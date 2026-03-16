Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings PSL Match Prediction
MUS
42%
Chance of Winning
KKI
58%
T20
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Facts:
- With 346 runs, Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run scorer for Multan Sultans in this campaign.
- With 216 runs, James Vince is the leading run scorer for Karachi Kings this season.
Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings Chance of Winning
Multan Sultan were embarrassed in the last game against Quetta Gladiators as they batted first and were bowled out for 89. Quetta Gladiators managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with ten wickets to spare. This was Multan’s sixth defeat and they are currently sixth on the table.
Karachi Kings head into this game after three wins in six matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match Karachi Kings went head to head against Quetta Gladiators and they lost the game by five runs. As per our calculations, Karachi Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Multan Sultan ’ chances of winning - 42%
- Karachi Kings’ chances of winning - 58%
Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Usman Khan did not have a great game in the last outing against Quetta Gladiators but he has been solid so far in this campaign as he has scored 212 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Expectations were high for David Warner this season but he has struggled to make a mark so far in this campaign. In the six games so far Warner has scored 110 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Multan Sultan Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Karachi Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Karachi Kings
Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Multan Sultan News & Player List
Multan Sultan Player List
Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yasir Khan
|
Batter
|
Usman Khan
|
Batter
|
Kamran Ghulam
|
Batter
|
Michael Bracewell
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Shahid Aziz
|
All-rounder
|
Usama Mir
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
Akif Javed
|
Bowler
|
Ubaid Shah
|
Bowler
Multan Sultans Team Form
Multan Sultans have struggled so far as they lost six matches thus far and are currently sixth on the table.
Karachi Kings News & Player List
Karachi Kings Player List
David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert (wk), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Adam Milne, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Saad Baig, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Mirza Mamoon
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Khushdil Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Arafat Minhas
|
Batter
|
Adam Milne
|
All-rounder
|
Abbas Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Irfan Khan Niazi
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Ali
|
Bowler
|
Fawad Ali
|
Bowler
Karachi Kings Team Form
Karachi Kings have made a decent start to the campaign as they have three wins in six matches and are currently fourth on the table.
Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings Head to Head
Multan Sultan and Karachi Kings have identical records in this fixture with seven wins each. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Karachi Kings won the game.
Head to Head
Multan Sultan: 7
Karachi Kings: 7
Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings Betting Odds
Karachi Kings to have a better opening partnership than Multan Sultan
Karachi Kings and Multan Sultan head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign this season. Multan Sultan have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have six defeats in seven matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match Multan Sultans were bowled out for 89 runs against Quetta Gladiators. On the other hand, Karachi Kings have had a decent campaign thus far as they have three wins in six matches and are currently fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Karachi Kings won the game with four wickets to spare and even though Multan Sultans had a better opening stand in the game we believe Karachi Kings will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings
T20
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, null
Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings Top Batters
Mohammad Rizwan to be Multan Sultans’ top batter
Mohammad Rizwan has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for his side. So far this season Rizwan has scored 346 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
James Vince to be Karachi Kings’ top batter
James Vince had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 30 runs. So far this season Vince has scored 216 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings Top Bowlers
Ubaid Shah to be Multan Sultans’ top bowler
Ubaid Shah struggled to make an impact in the last game against Quetta Gladiators regardless we are going to back him once again as with nine wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hasan Ali to be Karachi Kings’ top bowler
Hasan Ali continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged three wickets and with 13 wickets thus far Ali is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Karachi Kings
- Multan Sultan to win - 2.13 (PariMatch)
- Karachi Kings to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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