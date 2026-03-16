Facts: With 346 runs, Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run scorer for Multan Sultans in this campaign.

With 223 runs, Mohammad Haris is the leading run scorer for Peshawar Zalmi this season.

Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Chance of Winning

Multan Sultan continued their dismal form in the tournament as they struggled against Karachi Kings in the last game as they were bowled out for 117 and lost the game by 87 runs. This defeat was their seventh defeat in eight matches and they are currently sixth on the table. Multan Sultan have already been knocked out of the tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi struggled in the early part of the campaign as they started the campaign with back to back defeats. Since then Peshawar Zalmi have bagged three wins in five matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they beat Islamabad United. As per our calculations, Peshawar Zalmi are favourites in the upcoming game.

Multan Sultan ’ chances of winning - 43%

Peshawar Zalmi’ chances of winning - 57%

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Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Usman Khan did not have a great game in the last outing against Karachi Kings but he has been solid so far in this campaign as he has scored 213 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Saim Ayub has had an underwhelming campaign so far as in seven matches he has scored 70 runs. In the last game Ayub scored one which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Multan Sultan Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Peshawar Zalmi Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Multan Sultan 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Multan Sultan News & Player List

Multan Sultan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat

Predicted Playing XI

Yasir Khan Batter Usman Khan Batter Kamran Ghulam Batter Michael Bracewell All-rounder Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Shahid Aziz All-rounder Usama Mir All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Akif Javed Bowler Ubaid Shah Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans have had just one win in eight matches, with seven defeats thus far they have already been knocked out of the tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi News & Player List

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza, George Linde, Nahid Rana, Luke Wood, Ahmed Daniyal, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Najibullah Zadran, Arif Yaqoob, Abdul Samad

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Max Bryant Batter Mitchell Owen All-rounder Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler Ali Raza Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

Peshawar Zalmi head into this game after three wins in the last five matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Head to Head

Multan Sultan have dominated this fixture against Peshawar Zalmi 11-6. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Peshawar Zalmi won the game.

Head to Head

Multan Sultan: 11

Peshawar Zalmi: 06

Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds

Multan Sultan to have a better opening partnership than Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultan head into this game after both sides have failed to reach the heights of last season this term. Both teams finished first and second last season but this year both sides could end up missing the playoffs. Multans Sultans have had a dismal campaign so far as they have seven defeats in eight matches and are the first team this season who have been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand after a difficult start to the season Peshawar Zalmi have managed three wins in five matches and are fifth on the table. They need a perfect run in the remaining games to make the playoffs this season. Peshawar Zalmi openers have struggled to make a mark this season and even though they are better placed than Multan Sultans, we believe Multan Sultans will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be Multan Sultans’ top batter

Mohammad Rizwan scored a duck in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational in this campaign and is also the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Haris to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top batter

Mohammad Haris did not have a great outing in the last game against Islamabad United regardless with 223 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Bowlers

Ubaid Shah to be Multan Sultans’ top bowler

Ubaid Shah was expensive in the last game but still managed to bag two wickets. With 11 wickets thus far, Shah is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alzarri Joseph to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top bowler

Alzarri Joseph had a decent game against Islamabad United as he bagged a wicket and conceded 29 runs. With 11 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.