1711

Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings PSL Match Prediction

MUS

42%

Chance of Winning

KKI

58%

Parimatch

1.71
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.70
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.75
Bet
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Multan Sultan take on Karachi Kings in the 20th game of the 2025 Pakistan Super League at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The game is scheduled to be played on May 01 at 04:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 346 runs, Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run scorer for Multan Sultans in this campaign.
  • With 216 runs, James Vince is the leading run scorer for Karachi Kings this season.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings Chance of Winning

Multan Sultan were embarrassed in the last game against Quetta Gladiators as they batted first and were bowled out for 89. Quetta Gladiators managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with ten wickets to spare. This was Multan’s sixth defeat and they are currently sixth on the table.

Karachi Kings head into this game after three wins in six matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match Karachi Kings went head to head against Quetta Gladiators and they lost the game by five runs. As per our calculations, Karachi Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Multan Sultan ’ chances of winning - 42%
  • Karachi Kings’ chances of winning - 58%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Usman Khan did not have a great game in the last outing against Quetta Gladiators but he has been solid so far in this campaign as he has scored 212 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Expectations were high for David Warner this season but he has struggled to make a mark so far in this campaign. In the six games so far Warner has scored 110 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Multan Sultan Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5

1.87
Bet on Parimatch

Karachi Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5

1.87
Bet on Parimatch

Best Opening Partnership to be Karachi Kings

1.83
Bet on Parimatch

Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Multan Sultan News & Player List

Multan Sultan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat

Predicted Playing XI

Yasir Khan

Batter

Usman Khan

Batter

Kamran Ghulam

Batter

Michael Bracewell

All-rounder

Mohammad Rizwan

Wicket-keeper

Iftikhar Ahmed

Batter

Shahid Aziz

All-rounder

Usama Mir

All-rounder

Chris Jordan

Bowler

Akif Javed

Bowler

Ubaid Shah

Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans have struggled so far as they lost six matches thus far and are currently sixth on the table.

Karachi Kings News & Player List

Karachi Kings Player List

David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert (wk), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Adam Milne, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Saad Baig, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Mirza Mamoon

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner

Batter

Shan Masood

Batter

James Vince

Batter

Khushdil Shah

All-rounder

Tim Seifert

Wicket-keeper

Arafat Minhas

Batter

Adam Milne

All-rounder

Abbas Afridi

Bowler

Irfan Khan Niazi

Bowler

Hasan Ali

Bowler

Fawad Ali

Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

Karachi Kings have made a decent start to the campaign as they have three wins in six matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings Head to Head

Multan Sultan and Karachi Kings have identical records in this fixture with seven wins each. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Karachi Kings won the game.

Head to Head

Multan Sultan: 7

Karachi Kings: 7

Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings Betting Odds

Karachi Kings to have a better opening partnership than Multan Sultan

Karachi Kings and Multan Sultan head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign this season. Multan Sultan have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have six defeats in seven matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match Multan Sultans were bowled out for 89 runs against Quetta Gladiators. On the other hand, Karachi Kings have had a decent campaign thus far as they have three wins in six matches and are currently fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Karachi Kings won the game with four wickets to spare and even though Multan Sultans had a better opening stand in the game we believe Karachi Kings will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings

T20

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, null

Icon

Multan Sultans

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.13
Bet Now!
Icon

Karachi Kings

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.70
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.75
Bet Now!

Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings Top Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be Multan Sultans’ top batter

Mohammad Rizwan has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for his side. So far this season Rizwan has scored 346 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Vince to be Karachi Kings’ top batter

James Vince had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 30 runs. So far this season Vince has scored 216 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings Top Bowlers

Ubaid Shah to be Multan Sultans’ top bowler

Ubaid Shah struggled to make an impact in the last game against Quetta Gladiators regardless we are going to back him once again as with nine wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hasan Ali to be Karachi Kings’ top bowler

Hasan Ali continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged three wickets and with 13 wickets thus far Ali is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings and Multan Sultan have seven wins each in this fixture but this season Karachi Kings have been a far better side as they have already beaten Multan Sultans earlier this year. The bookmakers have sided with Karachi Kings and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Multan Sultan to win - 2.13 (PariMatch)
  • Karachi Kings to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)
Bet Now!
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments