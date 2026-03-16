Facts: With 176 runs, Fakhar Zaman is the leading run scorer for Lahore Qalandars this season.

With 173 runs, Mohammad Haris is the leading run scorer for Peshawar Zalmi in this campaign.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Chance of Winning

Lahore Qalandars had a dismal season last year as they ended up with one win and ended up sixth on the table. This season they have already doubled the win tally in four matches and are currently third on the table. In the last game they dominated against Multan Sultan and won the game by 33 runs.

Unlike last season, Peshawar Zalmi have struggled to make an impact this season as they have lost three of the four games and need to turn things around if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. In the last game they were beaten by Karachi Kings. As per our calculations, Lahore Qalandars are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lahore Qalandars ’ chances of winning - 56%

Peshawar Zalmi’ chances of winning - 44%

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Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Daryl Mitchell has made a positive impact this season as in four matches he has scored 144 runs with an average of 36. We expect him to continue his form and to score well in the upcoming game.

Saim Ayub was one of the most consistent players for Peshawar Zalmi last season but has struggled to make an impact this season. So far he has scored 62 runs with an average of 15.50 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lahore Qalandars Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Peshawar Zalmi Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Lahore Qalandars 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Lahore Qalandars News & Player List

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Naeem, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Kusal Perera, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zaman Khan, Momin Qamar, Tom Curran, Rishad Hossain, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Azab

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Muhammad Naeem Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Rishad Hossain Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Zaman Khan All-rounder Asif Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

Lahore Qalandars lost the opening game of the season but since then they have two defeats in the last three matches.

Peshawar Zalmi News & Player List

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza, George Linde, Nahid Rana, Luke Wood, Ahmed Daniyal, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Najibullah Zadran, Arif Yaqoob, Abdul Samad

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Max Bryant Batter Mitchell Owen All-rounder Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler Ali Raza Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

Peshawar Zalmi have struggled so far in this campaign as they have three defeats in four matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Head to Head

Peshawar Zalmi have had an upper hand in this fixture against Lahore Qalandars 11-08. Both sides went head to head last season and Peshawar Zalmi won the game.

Head to Head

Lahore Qalandars: 08

Peshawar Zalmi: 11

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds

Lahore Qalandars to have a better opening partnership than Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars head into this game after both sides have struggled for consistency so far in this campaign. Peshawar Zalmi had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost back to back games against Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United but they managed to bag their first win of the season against Multan Sultans and with three wins in four matches they are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand Lahore Qalandars have had a decent start as they have won two of the four matches and are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Peshawar Zalmi has conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the four matches which makes us believe Lahore Qalandars will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, null Lahore Qalandars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Peshawar Zalmi Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Batters

Fakhar Zaman to be Lahore Qalandars’ top batter

Fakhar Zaman has been brilliant so far, in the last game he scored 32 runs off 14 balls and with 176 runs thus far, Zaman is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Haris to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top batter

Mohammad Haris has been sensational so far in this campaign as he has been consistent and with 173 runs in four matches he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Bowlers

Rishad Hossain to be Lahore Qalandars’ top bowler

Rishad Hossain continued this brilliant form in the last game as he bagged two wickets and with eight wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ali Raza to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top bowler

Ali Raza was sensational in the last game against Multan Sultans as he bagged four wickets. With six wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.