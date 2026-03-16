Facts: With 14 wickets, Shaheen Afridi was the leading wicket taker for Lahore Qalandars in the last campaign.

With 323 runs, Saud Shakeel was the leading run scorer for Quetta Gladiators in the last campaign.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

Lahore Qalandars did not have a great campaign last season as they struggled in the group stages and ended the campaign with just one win in ten matches and were sixth on the table. This season in the opening game they went head to head against Islamabad United and lost the game by eight wickets.

Quetta Gladiators got off to a great start last season and once again this season they registered a statement win against Peshawar Zalmi in the opening game. They scored 216 runs in the first innings and won the tie by 80 runs. As per our calculations, Quetta Gladiators are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lahore Qalandars ’ chances of winning - 45%

Quetta Gladiators’ chances of winning - 55%

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Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Fakhar Zaman had an underwhelming campaign last season as he scored 157 runs with an average of 19.62. In the opening game he scored one off six balls which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Rilee Rossouw would be hoping for a better campaign this season as he struggled to make an impact last season. In the opening game Rossouw scored 21 off 10 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lahore Qalandars Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Quetta Gladiators Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Quetta Gladiators 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Lahore Qalandars News & Player List

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Naeem, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Kusal Perera, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zaman Khan, Momin Qamar, Tom Curran, Rishad Hossain, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Azab

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Muhammad Naeem Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Jahandad Khan Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Asif Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

Lahore Qalandars struggled last season as they ended up with one win in ten games. They lost the opening game this season against Islamabad United.

Quetta Gladiators News & Player List

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mark Chapman, Sean Abbott, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Majid, Khawaja Nafay, Khurram Shahzad, Danish Aziz

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Hasan Nawaz Batter Shoaib Malik All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Rilee Rossouw Batter Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Kyle Jamieson All-rounder Usman Tariq Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

Quetta Gladiators managed to bag five wins last season and made the playoffs. This season they won the opening game against Peshawar Zalmi.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Head to Head

Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators have identical records in this fixture with nine wins each. Both sides went head to head twice last season and Quetta Gladiators won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Lahore Qalandars: 09

Quetta Gladiators: 09

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

Quetta Gladiators to have a better opening partnership than Lahore Qalandars

Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars head into this season after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Quetta Gladiators had a brilliant start last season but struggled in the second half of the campaign yet they managed to make the playoffs. This season once again they registered an impressive win against Peshawar Zalmi in the opening game. On the other hand Lahore Qalandars struggled to make an impact last season as they managed just one win and ended up sixth on the table. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Quetta Gladiators dominated the game and on both occasions Quetta Gladiators had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, null Quetta Gladiators Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Lahore Qalandars Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Top Batters

Abdullah Shafique to be Lahore Qalandars’ top batter

Abdullah Shafique missed the season last term but still managed to score 159 runs with an average of 53. In the opening game this season he scored 66 off 38 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saud Shakeel to be Quetta Gladiators’ top batter

Saud Shakeel had a solid campaign last season as he scored 323 runs in ten matches last season and he was the leading run scorer for his side. In the opening game he scored 59 off 42 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Top Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi to be Lahore Qalandars’ top bowler

Shaheen Afridi struggled in the opening game against Islamabad United regardless we are going to back him as with 14 wickets last season, Afridi was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abrar Ahmed to be Quetta Gladiators’ top bowler

Abrar Ahmed headed into this season as one of the most consistent bowlers and in the opening game he did not disappoint as he bagged four wickets against Peshawar Zalmi which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Quetta Gladiators Lahore Qalandars to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)

Quetta Gladiators to win - 1.90 (PariMatch) Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators have identical records in this fixture but last season Quetta Gladiators did a double against them. Quetta Gladiators have got off to a great start this season which is why even though the bookmakers are sitting on the edge in this game you should back Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





