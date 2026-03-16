Facts: With 258 runs, Fakhar Zaman is the leading run scorer for Lahore Qalandars this season.

With 173 runs, Saud Shakeel is the leading run scorer for Quetta Gladiators in this campaign.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

Lahore Qalandars went head to head against leaders Islamabad United and they dominated the game from the start as Lahore Qalandars scored 209 runs and eventually won the game by 88 runs. This was their fourth win of the season and with eight points they are currently second on the table.

Quetta Gladiators did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost two of the first three games but since then they have won three games on the bounce and are currently third on the table. In the last game they beat Multan Sultans. As per our calculations, Lahore Qalandars are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lahore Qalandars ’ chances of winning - 57%

Quetta Gladiators’ chances of winning - 43%

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Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Daryl Mitchell has been brilliant so far in this campaign as he has scored 238 runs in seven matches. In the last match Mitchell scored 28 off 18 balls which makes us believe they will score well in the upcoming game.

Rilee Rossouw struggled to make an impact last season and has once again struggled for consistency this season. Even though he scored 27 in the last innings, we believe Rossouw will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lahore Qalandars Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Quetta Gladiators Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Lahore Qalandars 2.04 Bet on Parimatch

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Lahore Qalandars News & Player List

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Naeem, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Kusal Perera, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zaman Khan, Momin Qamar, Tom Curran, Rishad Hossain, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Azab

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Muhammad Naeem Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Rishad Hossain Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Zaman Khan All-rounder Asif Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

Lahore Qalandars had a decent start to the campaign as they won four matches so far and are currently second on the table.

Quetta Gladiators News & Player List

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mark Chapman, Sean Abbott, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Majid, Khawaja Nafay, Khurram Shahzad, Danish Aziz

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Hasan Nawaz Batter Shoaib Malik All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Rilee Rossouw Batter Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Kyle Jamieson All-rounder Usman Tariq Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

Quetta Gladiators head into this game after three straight wins and are currently third on the table.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Head to Head

Lahore Qalandars have had an upper hand in this fixture against Quetta Gladiators 10-9. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Lahore Qalandars won the game.

Head to Head

Lahore Qalandars: 10

Quetta Gladiators: 09

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

Lahore Qalandars to have a better opening partnership than Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars head into this game after both sides have made positive strides in this campaign thus far. Quetta Gladiators stuttered at the start of the campaign as they lost twice in the first three games but since then they have managed to turn things around and have won three straight games so far. On the other hand Lahore Qalandars who only managed one win last season have already bagged four wins in seven matches and are favourites to make the playoffs this season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it turned out to be a one sided game as Lahore Qalandars dominated the game they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Top Batters

Fakhar Zaman to be Lahore Qalandars’ top batter

Fakhar Zaman has been sensational this season. In the last game he scored 44 off 30 balls and with 258 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saud Shakeel to be Quetta Gladiators’ top batter

Saud Shakeel had a slow start to the campaign but in the last game he scored 42 runs off 20 balls and with 173 runs thus far, Shakeel is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Top Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be Lahore Qalandars’ top bowler

Haris Rauf was sensational in the last game against Islamabad United as he bagged four wickets in the game and with nine wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abrar Ahmed to be Quetta Gladiators’ top bowler

Abrar Ahmed did not have a great outing in the last game but still remained economical as he conceded just 13 runs in three overs. With nine wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.