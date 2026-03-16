Facts: With 346 runs, Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run scorer for Multan Sultans in this campaign.

With 216 runs, James Vince is the leading run scorer for Karachi Kings this season.

Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings Chance of Winning

Multan Sultan were embarrassed in the last game against Quetta Gladiators as they batted first and were bowled out for 89. Quetta Gladiators managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with ten wickets to spare. This was Multan’s sixth defeat and they are currently sixth on the table.

Karachi Kings head into this game after three wins in six matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match Karachi Kings went head to head against Quetta Gladiators and they lost the game by five runs. As per our calculations, Karachi Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Multan Sultan ’ chances of winning - 42%

Karachi Kings’ chances of winning - 58%

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Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Usman Khan did not have a great game in the last outing against Quetta Gladiators but he has been solid so far in this campaign as he has scored 212 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Expectations were high for David Warner this season but he has struggled to make a mark so far in this campaign. In the six games so far Warner has scored 110 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Multan Sultan Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Karachi Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Karachi Kings 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Multan Sultan News & Player List

Multan Sultan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat

Predicted Playing XI

Yasir Khan Batter Usman Khan Batter Kamran Ghulam Batter Michael Bracewell All-rounder Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Shahid Aziz All-rounder Usama Mir All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Akif Javed Bowler Ubaid Shah Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans have struggled so far as they lost six matches thus far and are currently sixth on the table.

Karachi Kings News & Player List

Karachi Kings Player List

David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert (wk), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Adam Milne, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Saad Baig, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Mirza Mamoon

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Shan Masood Batter James Vince Batter Khushdil Shah All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Arafat Minhas Batter Adam Milne All-rounder Abbas Afridi Bowler Irfan Khan Niazi Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Fawad Ali Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

Karachi Kings have made a decent start to the campaign as they have three wins in six matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings Head to Head

Multan Sultan and Karachi Kings have identical records in this fixture with seven wins each. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Karachi Kings won the game.

Head to Head

Multan Sultan: 7

Karachi Kings: 7

Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings Betting Odds

Karachi Kings to have a better opening partnership than Multan Sultan

Karachi Kings and Multan Sultan head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign this season. Multan Sultan have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have six defeats in seven matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match Multan Sultans were bowled out for 89 runs against Quetta Gladiators. On the other hand, Karachi Kings have had a decent campaign thus far as they have three wins in six matches and are currently fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Karachi Kings won the game with four wickets to spare and even though Multan Sultans had a better opening stand in the game we believe Karachi Kings will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings Top Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be Multan Sultans’ top batter

Mohammad Rizwan has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for his side. So far this season Rizwan has scored 346 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Vince to be Karachi Kings’ top batter

James Vince had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 30 runs. So far this season Vince has scored 216 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings Top Bowlers

Ubaid Shah to be Multan Sultans’ top bowler

Ubaid Shah struggled to make an impact in the last game against Quetta Gladiators regardless we are going to back him once again as with nine wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hasan Ali to be Karachi Kings’ top bowler

Hasan Ali continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged three wickets and with 13 wickets thus far Ali is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.