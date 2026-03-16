Facts: With 186 runs, Fakhar Zaman is the leading run scorer for Lahore Qalandars this season.

With 226 runs, Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run scorer for Multan Sultans in this campaign.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Chance of Winning

Lahore Qalandars got off to a great start this season as they won two of the first three games which looked like a positive sign after what was a dismal campaign last season where Lahore Qalandars won just one game. They head into this game after back to back defeats and are currently third on the table.

Multan Sultans made the finals last season but this season has been a struggle so far in this campaign. Multan Sultans have lost four of the last five matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they lost against Islamabad United. As per our calculations Lahore Qalandars are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lahore Qalandars ’ chances of winning - 57%

Multan Sultans’ chances of winning - 43%

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Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Daryl Mitchell did not have a good game in the last outing regardless he has been solid thus far in this campaign as he has scored 146 runs with an average of 29.20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Usman Khan has had a decent start to the campaign so far. So far this season Khan has scored 194 runs with an average of 38.80 which makes us believe he will have a good game and will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lahore Qalandars Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Multan Sultans Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Multan Sultans 1.96 Bet on Parimatch

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Lahore Qalandars News & Player List

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Naeem, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Kusal Perera, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zaman Khan, Momin Qamar, Tom Curran, Rishad Hossain, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Azab

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Muhammad Naeem Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Rishad Hossain Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Zaman Khan All-rounder Asif Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

Lahore Qalandars had a decent start to the campaign as they won two of the first three games but since then they have lost back to back games.

Multan Sultans News & Player List

Multan Sultans Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat

Predicted Playing XI

Yasir Khan Batter Usman Khan Batter Kamran Ghulam Batter Michael Bracewell All-rounder Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Shahid Aziz All-rounder Usama Mir All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Akif Javed Bowler Ubaid Shah Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans have struggled so far as they lost their first four of the five games so far and are currently sixth on the table.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Head to Head

Multan Sultans have had an upper hand in this fixture against Lahore Qalandars 10-9. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Lahore Qalandars: 09

Multan Sultans: 10

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Betting Odds

Multan Sultans to have a better opening partnership than Lahore Qalandars

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars head into this game after both sides suffered loss in the last game. Lahore Qalandars had a dismal campaign last season as they won just one game in the whole season. They got off to a great start this season as they won two of the first three matches but since then Lahore Qalandars have lost back to back games and are third on the table. On the other hand Multan Sultans have had a dismal campaign thus far. The last year's finalists have struggled for consistency this season as they have lost four of the five games so far and are currently sixth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even with all the struggles Multan Sultans have had a better opening partnership in each of the last three matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Top Batters

Fakhar Zaman to be Lahore Qalandars’ top batter

Fakhar Zaman has had a solid campaign thus far. Even though he did not have a good game in the last outing, with 186 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Rizwan to be Multan Sultans’ top batter

Mohammad Rizwan has continued his form in the last game as he scored 36 runs against Islamabad United. With 226 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Top Bowlers

Rishad Hossain to be Lahore Qalandars’ top bowler

Rishad Hossain did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with eight wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ubaid Shah to be Multan Sultans’ top bowler

Ubaid Shah did not have a great game in the last outing as he bagged one wicket and was expensive in the game. With seven wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.