multan Sultans’ chances of winning - 43%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Daryl Mitchell did not have a good game in the last outing regardless he has been solid thus far in this campaign as he has scored 146 runs with an average of 29.20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Usman Khan has had a decent start to the campaign so far. So far this season Khan has scored 194 runs with an average of 38.80 which makes us believe he will have a good game and will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Lahore Qalandars Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5

1.85
Bet on Parimatch

Multan Sultans Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5

1.85
Bet on Parimatch

Best Opening Partnership to be Multan Sultans

1.96
Bet on Parimatch

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Lahore Qalandars News & Player List

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Naeem, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Kusal Perera, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zaman Khan, Momin Qamar, Tom Curran, Rishad Hossain, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Azab

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique

Batter

Fakhar Zaman

Batter

Muhammad Naeem

Batter

Daryl Mitchell

All-rounder

Sam Billings

Wicket-keeper

Rishad Hossain

Batter

Sikandar Raza

All-rounder

Zaman Khan

All-rounder

Asif Afridi

Bowler

Haris Rauf

Bowler

Shaheen Afridi

Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

Lahore Qalandars had a decent start to the campaign as they won two of the first three games but since then they have lost back to back games.

Multan Sultans News & Player List

Multan Sultans Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat

Predicted Playing XI

Yasir Khan

Batter

Usman Khan

Batter

Kamran Ghulam

Batter

Michael Bracewell

All-rounder

Mohammad Rizwan

Wicket-keeper

Iftikhar Ahmed

Batter

Shahid Aziz

All-rounder

Usama Mir

All-rounder

Chris Jordan

Bowler

Akif Javed

Bowler

Ubaid Shah

Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans have struggled so far as they lost their first four of the five games so far and are currently sixth on the table.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Head to Head

Multan Sultans have had an upper hand in this fixture against Lahore Qalandars 10-9. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Lahore Qalandars: 09

Multan Sultans: 10

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Betting Odds

Multan Sultans to have a better opening partnership than Lahore Qalandars

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars head into this game after both sides suffered loss in the last game. Lahore Qalandars had a dismal campaign last season as they won just one game in the whole season. They got off to a great start this season as they won two of the first three matches but since then Lahore Qalandars have lost back to back games and are third on the table. On the other hand Multan Sultans have had a dismal campaign thus far. The last year's finalists have struggled for consistency this season as they have lost four of the five games so far and are currently sixth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even with all the struggles Multan Sultans have had a better opening partnership in each of the last three matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

T20

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, null

Icon

Lahore Qalandars

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.75
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.74
Bet Now!
Icon

Multan Sultans

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.10
Bet Now!

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Top Batters

Fakhar Zaman to be Lahore Qalandars’ top batter

Fakhar Zaman has had a solid campaign thus far. Even though he did not have a good game in the last outing, with 186 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Rizwan to be Multan Sultans’ top batter

Mohammad Rizwan has continued his form in the last game as he scored 36 runs against Islamabad United. With 226 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Top Bowlers

Rishad Hossain to be Lahore Qalandars’ top bowler

Rishad Hossain did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with eight wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ubaid Shah to be Multan Sultans’ top bowler

Ubaid Shah did not have a great game in the last outing as he bagged one wicket and was expensive in the game. With seven wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Lahore Qalandars

Even though Multan Sultans have dominated this fixture in the recent past, they have looked a shadow of themselves this season as they have four defeats in five games which is why the bookmakers have sided with Lahore Qalandars and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Lahore Qalandars to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)
  • Multan Sultans to win - 2.07 (PariMatch)
Bet Now!
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments